Oracle SQL
1st Edition
Jumpstart with Examples
Description
Developers and DBAs use Oracle SQL coding on a daily basis, whether for application development, finding problems, fine-tuning solutions to those problems, or other critical DBA tasks. Oracle SQL: Jumpstart with Examples is the fastest way to get started and to quickly locate answers to common (and uncommon) questions. It includes all the basic queries: filtering, sorting, operators, conditionals, pseudocolumns, single row functions, joins, grouping and summarizing, grouping functions, subqueries, composite queries, hierarchies, flashback queries, parallel queries, expressions and regular expressions, DML, datatypes (including collections), XML in Oracle, DDL for basic database objects such as tales, views and indexes, Oracle Partitioning, security, and finally PL/SQL.
Key Features
- Each of the hundreds of SQL code examples was tested on a working Oracle 10g database
- Invaluable everyday tool that provides an absolute plethora of properly tested examples of Oracle SQL code
- Authors have four decades of commercial experience between them as developers and database administrators
Readership
Oracle Developers and DBA’s.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 2005
- Published:
- 23rd September 2004
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080479835
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781555583231
About the Author
Gavin Powell
Gavin Powell, BSc. Comp.Sci., OCP (Oracle8i Certified Professional) has fifteen years of computer industry experience. Diverse experience in database administration and database development in both relational and object databases. Applications development experience is procedural and object-oriented. He also has some systems administration experience. His extensive consulting experience includes software vendors, internet .COM’s (some unfortunately have met with their demise), accounting, banking, financial services, the travel industry, construction, retail, mining, shipping, education and general advisory capacity. Gavin Powell has worked with many software products, tools and programming languages. These tools include items in the list shown below. He has authored two successful books Oracle …High performance Tuning and the just released Oracle SQL
Affiliations and Expertise
Microsoft and Database consultant; Author of seven database books.
Carol McCullough-Dieter
Carol McCullough-Dieter is a veteran database designer and trainer. She has written many books on Oracle including Oracle9i Database Administrator: Implementation and Administration. As an independent consultant for federal and state government projects in Wisconsin and Hawaii, she designed and implemented complex, secure, integrated web-based database systems. She has designed in-house and online training guides for Oracle SQL coding and performance tuning.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Consultant, U.S.A.
Reviews
"As a consultant with more than 12 years of experience working with Oracle databases on a daily basis, reviewing this book was a unique and enjoyable experience. The SQL language is without doubt one of the most critical database skills and it is best learned by example. This book addresses that crucial need. Mr. Powell does an excellent job of clarifying the concepts by using meaningful and easy to understand examples. Frankly, I have not come across any other book on SQL that is as good a compilation of SQL concepts in a single source as this book. One comes across very few books that make a significant difference in your fundamental understanding of the subject. This is one such book if you want to understand a core database skill – SQL. This book deserves a place in your library and you will find it a great reference not only for learning SQL but also for learning data relationships, data organization, data analysis possibilities and so forth. I feel that the title, Oracle SQL: Jumpstart with Examples, might be too simplistic to describe the content. Read on, you will find the real value hidden inside this book." -- Ravi Sharma, Senior Principal Consultant