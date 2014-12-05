Optimizing IEEE 802.11i Resource and Security Essentials
1st Edition
For Mobile and Stationary Devices
In the past decade, the number of wireless devices has grown exponentially. Decades ago, all systems were wired computer systems. Wireless technology was not accessible in mobile and portable devices until in recent years, and has followed a variety of methods for encryption and resource management. The purpose of the research in Optimizing IEE 802.11i Resources and Security Essentials is to determine the issues of the performance in current encryption methods in AES-CCMP in different types of devices and handle it so that an optimized resource usage would be achieved with the required security. Two modes for 802.11i for two different groups of devices is suggested and evaluated with the current encryption method for AES-CCMP to compare the performance.
Almost every organization in today's world relies on wireless networks to transmit information, and much of that information should be kept secure. Banking, healthcare, and the military are all vital industries that rely on wireless security for a huge section of their operations. Security experts of today and tomorrow will learn a lot from Optimizing IEE 802.11i Resources and Security Essentials, and it can be used for master level in computer science, information security, wireless network security and cryptography.
- The research in this book covers how to best balance security concerns with limited resources available on wireless devices as well as how to optimize security resources on higher-end non-mobile devices
networking professionals, hardware engineers, computing researchers
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Problem background
- 1.3. Problem statement
- 1.4. Purpose of the study
- 1.5. Objectives of the study
- 1.6. Significance of the study
- 1.7. Scope of the study
- 1.8. Organization of the study
- 1.9. Summary
- Chapter 2: Literature Review
- Abstract
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Definition of encryption in 802.11-2012
- 2.3. History of 802.11x, particularly 802.11-2012
- 2.4. Framework of AES–CCMP
- 2.5. Mobile devices and non-mobile devices
- 2.6. Problems of IEEE 802.11 in nonmobile devices and mobile devices
- 2.7. Related works
- 2.8. Summary
- Chapter 3: Research Methodology
- Abstract
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Research framework
- 3.3. Project requirements
- 3.4. Data analysis
- 3.5. Summary
- Chapter 4: Design and Implementation for Mobile Devices
- Abstract
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. AES-CCMP
- 4.3. AES encryption
- 4.4. Key expansion of AES
- 4.5. Analysis of AES encryption and decryption in rounds lower than 10
- 4.6. Analysis
- 4.7. Randomness of the values
- 4.8. Attack analysis
- 4.9. Summary
- Chapter 5: Conclusion
- Abstract
- 5.1. Project achievements
- 5.2. Recommendations
- References
- No. of pages:
- 72
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2015
- Published:
- 20th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128022238
Parisa Naraei
Faculty of Computing, University Teknologi Malaysia (UTM)
Iraj Sadegh Amiri
Dr. Iraj Sadegh Amiri received his B. Sc (Applied Physics) from Public University of Urmia, Iran in 2001 and a gold medalist M. Sc. in optics from University Technology Malaysia (UTM), in 2009. He was awarded a PhD degree in photonics in Jan 2014. He has published well over 350 academic publications since the 2012s in optical soliton communications, laser physics, photonics, optics and nanotechnology engineering. Currently he is a senior lecturer in University of Malaysia (UM), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
B. Sc in Applied Physics (Urmia University, Iran), M. Sc in Optics and Optoelectronics (University Technology Malaysia (UTM)), PhD in Photonics (University Technology Malaysia (UTM)), Postdoctoral Researcher in Experimental Physics and Photonics (University of Malaya (UM)), Senior Lecturer in Experimental Physics and Photonics (University of Malaya (UM))
Iman Saberi
Faculty of Computing, University Teknologi Malaysia (UTM)