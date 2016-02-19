Optoelectronics Circuits Manual
1st Edition
Newnes Circuits Manual Series
Authors: R. M. Marston
eBook ISBN: 9781483141633
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 26th October 1987
Page Count: 190
Description
Optoelectronics Circuits Manual is a guide book for optoelectronics device users. The book covers the basic principles, characteristics, and applications of popular types of optoelectronics. The coverage of the text includes LED display and graph circuits, seven-segment displays, and light-sensitive and optocoupler devices. The book also covers brightness-control techniques, infra-red light-beam alarms, and multichannel remote control systems. The text will be useful to researchers and professionals who employ optoelectronics in their work, such as practical design engineers.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Basic Principles
2 LED Display Circuits
3 LED Graph Circuits
4 Seven-Segment Displays
5 Light-Sensitive Devices
6 Optocoupler Devices
7 Brightness-Control Techniques
8 Light-Beam Alarms
9 Remote Control Systems
Index
About the Author
R. M. Marston
