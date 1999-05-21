Optoelectronics Circuits Manual
2nd Edition
Description
Optoelectronics Circuits Manual is a useful single-volume guide specifically aimed at the practical design engineer, technician, and experimenter, as well as the electronics student and amateur. It deals with the subject in an easy to read, down to earth, and non-mathematical yet comprehensive manner, explaining the basic principles and characteristics of the best known devices, and presenting the reader with many practical applications and over 200 circuits. Most of the ICs and other devices used are inexpensive and readily available types, with universally recognised type numbers.
The second edition has been revised to include new and developing technologies such as PIR movement detectors and fibre-optic data links. In addition, components no longer in production have been replaced with parts that are easily available from major suppliers.
Key Features
- New larger format edition of one of the most popular of Marston's Circuit Manual series
- Covers the latest technologies
- Components used are all currently available
Readership
Technicians, hobbyists, students, electronic designers
Table of Contents
Basic principles
LED display circuits
LED graph circuits
7-segment displays
Light-sensitive devices
IR-sensitive devices
Optocoupler devices
Brightness-control techniques
IR light-beam alarms
IR remote control systems
Optoelectronic miscellany
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1999
- Published:
- 21st May 1999
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080513256
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750641661
About the Author
R M MARSTON
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical author.