Oral and Maxillofacial Medicine
3rd Edition
The Basis of Diagnosis and Treatment
Description
The new edition of this highly successful volume continues to offer readers with a systemized and objective approach to the practice of oral and maxillofacial medicine. Winner of the Royal Society of Medicine and Society of Authors Book Award in the category of ‘New Authored Book’ (2004), and Highly Commended in the British Medical Association Book Awards (2009), this volume is ideal for senior dental students, dental practitioners and for trainees and practitioners in oral medicine, surgery, and pathology in particular.
Key Features
- Allows the reader to adopt a systematic approach to history taking
- Explains how to examine patients and their oral lesions systematically to start formulating differential diagnoses
- Identifies which sites may be affected by the presenting condition and what to look for at the sites
- Explains when clinical investigations are indicated, which are appropriate, and how to perform them
- Shows the reader how to interpret the findings of routine clinical investigations and understand the potential implications for the patient
- Identifies relevant follow-up questions that may further clarify the findings of the clinical examination and refocus the history
- Explains how to recognise the scope of oral and maxillofacial diseases and the importance of their medical management in addition to the traditional dental focus of the discipline
- Shows the reader how to identify lesions and understand their potential implications for the patient
- Explains how to advise the patient about the aetiology of oral lesions and their predisposing factors
- Identifies a range of therapeutic options for the patient and emphasises the need for regular review and re-appraisal of the condition
- Provides an understanding of how treatment may impact, positively or negatively, upon the condition
- Identifies the need to refer for advice, investigations or treatment by dental, medical or surgical specialists
- Shows the reader how to recognise the importance of close liaison with colleagues in other disciplines, particular imaging, medicine, pathology and surgery
Table of Contents
Section 1 FUNDAMENTAL PRINCIPLES OF PATIENT MANAGEMENT
1 Diagnosis: history
2 Diagnosis: examination
3 Diagnosis: investigations
4 Treatment
5 Agents used in the treatment of patients with orofacial disease
Section 2 COMMON COMPLAINTS
6 Cervical lymphadenopathy
7 Drooling and sialorrhoea
8 Dry mouth (xerostomia and hyposalivation)
9 Halitosis (oral malodour)
10 Lumps and swellings
11 Lumps and swellings in the lip
12 Lumps and swellings in the gingiva
13 Lumps and swellings in the palate
14 Lumps and swellings in the tongue
15 Lumps and swellings in the salivary glands
16 Lumps and swellings in the jaws
17 Pain
18 Pigmented brown or black lesions
19 Red lesions
20 Sensory and motor changes
21 Soreness and ulcers
22 Taste abnormalities
23 Trismus
24 White lesions
Section 3 CANCER AND POTENTIALLY MALIGNANT DISORDERS
25 Potentially malignant disorders
26 Actinic cheilitis
27 Erythroplakia(erythroplasia)
28 Leukoplakia
29 Lichen planus
30 Submucous fibrosis
31 Cancer
Section 4 COMMON AND IMPORTANT OROFACIAL CONDITIONS
32 Angioedema
33 Angular cheilitis (angular stomatitis)
34 Aphthae (recurrent aphthous stomatitis)
35 Atypical (idiopathic) facial pain
36 Behçet syndrome
37 Bell’s palsy
38 Burning mouth syndrome (oral dysaesthesia)
39 Candidosis (candidiasis)
40 Denture-related stomatitis
41 Erythema migrans
42 Erythema multiforme
43 Herpesvirus infections
44 Keratoses
45 Odontogenic cysts and tumours
46 Orofacial granulomatosis
47 Pemphigoid
48 Pemphigus
49 Salivary neoplasms
50 Sjögren syndrome
51 Temporomandibular joint pain–dysfunction syndrome
52 Trigeminal and other neuralgias
Section 5 RELEVANT AND OTHER SYSTEMIC DISORDERS
53 Human immunodeficiency virus infection
54 Iatrogenic disease
55 Oral manifestations of disorders of specific systems
Section 6 EPONYMOUS AND OTHER CONDITIONS, AND GLOSSARY
56 Eponymous conditions
57 Other conditions
58 Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2013
- Published:
- 9th January 2013
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702049484
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702052057
About the Author
Crispian Scully
Crispian Scully is a Director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Oral Health-General Health; and is emeritus Professor at UCL. He is Co-Editor of Oral Diseases, Medicina Oral, and Associate Editor of the Journal of Investigative and Clinical Dentistry.
