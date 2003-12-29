Oracle High Performance Tuning for 9i and 10g
1st Edition
Description
There are three parts to tuning an Oracle database: data modeling, SQL code tuning and physical database configuration.
A data model contains tables and relationships between tables. Tuning a data model involves normalization and de-normalization. Different approaches are required depending on the application, such as OLTP or a Data Warehouse. Inappropriate database design can make SQL code impossible to tune. Poor data modeling can have a most profound effect on database performance since all SQL code is constructed from the data model.
Poorly written SQL code is often a culprit of performance problems and is expensive to rectify. However, tuning of SQL code is generally cheaper than changing the data model. SQL code tends to be contained inside independent blocks within applications or stored procedures.
Physical database tuning involves hardware resource usage, networking and various other Oracle things such as configuration and file distribution. Physical configuration is often a culprit of poor performance where Oracle is installed with defaults, and never altered by an expert.
Key Features
Includes all three aspects of Oracle database tuning: data model tuning, SQL & PL/SQL code tuning, physical plus configuration tuning Contains experienced guidance and real-world examples using large datasets *Emphasizes development as opposed to operating system perspective
Readership
Oracle users, Developers, Database Administrators, Consultants and Corporate professionals
Table of Contents
Data Model Tuning: emphasis on both relational and object model tuning for Java and other object designed Internet OLTP applications. SQL Code Tuning: tune SQL statements both with and without using Optimizer query plans. Physical and Configuration Tuning: creating a well-balanced physical and configuration architecture at initial Oracle installation; bottleneck tuning.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 2004
- Published:
- 29th December 2003
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080513294
About the Author
Gavin Powell
Gavin Powell, BSc. Comp.Sci., OCP (Oracle8i Certified Professional) has fifteen years of computer industry experience. Diverse experience in database administration and database development in both relational and object databases. Applications development experience is procedural and object-oriented. He also has some systems administration experience. His extensive consulting experience includes software vendors, internet .COM’s (some unfortunately have met with their demise), accounting, banking, financial services, the travel industry, construction, retail, mining, shipping, education and general advisory capacity. Gavin Powell has worked with many software products, tools and programming languages. These tools include items in the list shown below. He has authored two successful books Oracle …High performance Tuning and the just released Oracle SQL
Affiliations and Expertise
Microsoft and Database consultant; Author of seven database books.