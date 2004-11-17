Oracle 10g Data Warehousing is a guide to using the Data Warehouse features in the latest version of Oracle —Oracle Database 10g. Written by people on the Oracle development team that designed and implemented the code and by people with industry experience implementing warehouses using Oracle technology, this thoroughly updated and extended edition provides an insider’s view of how the Oracle Database 10g software is best used for your application.

It provides a detailed look at the new features of Oracle Database 10g and other Oracle products and how these are used in the data warehouse. This book will show you how to deploy the Oracle database and correctly use the new Oracle Database 10g features for your data warehouse. It contains walkthroughs and examples on how to use tools such as Oracle Discoverer and Reports to query the warehouse and generate reports that can be deployed over the web and gain better insight into your business.

This how-to guide provides step by step instructions including screen captures to make it easier to design, build and optimize performance of the data warehouse or data mart. It is a ‘must have’ reference for database developers, administrators and IT professionals who want to get to work now with all of the newest features of Oracle Database 10g.