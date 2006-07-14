Oracle Database Programming using Java and Web Services

Preface Introduction Part I: Java in the Database 1 Stored Procedures as Database Programming Model 1.1 Rationale for Stored Procedures 1.1.1 Simplifying Database Programming 1.1.2 Centrally Managed Data Logic 1.1.3 Performance: Run JDBC Applications Faster in the Database 1.1.4 Encapsulation 1.1.5 Security: Advanced Data Access Control 1.1.6 Resource Optimization 1.1.7 Low-Cost Deployment 1.1.8 Fully Utilize Database Capabilities 1.2 Obstacles to the Adoption of Stored Procedures 1.2.1 Lack of Portability across RDBMS Vendors 1.2.2 Scalability 1.2.3 Maintenance and Resilience to Schema Change 1.2.4 Hard to Debug 1.2.5 Weak Support for Complex Types 1.3 Languages for Stored Procedures 1.3.1 Proprietary Languages 1.3.2 Java for Stored Procedures 1.3.3 .NET Languages 1.4 PL/SQL or Java 1.4.1 PL/SQL and Java! 2 OracleJVM: Under the Hood 2.1 Design Goals and Architecture 2.1.1 Tight Integration with the RDBMS 2.1.2 J2SE Compatibility 2.1.3 How Is Java Stored in the Database? 2.1.4 Class Sharing 2.1.5 Interapplication Isolation (JSR 121) 2.1.6 Contrasting OracleJVM with the JDK VM 2.1.7 Resource Control 2.1.8 SQL Data Access from Java in the Database 2.1.9 DBMS_JAVA: The All-Purpose Tool for Administering OracleJVM 2.2 Java Memory Management 2.2.1 Key Memory Structures of the Oracle Database 2.2.2 Java Memory Allocation Techniques 2.2.3 Garbage Collection Techniques 2.2.4 Java Memory Areas 2.2.5 Shared Servers versus Dedicated Processes 2.2.6 The Javapool 2.2.7 Top-Level Calls and Recursive Calls 2.2.8 State Preservation across Calls and End-of-Call Migration 2.2.9 End-of-Call, VM Termination, and Session Termination 2.3 Security in OracleJVM 2.3.1 User Authentication 2.3.2 Database-Schema Security 2.3.3 Resolver Specification and Class-Resolution Security 2.3.4 Login-User and Effective-User Security 2.3.5 Java 2 Security in OracleJVM 2.3.6 Java 2 Security in OracleJVM 2.3.7 OracleJVM Security Best Practices 2.3.8 JNI Calls 2.4 Java VM Life Cycle 2.4.1 OracleJVM Install, Uninstall, and Reinstall 2.4.2 Java VM Initialization and Termination 2.5 Java Execution in the Database 2.5.1 The OracleJVM Interpreter 2.6 The Native Java Compiler (NCOMP) 2.6.1 What Is NCOMP? 2.6.2 Requirements and Design Choices 2.6.3 The NCOMP Process 2.6.4 The NCOMP Command 2.6.5 The STATUSNC Command 2.6.6 NCOMP Configuration and Planning 2.6.7 NCOMP Performance Tips, Improper Use, and Troubleshooting 3 Developing and Running Java in the Database 3.1 Developing Java in the Database 3.1.1 Turning JDBC Applications into Java Stored Procedures 3.1.2 Creating or Loading Java in the Database 3.1.3 Removing Java Sources, Classes, and Resources from the Database 3.1.4 Setting/Querying Environment Variable and System Properties 3.1.5 The Java Compiler within the Database 3.2 Turning Java in the Database into Stored Procedures 3.2.1 Call Spec Types 3.3 Mapping SQL and PL/SQL Types to/from Java Types 3.3.1 Mapping Matrix 3.3.2 Code Segments for Mapping 3.4 Invoking Java in the Database 3.4.1 Setup 3.4.2 Invoking Java in the Database Using OJVMJAVA 3.4.3 Invoking Java in the Database through the PL/SQL Wrapper 3.4.4 Invoking Java in the Database through Client-side Stub 3.4.5 Errors and Exceptions Handling 3.5 Managing Java in the Database 