Optimizing Hemodynamic Support in Severe Sepsis and Septic Shock, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 26-2

Guest Editor Dane Nichols, MD, has assembled a panel of experts focusing on Hemodynamic Support in Septic Shock. Topics include: Oxygen Delivery and Consumption: A Macro-Circulatory Perspective; Mean Arterial Pressure: Therapeutic Goals and Pharmacologic Support,Mechanisms; Detection and Potential Management of Microcirculatory Disturbances; Detection of Hypoxia at the Cellular Level; Type A & B Lactic Acidosis: Recognition, Kinetics, and Associated Prognosis; Venous blood gases: What Can They Tell Us About the State of the Circulation; Noninvasive Assessment of Cardiac Preload and Performance through CO2 Rebreathing/ETCO2 Monitoring.