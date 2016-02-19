Optimizing the Soil Physical Environment Toward Greater Crop Yields contains the proceedings of an invitational panel convened during the International Symposium on Soil-Water Physics and Technology held at The Hebrew University Faculty of Agriculture in Rehovot, Israel, August 29 to September 5, 1971. Organized into 13 chapters, this book begins with a discussion on the criteria for determining the aims and direction of research in soil physics and technology. Some chapters deal with the transformation and fluxes of energy and matter in the field, particularly water, soil temperature, soil structure, soil salinity, radiation climate, and nutrient supply and uptake. The book also explores the methods of measuring, managing, and modifying the crop production system to greater agricultural advantage. This book will reflect not only what is known, but also what is missing in the incomplete conception of this environment.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgements

Prologue: Soil Physics and Technology: The Tasks before Us

Criteria for Determining the Aims and Directions of Research in Soil Physics and Technology

General

References

Efficient Management of Water in Agriculture

Irrigation Development

Irrigation Efficiency

Drainage

Salinity of Soil and Water

Control of Soil Water

Management in Relation to the Environment

References

Soil Temperature and Crop Growth

Introduction

Current State of Theoretical Concepts

Agronomic Significance of Soil Temperature Regimes

Relating Crop Response to the Soil Temperature Regime

Conclusions

References

Improving the Water Properties of Sand Soil

General

References

Improvement of Soil Structure by Chemical Means

Introduction

Soil Physical Growth Factors

Modification of Soil Physical Conditions

Solutions of Polymers as Soil Conditioners

Emulsions of Polymers as Soil Conditioners

Application of Soil Conditioning Emulsions in the Field

Summary and Conclusions

References

Root Development in Relation to Soil Physical Conditions

Introduction

Root Growth

Soil Temperature

Soil Aeration

Soil Water Status

Soil Strength

Interaction of Root Growth Factors

Conclusions

References

The Field Water Balance and Water Use Efficiency

The Field Water Balance

Evaluation of the Water Balance

Water Use Efficiency

Possibilities of Control

Need for Overall Control of the Plant Environment

References

Control of Soil Salinity

Effect of Soil Salinity on Plants

Solute Movement in Soils

Effect of Soil Salinity on Water Flow

Estimation of Salt Distribution in the Soil Profile under Fallow Conditions

Estimation of Salt Distribution in the Soil Profile under Crop Growing Conditions

Short-Run Soil Salinity Control

Long-Run Salinity Control

Economic Approach to Short-Run Salinity Control

References

Programming Irrigation for Greater Efficiency

Introduction

Alternative Methods of Improving Irrigation Programming

Irrigation Management Service Requirements

Meteorological Data Limitations

Effective Use of Regional Experimental Data

USDA-ARS-SWC Irrigation-Scheduling Computer Program

Summary

References

Water Utilization by a Dryland Rowcrop

General

References

The Control of the Radiation Climate of Plant Communities

Introduction

The Solar Radiation Balance in a Vegetation Stand

Control of the Diffuse Radiation Climate

Control of the Radiation Climate for Beam Incidence

Conclusions

References

Nutrient Supply and Uptake in Relation to Soil Physical Conditions

Introduction

Nutrient Supply

Available Forms

Nutrient Contact with Root Surfaces

Nutrient Uptake and Use by Plants

Managing the Soil Physical Condition for Improved Plant Nutrition

Conclusions

References

Analysis of Growth Parameters and Their Fluctuations in Searching for Increased Yields

The Medium We Work with

Possible Effects of Fluctuations on Plant Yields

Multi-Variate Fluctuations

Net Change in Equilibrium Conditions due to Fluctuations

Relaxation of Hysteresis

Increased Apparent Conductivity

Some Hydrological Conjectures

Conclusions

References

Subject Index

