Optoelectronics Circuits Manual is a useful single-volume guide specifically aimed at the practical design engineer, technician, and experimenter, as well as the electronics student and amateur. It deals with the subject in an easy to read, down to earth, and non-mathematical yet comprehensive manner, explaining the basic principles and characteristics of the best known devices, and presenting the reader with many practical applications and over 200 circuits. Most of the ICs and other devices used are inexpensive and readily available types, with universally recognised type numbers.

The second edition has been revised to include new and developing technologies such as PIR movement detectors and fibre-optic data links. In addition, components no longer in production have been replaced with parts that are easily available from major suppliers.