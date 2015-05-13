Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781455770526, 9780323341417

Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology

4th Edition

Authors: Brad Neville Douglas D. Damm Carl Allen Angela Chi
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455770526
eBook ISBN: 9780323341417
eBook ISBN: 9780323341424
eBook ISBN: 9780323388641
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 13th May 2015
Page Count: 928
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

See how to identify and effectively manage oral diseases! Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology, 4th Edition provides state-of-the-art information on the wide variety of diseases that may affect the oral and maxillofacial region. Over 1,400 radiographs and full-color clinical photos — that’s more than any other reference — bring pathologies and conditions to life. New to this edition is coverage of the latest advances in diagnosis and disease management, plus topics such as hereditary dental anomalies and oral lesions associated with cosmetic fillers. Written by well-known oral pathology educators Brad Neville, Douglas Damm, Carl Allen, and Angela Chi, this market leader is your go-to reference for the care of patients with oral disease!

Key Features

  • Comprehensive contemporary overview of oral and maxillofacial pathology includes a brief description of each individual lesion or pathologic condition and the kind of pathologic process that it represents, followed by a discussion of its clinical and/or radiographic presentation, histopathologic features, and its treatment and prognosis.
  • Over 1,400 radiographs and full-color clinical photos facilitate the identification and classification of lesions and disease states.
  • Up-to-date concepts of pathogenesis and disease management help you understand the diseases that affect oral and maxillofacial structures, formulate an accurate diagnosis, and institute proper treatment.
  • Logical organization by body system or disease process makes it easy to look up specific conditions.
  • Comprehensive appendix on differential diagnosis organizes disease entities according to their most prominent or identifiable clinical features, helping you find and formulate differential diagnoses.
  • Information on forensic dentistry, methamphetamine, and gene mutations addresses some of today’s leading topics in oral pathology research.
  • Differential diagnosis case studies on the Evolve companion website include correct answers and rationales, offering more opportunities to improve your identification skills and diagnostic competency.

Table of Contents

  1. Developmental Defects of the Oral and Maxillofacial Region
    2. Abnormalities of Teeth
    3. Pulpal and Periapical Disease
    4. Periodontal Diseases
    5. Bacterial Infections
    6. Fungal and Protozoal Diseases
    7. Viral Infections
    8. Physical and Chemical Injuries
    9. Allergies and Immunologic Diseases
    10. Epithelial Pathology
    11. Salivary Gland Pathology
    12. Soft Tissue Tumors
    13. Hematologic Disorders
    14. Bone Pathology
    15. Odontogenic Cysts and Tumors
    16. Dermatologic Diseases
    17. Oral Manifestations of Systemic Diseases
    18. Facial Pain and Neuromuscular Diseases
    19. Forensic Dentistry
    Appendix: Differential Diagnosis of Oral and Maxillofacial Diseases
    Part 1: Mucosal and Soft Tissue Pathology: Color Changes
    Part 2: Mucosal and Soft Tissue Pathology: Surface Alterations
    Part 3: Mucosal and Soft Tissue Pathology: Masses or Enlargements
    Part 4: Radiographic Pathology
    Part 5: Pathology of Teeth

Details

No. of pages:
928
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455770526
eBook ISBN:
9780323341417
eBook ISBN:
9780323341424
eBook ISBN:
9780323388641

About the Author

Brad Neville

Affiliations and Expertise

Distinguished University Professor, Director, Division of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology, Department of Stomatology, College of Dental Medicine, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC

Douglas D. Damm

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Kentucky College of Dentistry Lexington, KY

Carl Allen

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Pathology Professor and Director, Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology, College of Dentistry, The Ohio State University; Professor, Department of Pathology, College of Medicine and Public Health, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Angela Chi

Affiliations and Expertise

College of Dental Medicine Medical University of South Carolina

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.