3.5.1 Java Audit 3.5.2 Oracle Enterprise Manager (Database Control) Support for Java in the Database 4 Pragmatic Applications Using Java in the Database 4.1 CNXO: Secure Credit Card Processing with Oracle and JSSE 4.2 Using J2EE and Java in the Database Together 4.2.1 Auto-generating Primary Keys for BMP Entity Beans 4.2.2 Calling-out EJB from OracleJVM 4.2.3 HTTP Call-Out: The Poor Man’s Cache Invalidation 4.2.4 JMS over Streams/AQ in the Database 4.3 JDBC Call-Out to Non-Oracle Databases 4.3.1 Description and Rationales 4.3.2 How Does It Work? 4.4 SAP Java Connector: Accessing the SAP System from the Oracle Database 4.5 Excel-like Expression Parser in the Database 4.5.1 Rationales for Custom Parsers in the Database 4.5.2 What Is the Mini-Parser? 4.5.3 Implementing the Mini-Parser 5 Database Scripting Using Non-Java Languages 5.1 Why Contemplate Non-Java Languages for the Database? 5.1.1 Common Language Runtime in RDBMS 5.1.2 Scripting Languages Support in RDBMS 5.2 Database Scripting with OracleJVM—Just for Fun! 5.2.1 Proof of Concept #1: Running TCL (JACL) Scripts in the Database 5.2.2 Proof of Concept #2: Running Jython (Python) in the Database 5.2.3 Proof of Concept #3: Running Kawa (Scheme) in the Database 5.2.4 Proof of Concept #4: Running Groovy in the Database Part II: Java Persistence and Java SQL Data Access Database Programming with Oracle JDBC 6 Introducing the JDBC Technology and Oracle’s Implementation 6.1 JDBC Primer 6.1.1 First Steps in JDBC 6.1.2 JDBC within J2SE and J2EE Environments 6.2 Overview of JDBC Specifications 6.2.1 Overview of JDBC 1.22 Specification (Where Things Started!) 6.2.2 Overview of JDBC 2.0 Specification (A Major Spec!) 6.2.3 Overview of JDBC 3.0 Specification 6.2.4 Overview of Upcoming JDBC 4.0 Specification 6.2.5 JDBC Standards Support in the Oracle JDBC Drivers 6.3 Architecture and Packaging of Oracle JDBC Drivers 6.3.1 Rearchitected Oracle JDBC Drivers 6.3.2 Packaging of Oracle JDBC Drivers 6.3.3 Features Differences Between Driver Types 6.3.4 JDBC Drivers and Database Interoperability 7 URL, DataSource, Connection, and Statements 7.1 JDBC URL 7.2 DataSources 7.2.1 The OracleDataSource 7.2.2 DataSources and JNDI 7.3 Connections and Connection Services 7.3.1 JDBC Connections and Oracle Extensions 7.3.2 Connection Caching: Implicit Connection Cache 7.3.3 The Connection Cache Manager 7.3.4 RAC Events and Fast Application Notification 7.3.5 High Availability: Fast Connection Failover 7.3.6 Scalability: Connection Load Balancing 7.3.7 JDBC Support for Transparent Application Fail-over 7.3.8 Proxy Authentication 7.3.9 Connection Wrapping 7.3.10 JDBC Connections in Grid Environment 7.4 JDBC Statements and Oracle Extensions 7.4.1 JDBC Statement Types 7.4.2 Statement 7.4.3 PreparedStatement 7.4.4 CallableStatement (Calling Stored Procedures) 7.4.5 Retrieval of Auto-Generated Keys and DML with Returning 7.4.6 Statement Caching 7.4.7 DML Batching 8 SQL Data Access and Manipulation 8.1 Key Metadata in JDBC 8.1.1 DatabaseMetaData: OracleDatabaseMetaData 8.1.2 ResultSetMetaData: OracleResultSetMetaData 8.1.3 ParameterMetaData 8.1.4 StructMetaData 8.2 Manipulating Oracle Data Types with JDBC 8.2.1 Manipulating SQL Null Data 8.2.2 Manipulating Character Data Types 8.2.3 Oracle JDBC Support for Number Data Types 8.2.4 JDBC Support for Long and Raw Data Types 8.2.5 JDBC Support for SQL Datetime Data Types 8.2.6 JDBC Support