Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology

Be prepared to diagnose and manage any condition you encounter in your practice! This bestselling reference gives you direct access to a complete range of full-color clinical images and patient radiographs that illustrate the differentiating characteristics of lesions in the oral and maxillofacial region. Significantly revised and updated content throughout this edition brings you the latest information on the etiology, clinical features, histopathology, treatment, and prognosis of each disease entity, as well as cutting-edge topics such as bisphosphonate osteonecrosis, the oral complications associated with methamphetamine abuse, solitary fibrous tumors, gene mutation, and plasminogen deficiency.