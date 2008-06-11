Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology
3rd Edition
Description
Be prepared to diagnose and manage any condition you encounter in your practice! This bestselling reference gives you direct access to a complete range of full-color clinical images and patient radiographs that illustrate the differentiating characteristics of lesions in the oral and maxillofacial region. Significantly revised and updated content throughout this edition brings you the latest information on the etiology, clinical features, histopathology, treatment, and prognosis of each disease entity, as well as cutting-edge topics such as bisphosphonate osteonecrosis, the oral complications associated with methamphetamine abuse, solitary fibrous tumors, gene mutation, and plasminogen deficiency.
Key Features
- Over 1,300 clinical photos and radiographs, most in full color, facilitate identification and classification of lesions.
- Current concepts of pathogenesis and disease management help you understand the diseases that affect the oral and maxillofacial structures, formulate an accurate diagnosis, and institute proper treatment.
- Each chapter is logically organized by body system or disease group, enabling you to easily identify a specific condition.
- A comprehensive appendix of differential diagnosis among oral and maxillofacial disease processes helps you rule out invalid diagnoses.
- The bibliography divided by topic presented at the end of each chapter enables you to pursue supplemental literature.
- Highly accomplished authors and contributors with a broad range of clinical and classroom teaching experience provide well-balanced coverage of the entire subject.
- Chapter outlines at the beginning of each chapter allow immediate access to specific topics.
Table of Contents
- Developmental Defects of the Oral and Maxillofacial Region
2. Abnormalities of Teeth
3. Pulpal and Periapical Disease
4. Periodontal Diseases
5. Bacterial Infections
6. Fungal and Protozoal Diseases
7. Viral Infections
8. Physical and Chemical Injuries
9. Allergies and Immunologic Diseases
10. Epithelial Pathology
11. Salivary Gland Pathology
12. Soft Tissue Tumors
13. Hematologic Disorders
14. Bone Pathology
15. Odontogenic Cysts and Tumors
16. Dermatologic Diseases
17. Oral Manifestations of Systemic Diseases
18. Facial Pain and Neuromuscular Diseases
19. Forensic Dentistry
Appendix: Differential Diagnosis of Oral and Maxillofacial Diseases
Part 1: Mucosal and Soft Tissue Pathology: Color Changes
Part 2: Mucosal and Soft Tissue Pathology: Surface Alterations
Part 3: Mucosal and Soft Tissue Pathology: Masses or Enlargements
Part 4: Radiographic Pathology
Part 5: Pathology of Teeth
Details
- No. of pages:
- 984
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 11th June 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455777020
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455757466
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437721973
About the Author
Brad Neville
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished University Professor, Director, Division of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology, Department of Stomatology, College of Dental Medicine, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC
Douglas D. Damm
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Kentucky College of Dentistry Lexington, KY
Carl Allen
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Pathology Professor and Director, Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology, College of Dentistry, The Ohio State University; Professor, Department of Pathology, College of Medicine and Public Health, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH
Jerry Bouquot
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Diagnostic Sciences, University of Texas, Dental Branch at Houston, Houston, TX; Consultant in Pediatric Oral Pathology, Division of Dentistry, Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA; Consultant in Oral Pathology, Department of Pathology, New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, New York, NY