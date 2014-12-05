Optimizing IEEE 802.11i Resource and Security Essentials

In the past decade, the number of wireless devices has grown exponentially. Decades ago, all systems were wired computer systems. Wireless technology was not accessible in mobile and portable devices until in recent years, and has followed a variety of methods for encryption and resource management. The purpose of the research in Optimizing IEE 802.11i Resources and Security Essentials is to determine the issues of the performance in current encryption methods in AES-CCMP in different types of devices and handle it so that an optimized resource usage would be achieved with the required security. Two modes for 802.11i for two different groups of devices is suggested and evaluated with the current encryption method for AES-CCMP to compare the performance.

Almost every organization in today's world relies on wireless networks to transmit information, and much of that information should be kept secure. Banking, healthcare, and the military are all vital industries that rely on wireless security for a huge section of their operations. Security experts of today and tomorrow will learn a lot from Optimizing IEE 802.11i Resources and Security Essentials, and it can be used for master level in computer science, information security, wireless network security and cryptography.