for LOB Datatypes 8.2.7 JDBC Support for ROWID 8.2.8 JDBC Support for OPAQUE Type 8.2.9 JDBC Support for XMLType 8.2.10 JDBC Support for SQL Object Types and References Types 8.2.11 JDBC Support for User-Defined Collections 8.2.12 JDBC Support for Spatial Types 8.2.13 Unsupported Types 8.3 Result Set Support in Oracle JDBC 8.3.1 The Result Set API in a Nutshell 8.3.2 The Oracle Result Set Interface 8.3.3 Oracle JDBC Support for Scrollable Result Sets 8.3.4 Oracle JDBC Support for Updatable Result Sets 8.3.5 Prefetching and Auto Refresh 8.3.6 Changes Detection and Visibility 8.4 RowSet 8.4.1 Introducing the RowSet API 8.4.2 JDBCRowSet and OracleJDBCRowSet 8.4.3 CachedRowSet and OracleCachedRowSet 8.4.4 WebRowSet and OracleWebRowSet 8.4.5 FilteredRowSet and OracleFilteredRowSet 8.4.6 JoinRowSet and OracleJoinRowSet 8.5 Conclusion 9 JDBC Quality of Services and Best Practices 9.1 Transaction Services 9.1.1 Transactions 9.1.2 AutoCommit 9.1.3 Transaction Isolation Levels 9.1.4 Transaction SavePoint Support 9.1.5 Global/Distributed Transaction 9.1.6 Connection Sharing between Local and Global Transactions 9.2 Security Services 9.2.1 Oracle JDBC Support for SSL 9.3 Tips and Best Practices 9.3.1 End-to-End Tracing 9.3.2 Common Errors 9.3.3 Optimizing Result Set Retrieval 9.3.4 Logging Service 9.4 Conclusion Part III: Oracle Database Programming with SQLJ 10 Introducing the SQLJ Technology and Oracle’s Implementation 10.1 Overview 671 10.1.1 What Is SQLJ? 10.1.2 Why SQLJ? 10.1.3 The Oracle SQLJ Translator 10.1.4 The Oracle SQLJ Runtime 10.1.5 Environment Setup 10.1.6 SQLJ Primer 10.2 SQLJ in the Database 11 The SQL Language and Oracle Extensions 11.1 Declaration Statements 11.1.1 Import Statements 11.1.2 Connection Contexts 11.1.3 Execution Contexts 11.1.4 Iterators 11.1.5 IMPLEMENTS Clause in Context Declarations 11.1.6 WITH Clause in Context Declarations 11.2 Executable Statements 11.2.1 Statement Clauses 11.2.2 Assignment Clauses 11.2.3 Dynamic SQL 11.3 Expressions in SQLJ 11.3.1 Context and Result Expressions 11.3.2 Expressions Evaluation 11.4 Interoperability: Using SQLJ and JDBC Together 11.4.1 JDBC to SQLJ Interoperability 11.4.2 SQLJ to JDBC Interoperability 11.5 Conclusion 12 SQL Data Access and Best Practices 12.1 Manipulating Oracle SQL and PL/SQL Data Types with SQLJ 12.1.1 Oracle SQLJ Type-Mapping Summary 12.1.2 Column Definitions 12.1.3 Manipulating SQL Null Data with SQLJ 12.1.4 Manipulating Character Data Types with SQLJ 12.1.5 Oracle SQLJ Support for Number Data Types 12.1.6 SQLJ Streams, LONG, and RAW Data Types 12.1.7 SQLJ Support for SQL Datetime Data Types 12.1.8 SQLJ Support for SQL LOB Data Types 12.1.9 SQLJ Support for Oracle SQL ROWID 12.1.10 SQLJ Support for OPAQUE Types 12.1.11 SQLJ Support for SQL Object Types and SQL References Types 12.1.12 Serialized Java Objects 12.1.13 SQLJ Support for User-Defined SQL Collections 12.1.14 PL/SQL Associative Array 12.1.15 Unsupported Types 12.2 SQLJ Best Practices 12.2.1 Row Prefetch 12.2.2 Statement Caching 12.2.3 Update Batching 12.3 Conclusion Part IV: Oracle Database Programming with JPublisher 13 Abridged Oracle JPublisher 13.1 Why JPublisher? 