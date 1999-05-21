Optoelectronics Circuits Manual - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750641661, 9780080513256

Optoelectronics Circuits Manual

2nd Edition

Authors: R M MARSTON
eBook ISBN: 9780080513256
Paperback ISBN: 9780750641661
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 21st May 1999
Page Count: 272
Description

Optoelectronics Circuits Manual is a useful single-volume guide specifically aimed at the practical design engineer, technician, and experimenter, as well as the electronics student and amateur. It deals with the subject in an easy to read, down to earth, and non-mathematical yet comprehensive manner, explaining the basic principles and characteristics of the best known devices, and presenting the reader with many practical applications and over 200 circuits. Most of the ICs and other devices used are inexpensive and readily available types, with universally recognised type numbers.

The second edition has been revised to include new and developing technologies such as PIR movement detectors and fibre-optic data links. In addition, components no longer in production have been replaced with parts that are easily available from major suppliers.

Key Features

  • New larger format edition of one of the most popular of Marston's Circuit Manual series
  • Covers the latest technologies
  • Components used are all currently available

Readership

Technicians, hobbyists, students, electronic designers

Table of Contents

Basic principles
LED display circuits
LED graph circuits
7-segment displays
Light-sensitive devices
IR-sensitive devices
Optocoupler devices
Brightness-control techniques
IR light-beam alarms
IR remote control systems
Optoelectronic miscellany

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080513256
Paperback ISBN:
9780750641661

About the Author

R M MARSTON

Affiliations and Expertise

Technical author.

Ratings and Reviews