Crispian Scully is Past-President of the International Academy of Oral Oncology, European Association of Oral Medicine, British Society for Oral Medicine and British Society of Disability and Oral Health, he has served as Dean in Bristol and UCL; on the General Dental Council; on the Councils of the Royals colleges in Glasgow and Edinburgh; and on committees of NICE and CRUK, He has written and edited over 45 books, written over 150 book chapters and has over 1000 papers cited on MEDLINE. He has received the CBE, University of Helsinki Medal of Honour, University of Santiago de Compostela Medal, University of Granada Medal, Fellowship of UCL, and honorary degrees from the Universities of Athens, Granada, Helsinki and Pretoria. He has received the UK Dental Award for the Most Outstanding Achievements in Dentistry, the Awards of the Spanish Society for Oral Medicine and the Hellenic Society for Oral Medicine, and the International Award of the Spanish Society for Oral Surgery.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director: WHO Collaborating Centre for Oral Health-General Health; King James IV Professor Royal College of Surgeons (Edinburgh); Emeritus Professor: UCL (London) and Visiting Professor; Universities of Athens, Edinburgh, Helsinki, Hertfordshire, Middlesex and Plymouth
Reviews
I am a general dentist and an Academic Fellow in the American Academy of Oral Medicine based in the USA. A few weeks ago I was looking for 'new' textbooks on oral medicine. (It is somewhat of an addiction.) This one looked interesting, so I ordered a copy. I want you to know that I have found this to be the most useful textbook I have ever purchased on this subject. I love the way the material is arranged. It is up to date, easy to read, and gives just the right amount of information for a quick review.
J. David Fisher, Jr. DDS
One of the most prolific authors in his field, Professor Scully has revised and expanded the first edition of his prize-winning textbook. The intended outcomes for readers are clearly stated and range from systematic history taking to medical management, as well as recognising the importance of liaison with clinical colleagues in other disciplines.
This is an excellent reference book and guide to diagnosis and management in oral medicine. I recommend it to undergraduates and postgraduates, both medical and dental, with an interest in this field.
Gill Smith, Consultant in Oral Medicine, Glasgow Dental Hospital, UK, Oral Oncology 45, January 2009
It is easy to understand why the first edition of this book was the recipient of the First Prize of the Royal Society of Medicine (RSM) and Society of Authors for a new authored book. If the RSM has a prize for second editions, Oral and Maxillofacial Medicine is likely to take that honor as well.
Unlike some books in this space, this does not deal with the dental management of medically compromised patients. Rather, it focuses in a most informative, comprehensive, organised and readable format on the assessment and treatment of the signs and symptoms of diseases of the mouth and its contiguous structures. While parts of the sectional organisation are traditional, some aspects are unique. For example, the first three chapters deal with three elements of diagnosis - history, examination and investigations. These are presented in a such a way to be comfortably comprehensible to the neophyte, but specific and not superficial thereby providing an excellent review for the seasoned clinician.
The writing is succinct with no wasted spaces or words.....the book is appropriate to a broad audience. For students, it provides the principals of oral diagnosis from fundamentals such as history taking and tooth numbering to specific treatment recommendations being arranged in a rational hierarchy. House staff will find sections of the investigative chapter helpful when deciding what type of imaging study to order and to how best to evaluate facial pain. Practitioners will use this book as a resource and a reference, but the format, figures and text are so compelling that I would not be surprised if portions of the book were not read during downtime between patients. Professor Scully has contributed substantially to the dental literature. This book is certainly one of his best.
Stephen Sonis, Harvard School of Dental Medicine, Boston, MA
"The author is a world authority on his subject and his enthusiasm and skill in presenting complex issues is clearly is supported by the elegant and vital layout of the whole publication. I’m delighted to have a copy of this book in my own library."
BMA Book Awards 2009 - judges comments
"When Professor Scully is the author of a textbook, then expectations are immediately very high. This book fulfils those expectations completely. The clarity of the writing runs throughout. Early in the text, the 13 intended outcomes of the book are stated. These aims for the reader include systemic history-taking, diagnostic methods, identification of lesions, the need to refer or not to refer, and the importance of working with colleagues in other disciplines. Initially, this may seem a daunting list for the student but due to the accessibility of the subjects, all of the aims can be achieved with less effort than would be the case with many textbooks... This is an exceptionally accomplished textbook, and is highly recommended."
Primary Dental Care, January 2010
"This is a fantastic and beautifully progressive book...The brilliance of this book for me is its accessibility. There are now clearly delineated 'learning aims and objectives' alongside the original 'intended learning outcomes'. These help those using this publication as a textbook...This publication gives a unique insight into the wonderful mind of its author. It is the product of Professor Crispian Scully's many years of clinical and teaching experience, in the vast and varied field of oral and maxillofacial medicine."
British Dnetal Journal, April 2013