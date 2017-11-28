Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 56-1

This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology, and is edited by Dr. Dania Tamimi. Articles will include: Dental Anatomy and Nomenclature for the Radiologist; Oral and Maxillofacial Anatomy for the Radiologist; Imaging of Odontogenic Infections; Imaging of Benign Odontogenic Lesions; Imaging of Malignant Tumors of the Oral and Maxillofacial Complex; Imaging of Radiation and Drug Induced Osteonecrosis; Imaging of Bone Dysplasias and Other Bone Diseases; Imaging of Dentoalveolar and Jaw Trauma; Imaging of Dental and Jaw Anomalies; Radiology of Implant Dentistry; Imaging of the Temporomandibular Joint; Radiologic Evaluation for Dental Sleep Medicine; and more!