Optimizing Antimicrobial Therapy of Life-threatening Infection, Sepsis and Septic Shock, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704316

Optimizing Antimicrobial Therapy of Life-threatening Infection, Sepsis and Septic Shock, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 27-1

1st Edition

Authors: Anand Kumar
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704316
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th December 2010
Page Count: 232
Description

This issue of Critical Care Clinics by Dr. Anand Kumar will feature articles on: Optimizing Antimicrobial Therapy in Life-threatening infection, sepsis and septic shock;General principles of antimicrobial dosing and PK/PD; Pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic issues in the critically ill with severe sepsis and septic shock;Understanding antimicrobial resistance;Combination vs monotherapy in critical illness; Antifungal therapy.

© Saunders 2011
About the Authors

Anand Kumar Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Medicine, Medical Microbiology and Pharmacology/Therapeutics University of Manitoba And Associate Professor of Medicine, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School University of Medicine and Dentistry, New Jersey

