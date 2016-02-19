Optimizing The Soil Physical Environment Toward Greater Crop Yields
1st Edition
Optimizing the Soil Physical Environment Toward Greater Crop Yields contains the proceedings of an invitational panel convened during the International Symposium on Soil-Water Physics and Technology held at The Hebrew University Faculty of Agriculture in Rehovot, Israel, August 29 to September 5, 1971. Organized into 13 chapters, this book begins with a discussion on the criteria for determining the aims and direction of research in soil physics and technology. Some chapters deal with the transformation and fluxes of energy and matter in the field, particularly water, soil temperature, soil structure, soil salinity, radiation climate, and nutrient supply and uptake. The book also explores the methods of measuring, managing, and modifying the crop production system to greater agricultural advantage. This book will reflect not only what is known, but also what is missing in the incomplete conception of this environment.
Prologue: Soil Physics and Technology: The Tasks before Us
Criteria for Determining the Aims and Directions of Research in Soil Physics and Technology
General
References
Efficient Management of Water in Agriculture
Irrigation Development
Irrigation Efficiency
Drainage
Salinity of Soil and Water
Control of Soil Water
Management in Relation to the Environment
References
Soil Temperature and Crop Growth
Introduction
Current State of Theoretical Concepts
Agronomic Significance of Soil Temperature Regimes
Relating Crop Response to the Soil Temperature Regime
Conclusions
References
Improving the Water Properties of Sand Soil
General
References
Improvement of Soil Structure by Chemical Means
Introduction
Soil Physical Growth Factors
Modification of Soil Physical Conditions
Solutions of Polymers as Soil Conditioners
Emulsions of Polymers as Soil Conditioners
Application of Soil Conditioning Emulsions in the Field
Summary and Conclusions
References
Root Development in Relation to Soil Physical Conditions
Introduction
Root Growth
Soil Temperature
Soil Aeration
Soil Water Status
Soil Strength
Interaction of Root Growth Factors
Conclusions
References
The Field Water Balance and Water Use Efficiency
The Field Water Balance
Evaluation of the Water Balance
Water Use Efficiency
Possibilities of Control
Need for Overall Control of the Plant Environment
References
Control of Soil Salinity
Effect of Soil Salinity on Plants
Solute Movement in Soils
Effect of Soil Salinity on Water Flow
Estimation of Salt Distribution in the Soil Profile under Fallow Conditions
Estimation of Salt Distribution in the Soil Profile under Crop Growing Conditions
Short-Run Soil Salinity Control
Long-Run Salinity Control
Economic Approach to Short-Run Salinity Control
References
Programming Irrigation for Greater Efficiency
Introduction
Alternative Methods of Improving Irrigation Programming
Irrigation Management Service Requirements
Meteorological Data Limitations
Effective Use of Regional Experimental Data
USDA-ARS-SWC Irrigation-Scheduling Computer Program
Summary
References
Water Utilization by a Dryland Rowcrop
General
References
The Control of the Radiation Climate of Plant Communities
Introduction
The Solar Radiation Balance in a Vegetation Stand
Control of the Diffuse Radiation Climate
Control of the Radiation Climate for Beam Incidence
Conclusions
References
Nutrient Supply and Uptake in Relation to Soil Physical Conditions
Introduction
Nutrient Supply
Available Forms
Nutrient Contact with Root Surfaces
Nutrient Uptake and Use by Plants
Managing the Soil Physical Condition for Improved Plant Nutrition
Conclusions
References
Analysis of Growth Parameters and Their Fluctuations in Searching for Increased Yields
The Medium We Work with
Possible Effects of Fluctuations on Plant Yields
Multi-Variate Fluctuations
Net Change in Equilibrium Conditions due to Fluctuations
Relaxation of Hysteresis
Increased Apparent Conductivity
Some Hydrological Conjectures
Conclusions
References
Subject Index
