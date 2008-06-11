Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781416034353, 9781455777020

Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology

3rd Edition

Authors: Brad Neville Douglas D. Damm Carl Allen Jerry Bouquot
eBook ISBN: 9781455777020
eBook ISBN: 9781455757466
eBook ISBN: 9781437721973
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th June 2008
Page Count: 984
Description

Be prepared to diagnose and manage any condition you encounter in your practice! This bestselling reference gives you direct access to a complete range of full-color clinical images and patient radiographs that illustrate the differentiating characteristics of lesions in the oral and maxillofacial region. Significantly revised and updated content throughout this edition brings you the latest information on the etiology, clinical features, histopathology, treatment, and prognosis of each disease entity, as well as cutting-edge topics such as bisphosphonate osteonecrosis, the oral complications associated with methamphetamine abuse, solitary fibrous tumors, gene mutation, and plasminogen deficiency.

Key Features

  • Over 1,300 clinical photos and radiographs, most in full color, facilitate identification and classification of lesions.
  • Current concepts of pathogenesis and disease management help you understand the diseases that affect the oral and maxillofacial structures, formulate an accurate diagnosis, and institute proper treatment.
  • Each chapter is logically organized by body system or disease group, enabling you to easily identify a specific condition.
  • A comprehensive appendix of differential diagnosis among oral and maxillofacial disease processes helps you rule out invalid diagnoses.
  • The bibliography divided by topic presented at the end of each chapter enables you to pursue supplemental literature.
  • Highly accomplished authors and contributors with a broad range of clinical and classroom teaching experience provide well-balanced coverage of the entire subject.
  • Chapter outlines at the beginning of each chapter allow immediate access to specific topics.

Table of Contents

  1. Developmental Defects of the Oral and Maxillofacial Region

    2. Abnormalities of Teeth

    3. Pulpal and Periapical Disease

    4. Periodontal Diseases

    5. Bacterial Infections

    6. Fungal and Protozoal Diseases

    7. Viral Infections

    8. Physical and Chemical Injuries

    9. Allergies and Immunologic Diseases

    10. Epithelial Pathology

    11. Salivary Gland Pathology

    12. Soft Tissue Tumors

    13. Hematologic Disorders

    14. Bone Pathology

    15. Odontogenic Cysts and Tumors

    16. Dermatologic Diseases

    17. Oral Manifestations of Systemic Diseases

    18. Facial Pain and Neuromuscular Diseases

    19. Forensic Dentistry

    Appendix: Differential Diagnosis of Oral and Maxillofacial Diseases

    Part 1: Mucosal and Soft Tissue Pathology: Color Changes

    Part 2: Mucosal and Soft Tissue Pathology: Surface Alterations

    Part 3: Mucosal and Soft Tissue Pathology: Masses or Enlargements

    Part 4: Radiographic Pathology

    Part 5: Pathology of Teeth

Details

About the Author

Brad Neville

Affiliations and Expertise

Distinguished University Professor, Director, Division of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology, Department of Stomatology, College of Dental Medicine, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC

Douglas D. Damm

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Kentucky College of Dentistry Lexington, KY

Carl Allen

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Pathology Professor and Director, Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology, College of Dentistry, The Ohio State University; Professor, Department of Pathology, College of Medicine and Public Health, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Jerry Bouquot

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Diagnostic Sciences, University of Texas, Dental Branch at Houston, Houston, TX; Consultant in Pediatric Oral Pathology, Division of Dentistry, Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA; Consultant in Oral Pathology, Department of Pathology, New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, New York, NY

