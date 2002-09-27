Optometric Practice Management

While the business aspect of an optometrist's practice may come second to patient care, optometrists today are faced with greater competition for new patients and income. This updated guide shows readers how to work smarter through effective practice management to offset reduced earnings due to fixed reimbursements of managed care and competition from 1-800 contact lens companies and chains selling discount frames and lenses. Drawing on over 40 years of experience, the author presents practical strategies for addressing the problems of day-to-day practice, and explains how to develop business and marketing plans without detracting from the optometrist's professional image. This edition features an increased focus on how to work with partners (including how to exit gracefully from a partnership), how to start a part-time practice, and how to be creative in practice.