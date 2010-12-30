Optimizing Antimicrobial Therapy of Life-threatening Infection, Sepsis and Septic Shock, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 27-1
1st Edition
Authors: Anand Kumar
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704316
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th December 2010
Page Count: 232
Description
This issue of Critical Care Clinics by Dr. Anand Kumar will feature articles on: Optimizing Antimicrobial Therapy in Life-threatening infection, sepsis and septic shock;General principles of antimicrobial dosing and PK/PD; Pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic issues in the critically ill with severe sepsis and septic shock;Understanding antimicrobial resistance;Combination vs monotherapy in critical illness; Antifungal therapy.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 30th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455704316
About the Authors
Anand Kumar Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Medicine, Medical Microbiology and Pharmacology/Therapeutics University of Manitoba And Associate Professor of Medicine, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School University of Medicine and Dentistry, New Jersey
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.