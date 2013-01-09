Oral and Maxillofacial Medicine - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702049484, 9780702052057

Oral and Maxillofacial Medicine

3rd Edition

The Basis of Diagnosis and Treatment

Authors: Crispian Scully
Paperback ISBN: 9780702049484
eBook ISBN: 9780702052057
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 9th January 2013
Page Count: 448
Description

The new edition of this highly successful volume continues to offer readers with a systemized and objective approach to the practice of oral and maxillofacial medicine. Winner of the Royal Society of Medicine and Society of Authors Book Award in the category of ‘New Authored Book’ (2004), and Highly Commended in the British Medical Association Book Awards (2009), this volume is ideal for senior dental students, dental practitioners and for trainees and practitioners in oral medicine, surgery, and pathology in particular.

Key Features

  • Allows the reader to adopt a systematic approach to history taking

  • Explains how to examine patients and their oral lesions systematically to start formulating differential diagnoses

  • Identifies which sites may be affected by the presenting condition and what to look for at the sites

  • Explains when clinical investigations are indicated, which are appropriate, and how to perform them

  • Shows the reader how to interpret the findings of routine clinical investigations and understand the potential implications for the patient

  • Identifies relevant follow-up questions that may further clarify the findings of the clinical examination and refocus the history

  • Explains how to recognise the scope of oral and maxillofacial diseases and the importance of their medical management in addition to the traditional dental focus of the discipline

  • Shows the reader how to identify lesions and understand their potential implications for the patient

  • Explains how to advise the patient about the aetiology of oral lesions and their predisposing factors

  • Identifies a range of therapeutic options for the patient and emphasises the need for regular review and re-appraisal of the condition

  • Provides an understanding of how treatment may impact, positively or negatively, upon the condition

  • Identifies the need to refer for advice, investigations or treatment by dental, medical or surgical specialists

  • Shows the reader how to recognise the importance of close liaison with colleagues in other disciplines, particular imaging, medicine, pathology and surgery

Table of Contents

Section 1 FUNDAMENTAL PRINCIPLES OF PATIENT MANAGEMENT

1 Diagnosis: history

2 Diagnosis: examination

3 Diagnosis: investigations

4 Treatment

5 Agents used in the treatment of patients with orofacial disease

Section 2 COMMON COMPLAINTS

6 Cervical lymphadenopathy

7 Drooling and sialorrhoea

8 Dry mouth (xerostomia and hyposalivation)

9 Halitosis (oral malodour)

10 Lumps and swellings

11 Lumps and swellings in the lip

12 Lumps and swellings in the gingiva

13 Lumps and swellings in the palate

14 Lumps and swellings in the tongue

15 Lumps and swellings in the salivary glands

16 Lumps and swellings in the jaws

17 Pain

18 Pigmented brown or black lesions

19 Red lesions

20 Sensory and motor changes

21 Soreness and ulcers

22 Taste abnormalities

23 Trismus

24 White lesions

Section 3 CANCER AND POTENTIALLY MALIGNANT DISORDERS

25 Potentially malignant disorders

26 Actinic cheilitis

27 Erythroplakia(erythroplasia)

28 Leukoplakia

29 Lichen planus

30 Submucous fibrosis

31 Cancer

Section 4 COMMON AND IMPORTANT OROFACIAL CONDITIONS

32 Angioedema

33 Angular cheilitis (angular stomatitis)

34 Aphthae (recurrent aphthous stomatitis)

35 Atypical (idiopathic) facial pain

36 Behçet syndrome

37 Bell’s palsy

38 Burning mouth syndrome (oral dysaesthesia)

39 Candidosis (candidiasis)

40 Denture-related stomatitis

41 Erythema migrans

42 Erythema multiforme

43 Herpesvirus infections

44 Keratoses

45 Odontogenic cysts and tumours

46 Orofacial granulomatosis

47 Pemphigoid

48 Pemphigus

49 Salivary neoplasms

50 Sjögren syndrome

51 Temporomandibular joint pain–dysfunction syndrome

52 Trigeminal and other neuralgias

Section 5 RELEVANT AND OTHER SYSTEMIC DISORDERS

53 Human immunodeficiency virus infection

54 Iatrogenic disease

55 Oral manifestations of disorders of specific systems

Section 6 EPONYMOUS AND OTHER CONDITIONS, AND GLOSSARY

56 Eponymous conditions

57 Other conditions

58 Glossary

About the Author

Crispian Scully

Crispian Scully is a Director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Oral Health-General Health; and is emeritus Professor at UCL. He is Co-Editor of Oral Diseases, Medicina Oral, and Associate Editor of the Journal of Investigative and Clinical Dentistry.

