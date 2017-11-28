Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 56-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Radiologic Clinics of North America
Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology
Preface: Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology
Dental Anatomy and Nomenclature for the Radiologist
Oral and Maxillofacial Anatomy
Imaging of Odontogenic Infections
Imaging of Benign Odontogenic Lesions
Malignant Lesions in the Dentomaxillofacial Complex
Imaging of Radiation- and Medication-Related Osteonecrosis
Fibro-osseous and Other Lesions of Bone in the Jaws
Imaging of Dentoalveolar and Jaw Trauma
Alterations in Tooth Structure and Associated Systemic Conditions
Radiology of Implant Dentistry
Temporomandibular Joint Imaging
Radiographic Evaluation of Sleep-Disordered Breathing
Description
This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology, and is edited by Dr. Dania Tamimi. Articles will include: Dental Anatomy and Nomenclature for the Radiologist; Oral and Maxillofacial Anatomy for the Radiologist; Imaging of Odontogenic Infections; Imaging of Benign Odontogenic Lesions; Imaging of Malignant Tumors of the Oral and Maxillofacial Complex; Imaging of Radiation and Drug Induced Osteonecrosis; Imaging of Bone Dysplasias and Other Bone Diseases; Imaging of Dentoalveolar and Jaw Trauma; Imaging of Dental and Jaw Anomalies; Radiology of Implant Dentistry; Imaging of the Temporomandibular Joint; Radiologic Evaluation for Dental Sleep Medicine; and more!
About the Authors
Dania Tamimi Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology Consultant Private Practice Orlando, Florida Adjunct Assistant Professor Department of Comprehensive Dentistry University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio, Texas