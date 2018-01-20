Opto-mechanical Fiber Optic Sensors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128031315, 9780128031469

Opto-mechanical Fiber Optic Sensors

1st Edition

Research, Technology, and Applications in Mechanical Sensing

Editors: Hamid Alemohammad
eBook ISBN: 9780128031469
Paperback ISBN: 9780128031315
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 20th January 2018
Page Count: 358
Description

Opto-mechanical Fiber Optic Sensors: Research, Technology, and Applications in Mechanical Sensing offers comprehensive coverage of the theoretical aspects of fiber optic sensors (FOS), along with current and emerging applications in the mechanical, petroleum, biomedical, biomechanical, aerospace and automotive industries. Special attention is given to FOS applications in harsh environments. Due to recent technology advances, optical fibers have found uses in many industrial applications. Various sectors are major targets for FOS's capable of measuring mechanical parameters, such as pressure, stress, strain and temperature. Opto-mechanical FOS's offer unique advantages, including immunity to electromagnetic interference, high fidelity and signal-to-noise ratio, low-loss remote sensing and small size.

Key Features

  • Provides current background information and fundamentals on fiber optic sensors technology
  • Covers a wide variety of established and emerging applications of FOS
  • Focuses on mechanical parameter measurement
  • Includes contributions from leading researchers and practitioners in their fields
  • Covers current methods of fabrication and packaging

Readership

R&D Engineers, Scientists, Application Engineers, University faculty members, postdoctoral fellows, and graduate students in Mechanical, O&G, Aerospace and Automotive Engineering

Table of Contents

  1. Opto-Mechanical Modeling of Fiber Bragg Grating Sensors
    2. Superstructure Fiber Bragg Grating Sensors for Multiparameter Sensing
    3. Flat-Cladding Fiber Bragg Grating Sensors for Large Strain Amplitude Fatigue Tests
    4. Fiber Bragg Grating Strain Sensor for Microstructure In Situ Strain Measurement and Real-Time Failure Detection
    5. Distributed Brillouin Sensing Using Polymer Optical Fibers
    6. Femtosecond Laser-Inscribed Fiber Bragg Gratings for Sensing Applications.
    7. Innovative Fiber Bragg Grating Sensors for Highly Demanding Applications: Considerations, Concepts, and Designs.
    8. Fiber-Optic Sensors in the Oil and Gas Industry: Current and Future Applications
    9. Aerospace Applications of Optical Fiber
    10. Fiber Optical Sensors in Biomechanics
    11. Fiber-Optic Sensors for Biomedical Applications

358
English
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
Butterworth-Heinemann
9780128031469
9780128031315

About the Editor

Hamid Alemohammad

Hamid Alemohammad, PhD, PEng is the co-founder and CEO at AOMS Technologies Inc. Dr. Alemohammad has PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Waterloo in Canada. He has R&D and industrial experience in fiber optic sensors along with entrepreneurship experience in commercializing fiber optic sensors for harsh environments.

Research Associate,University of Waterloo, Canada