13.2 Overview 13.2.1 Environment Requirements 13.2.2 JPublisher Options 13.3 JPublisher In Action 13.3.1 User-Defined SQL Object Types 13.3.2 SQL Object Reference Types (REF types) 13.3.3 REF Cursor Types and Subclassing 13.3.4 User-Defined SQL Collection Types 13.3.5 User-Defined OPAQUE Types 13.3.6 XMLType 13.3.7 PL/SQL Conversion Functions 13.3.8 PL/SQL RECORD Types 13.3.9 PL/SQL Table or Scalar Index-by-Table 13.3.10 Oracle Streams AQ 13.4 Conclusion Part V: Programming the Oracle Database with Web Services 14 Web Services and SOA for DBA, Data Architects, and Others 14.1 Web Services 101 14.1.1 Core Web Services Technologies 14.2 Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA): The Bigger Picture 14.3 Conclusion 15 Database as Web Services Provider Service 901 15.1 Rationales for Database as Web Services Provider 15.2 How Does Database as Web Services Provider Work? 15.2.1 Implementation and Packaging 15.2.2 How Does Oracle Database as Web Services Provider Work? 15.2.3 Web Services and SOA Features in Oracle Application Server 10.1.3 15.3 Turning Oracle Database Functionality into Web Services 15.3.1 Type Conversions and Result Set Representation 15.3.2 Setting up the Oracle AS OC4J for Database as Web Services Provider 15.3.3 Assembling PL/SQL Web Services Using JDeveloper Wizard 15.4 Assembling Database Web Services Using the Command-Line Tool 15.4.1 Assembling PL/SQL Web Services Using Web Services Assembler 15.4.2 Assembling Java in the Database as a Web Service 15.4.3 Assembling SQL Queries or SQL DML Statements as Web Services 15.4.4 Assembling Oracle Streams AQ as Web Services 15.5 Data Type Restrictions 15.6 Conclusion 16 Database as Web Services Consumer 16.1 Rationales for Database as Web Services Consumer 16.2 How Database as Web Services Consumer Works 16.2.1 The Software Pieces 16.2.2 The Required Steps 16.3 Turning Your Oracle Database 10g into a Web Service Consumer 16.3.1 Ensure That Java Is Installed in the Database 16.3.2 Installing JPublisher on the Client Machine 16.3.3 Installing the Web Services Call-Out Utility in Your Database 16.4 Database Web Services Call-Out Samples 16.4.1 Calling Out Google Search Web Service 16.4.2 Calling Out the Phone Verifier Web Service 16.5 Conclusion Part VI: Putting Everything Together 17 360-Degree Programming the Oracle Database 17.1 TECSIS Systems: Custom Enterprise Integration Framework 970 17.1.1 About the Company 17.1.2 About the Application 17.1.3 Our Business and Technical Requirements 17.1.4 The Architecture of the Integration Framework 17.1.5 The Complete Picture 17.1.6 Conclusion 17.2 Oracle interMedia 17.2.1 What Is Oracle interMedia? 17.2.2 How Does It Work? 17.2.3 Rationales for Storing Media Data in the Database 17.2.4 interMedia Powered by the Oracle Database Extensibility Framework 17.2.5 interMedia Powered by Java in the Database 17.2.6 Developing Feature-Rich Multimedia Applications Using interMedia 17.3 British Columbia: Online Corporate Registration 17.3.1 Corporate Online: Background 17.3.2 How It Works 17.3.3 Architecture: Requirements and Design 17.3.4 Messaging across Tiers 17.3.5 Future Work 17.3.6 Conclusion 17.4 Information Retrieval Using Oracle Text 17.4.1 What Is Oracle Text? 17.4.2 Why Java in the Database? 17.4.3 Technical Features 17.4.4 Benefits of an Integrated Search Capability 17.4.5 Yapa 17.4.6 Conclusion 17.5 Database-Driven Content Management System (DBPrism CMS) 17.5.1 DBPRISM CMS: Key Features and Benefits 17.5.2 The Architecture of DBPrism CMS 17.5.3 DBPrism CMS Internals 17.5.4 Extended Capabilities 17.5.5 Text Searching 17.5.6 Installing DBPRism CMS 17.5.7 Future Work 17.6 Conclusion Index