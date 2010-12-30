Optimizing Antimicrobial Therapy of Life-threatening Infection, Sepsis and Septic Shock, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 27-1

This issue of Critical Care Clinics by Dr. Anand Kumar will feature articles on: Optimizing Antimicrobial Therapy in Life-threatening infection, sepsis and septic shock;General principles of antimicrobial dosing and PK/PD; Pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic issues in the critically ill with severe sepsis and septic shock;Understanding antimicrobial resistance;Combination vs monotherapy in critical illness; Antifungal therapy.