"As a consultant with more than 12 years of experience working with Oracle databases on a daily basis, reviewing this book was a unique and enjoyable experience. The SQL language is without doubt one of the most critical database skills and it is best learned by example. This book addresses that crucial need. Mr. Powell does an excellent job of clarifying the concepts by using meaningful and easy to understand examples. Frankly, I have not come across any other book on SQL that is as good a compilation of SQL concepts in a single source as this book. One comes across very few books that make a significant difference in your fundamental understanding of the subject. This is one such book if you want to understand a core database skill – SQL. This book deserves a place in your library and you will find it a great reference not only for learning SQL but also for learning data relationships, data organization, data analysis possibilities and so forth. I feel that the title, Oracle SQL: Jumpstart with Examples, might be too simplistic to describe the content. Read on, you will find the real value hidden inside this book." -- Ravi Sharma, Senior Principal Consultant