Crispian Scully is Past-President of the International Academy of Oral Oncology, European Association of Oral Medicine, British Society for Oral Medicine and British Society of Disability and Oral Health, he has served as Dean in Bristol and UCL; on the General Dental Council; on the Councils of the Royals colleges in Glasgow and Edinburgh; and on committees of NICE and CRUK, He has written and edited over 45 books, written over 150 book chapters and has over 1000 papers cited on MEDLINE. He has received the CBE, University of Helsinki Medal of Honour, University of Santiago de Compostela Medal, University of Granada Medal, Fellowship of UCL, and honorary degrees from the Universities of Athens, Granada, Helsinki and Pretoria. He has received the UK Dental Award for the Most Outstanding Achievements in Dentistry, the Awards of the Spanish Society for Oral Medicine and the Hellenic Society for Oral Medicine, and the International Award of the Spanish Society for Oral Surgery.

Affiliations and Expertise

Director: WHO Collaborating Centre for Oral Health-General Health; King James IV Professor Royal College of Surgeons (Edinburgh); Emeritus Professor: UCL (London) and Visiting Professor; Universities of Athens, Edinburgh, Helsinki, Hertfordshire, Middlesex and Plymouth

Reviews

I am a general dentist and an Academic Fellow in the American Academy of Oral Medicine based in the USA. A few weeks ago I was looking for 'new' textbooks on oral medicine. (It is somewhat of an addiction.) This one looked interesting, so I ordered a copy. I want you to know that I have found this to be the most useful textbook I have ever purchased on this subject. I love the way the material is arranged. It is up to date, easy to read, and gives just the right amount of information for a quick review.

J. David Fisher, Jr. DDS

One of the most prolific authors in his field, Professor Scully has revised and expanded the first edition of his prize-winning textbook. The intended outcomes for readers are clearly stated and range from systematic history taking to medical management, as well as recognising the importance of liaison with clinical colleagues in other disciplines.

This is an excellent reference book and guide to diagnosis and management in oral medicine. I recommend it to undergraduates and postgraduates, both medical and dental, with an interest in this field.

Gill Smith, Consultant in Oral Medicine, Glasgow Dental Hospital, UK, Oral Oncology 45, January 2009

It is easy to understand why the first edition of this book was the recipient of the First Prize of the Royal Society of Medicine (RSM) and Society of Authors for a new authored book. If the RSM has a prize for second editions, Oral and Maxillofacial Medicine is likely to take that honor as well.

Unlike some books in this space, this does not deal with the dental management of medically compromised patients. Rather, it focuses in a most informative, comprehensive, organised and readable format on the assessment and treatment of the signs and symptoms of diseases of the mouth and its contiguous structures. While parts of the sectional organisation are traditional, some aspects are unique. For example, the first three chapters deal with three elements of diagnosis - history, examination and investigations. These are presented in a such a way to be comfortably comprehensible to the neophyte, but specific and not superficial thereby providing an excellent review for the seasoned clinician.

The writing is succinct with no wasted spaces or words.....the book is appropriate to a broad audience. For students, it provides the principals of oral diagnosis from fundamentals such as history taking and tooth numbering to specific treatment recommendations being arranged in a rational hierarchy. House staff will find sections of the investigative chapter helpful when deciding what type of imaging study to order and to how best to evaluate facial pain. Practitioners will use this book as a resource and a reference, but the format, figures and text are so compelling that I would not be surprised if portions of the book were not read during downtime between patients. Professor Scully has contributed substantially to the dental literature. This book is certainly one of his best.

Stephen Sonis, Harvard School of Dental Medicine, Boston, MA

"The author is a world authority on his subject and his enthusiasm and skill in presenting complex issues is clearly is supported by the elegant and vital layout of the whole publication. I’m delighted to have a copy of this book in my own library."

BMA Book Awards 2009 - judges comments

"When Professor Scully is the author of a textbook, then expectations are immediately very high. This book fulfils those expectations completely. The clarity of the writing runs throughout. Early in the text, the 13 intended outcomes of the book are stated. These aims for the reader include systemic history-taking, diagnostic methods, identification of lesions, the need to refer or not to refer, and the importance of working with colleagues in other disciplines. Initially, this may seem a daunting list for the student but due to the accessibility of the subjects, all of the aims can be achieved with less effort than would be the case with many textbooks... This is an exceptionally accomplished textbook, and is highly recommended."

Primary Dental Care, January 2010

"This is a fantastic and beautifully progressive book...The brilliance of this book for me is its accessibility. There are now clearly delineated 'learning aims and objectives' alongside the original 'intended learning outcomes'. These help those using this publication as a textbook...This publication gives a unique insight into the wonderful mind of its author. It is the product of Professor Crispian Scully's many years of clinical and teaching experience, in the vast and varied field of oral and maxillofacial medicine."

British Dnetal Journal, April 2013

 

