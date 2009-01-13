Oral Anatomy, Histology and Embryology
4th Edition
Description
The new edition of this now classic book continues to provide dental students with all of the information required to ensure a complete understanding of oral anatomy, histology and embryology as they relate to dental practice. Authored by experts of international renown, the high-quality images and clearly written text found within this volume – features which strongly characterised the high success of previous editions - make study of these challenging topics as easy as possible.
Key Features
- Presents a unique, integrative approach to oral dental science by covering aspects of gross anatomy, tooth morphology, radiology, oral histology and embryology in one volume
- Features approximately 1100 high-quality colour images, one quarter of which are previously unpublished
- Contains useful ‘clinical application’ boxes to clearly show relevance of subject area to routine dental practice
Table of Contents
1 In vivo appearance of the oral cavity, 2 Dento-osseous structures, 3 Regional topography of the mouth and related areas, 4 Vasculature and innervation of the mouth, 5 Sectional anatomy of the oral cavity and related areas, 6 Functional anatomy, 7 Enamel, 8 Investing organic layers on enamel surfaces, 9 Dentine, 10 Dental pulp, 11 Cementum, 12 Periodontal ligament, 13 Alveolar bone, 14 Oral mucosa, 15 Temporomandibular joint, 16 Salivary glands, 17 Development of the face, 18 Development of the palate, 19 Development of the jaws, 20 Development of the tongue and salivary glands, 21 Early tooth development, 22 Amelogenesis, 23 Dentinogenesis, 24 Development of the dental pulp, 25 Development of the root and periodontal ligament, 26 Development of the dentitions, 27 Ageing and archaeological and dental anthropological applications of tooth structure
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2009
- Published:
- 13th January 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723435839
About the Author
Barry Berkovitz
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Reader, Anatomy and Human Sciences, Biomedical and Health Sciences, King’s College London, UK and Visiting Professor, Oman Dental College, Oman
G. Holland
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Cariology, Restorative Sciences and Endodontics, School of Dentistry and Department of Cell and Developmental Biology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI, USA
Bernard Moxham
B.J. Moxham BSc, BDS, PhD Professor of Anatomy, Cardiff School of Biosciences, Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Anatomy, Cardiff School of Biosciences, Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Anatomy, Cardiff School of Biosciences, Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK