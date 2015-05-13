Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology
4th Edition
Description
See how to identify and effectively manage oral diseases! Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology, 4th Edition provides state-of-the-art information on the wide variety of diseases that may affect the oral and maxillofacial region. Over 1,400 radiographs and full-color clinical photos — that’s more than any other reference — bring pathologies and conditions to life. New to this edition is coverage of the latest advances in diagnosis and disease management, plus topics such as hereditary dental anomalies and oral lesions associated with cosmetic fillers. Written by well-known oral pathology educators Brad Neville, Douglas Damm, Carl Allen, and Angela Chi, this market leader is your go-to reference for the care of patients with oral disease!
Key Features
- Comprehensive contemporary overview of oral and maxillofacial pathology includes a brief description of each individual lesion or pathologic condition and the kind of pathologic process that it represents, followed by a discussion of its clinical and/or radiographic presentation, histopathologic features, and its treatment and prognosis.
- Over 1,400 radiographs and full-color clinical photos facilitate the identification and classification of lesions and disease states.
- Up-to-date concepts of pathogenesis and disease management help you understand the diseases that affect oral and maxillofacial structures, formulate an accurate diagnosis, and institute proper treatment.
- Logical organization by body system or disease process makes it easy to look up specific conditions.
- Comprehensive appendix on differential diagnosis organizes disease entities according to their most prominent or identifiable clinical features, helping you find and formulate differential diagnoses.
- Information on forensic dentistry, methamphetamine, and gene mutations addresses some of today’s leading topics in oral pathology research.
- Differential diagnosis case studies on the Evolve companion website include correct answers and rationales, offering more opportunities to improve your identification skills and diagnostic competency.
Table of Contents
- Developmental Defects of the Oral and Maxillofacial Region
2. Abnormalities of Teeth
3. Pulpal and Periapical Disease
4. Periodontal Diseases
5. Bacterial Infections
6. Fungal and Protozoal Diseases
7. Viral Infections
8. Physical and Chemical Injuries
9. Allergies and Immunologic Diseases
10. Epithelial Pathology
11. Salivary Gland Pathology
12. Soft Tissue Tumors
13. Hematologic Disorders
14. Bone Pathology
15. Odontogenic Cysts and Tumors
16. Dermatologic Diseases
17. Oral Manifestations of Systemic Diseases
18. Facial Pain and Neuromuscular Diseases
19. Forensic Dentistry
Appendix: Differential Diagnosis of Oral and Maxillofacial Diseases
Part 1: Mucosal and Soft Tissue Pathology: Color Changes
Part 2: Mucosal and Soft Tissue Pathology: Surface Alterations
Part 3: Mucosal and Soft Tissue Pathology: Masses or Enlargements
Part 4: Radiographic Pathology
Part 5: Pathology of Teeth
Details
- No. of pages:
- 928
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 13th May 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455770526
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323341417
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323341424
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323388641
About the Author
Brad Neville
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished University Professor, Director, Division of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology, Department of Stomatology, College of Dental Medicine, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC
Douglas D. Damm
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Kentucky College of Dentistry Lexington, KY
Carl Allen
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Pathology Professor and Director, Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology, College of Dentistry, The Ohio State University; Professor, Department of Pathology, College of Medicine and Public Health, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH
Angela Chi
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Dental Medicine Medical University of South Carolina