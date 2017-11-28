Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323566551, 9780323566568

Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 56-1

1st Edition

Authors: Dania Tamimi
eBook ISBN: 9780323566568
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323566551
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th November 2017
Table of Contents

Radiologic Clinics of North America

Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology

Preface: Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology

Dental Anatomy and Nomenclature for the Radiologist

Oral and Maxillofacial Anatomy

Imaging of Odontogenic Infections

Imaging of Benign Odontogenic Lesions

Malignant Lesions in the Dentomaxillofacial Complex

Imaging of Radiation- and Medication-Related Osteonecrosis

Fibro-osseous and Other Lesions of Bone in the Jaws

Imaging of Dentoalveolar and Jaw Trauma

Alterations in Tooth Structure and Associated Systemic Conditions

Radiology of Implant Dentistry

Temporomandibular Joint Imaging

Radiographic Evaluation of Sleep-Disordered Breathing

Description

This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology, and is edited by Dr. Dania Tamimi. Articles will include: Dental Anatomy and Nomenclature for the Radiologist; Oral and Maxillofacial Anatomy for the Radiologist; Imaging of Odontogenic Infections; Imaging of Benign Odontogenic Lesions; Imaging of Malignant Tumors of the Oral and Maxillofacial Complex; Imaging of Radiation and Drug Induced Osteonecrosis; Imaging of Bone Dysplasias and Other Bone Diseases; Imaging of Dentoalveolar and Jaw Trauma; Imaging of Dental and Jaw Anomalies; Radiology of Implant Dentistry; Imaging of the Temporomandibular Joint; Radiologic Evaluation for Dental Sleep Medicine; and more!

About the Authors

Dania Tamimi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology Consultant Private Practice Orlando, Florida Adjunct Assistant Professor Department of Comprehensive Dentistry University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio, Texas

