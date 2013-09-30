Optimizing Academic Library Services in the Digital Milieu - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843347323, 9781780633985

Optimizing Academic Library Services in the Digital Milieu

1st Edition

Digital Devices and their Emerging Trends

Authors: Brendan Ryan
eBook ISBN: 9781780633985
Paperback ISBN: 9781843347323
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 30th September 2013
Page Count: 196
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
80.00
68.00
58.95
50.11
47.50
40.38
86.36
73.41
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
80.00
68.00
47.50
40.38
58.95
50.11
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

List of abbreviations

Acknowledgments

Preface

About the author

Part 1: Rights

Introduction

Chapter 1: Copyright basics

Abstract:

Public domain

Fair use

What is copyrightable?

Chapter 2: Digital rights management and the Digital Millennium Copyright Act

Abstract:

Digital Millennium Copyright Act

TPMs and fair use

Encryption and tethering

Soft-use measures

Chapter 3: Types of digital content

Abstract:

Internet

Databases

eBooks

Chapter 4: Best practices regarding copyrights and digital content

Abstract:

General best practices

Chapter 5: Challenges to fair use

Abstract:

Preservation

Compromises and fair use

Binary nature of code

P2P

Platform limiting

Possibilities

Part 2: Formats

Introduction

Chapter 6: Three components of eBooks

Abstract:

Container

ePub

Content

Context

What is the cloud?

eBooks v. the browser stack

Chapter 7: Creating eBooks

Abstract:

The browser stack

XML

HTML5

Maturation of the browser stack

Popular tools

Chapter 8: Touchscreen devices and apps

Abstract:

Introduction

iOS

Windows 8

Apps

Conclusion

Part 3: Vibrancy

Introduction

Chapter 9: Publishing support

Abstract:

Economic landscape

Aggregation

DIY publishing support

Chapter 10: Academic support with digital content

Abstract:

Patron desires and use of eContent

Evolution of scholarship

Chapter 11: Conclusion

Glossary

Bibliography

Index

Description

The digital is the new milieu in which academic libraries must serve their patrons; but how best to utilize the slew of digital devices and their surrounding trends? Optimizing Academic Library Services in the Digital Milieu identifies best practices and strategies for using digital devices (such as tablets, e-readers, and smartphones) and copyrighted materials in academic libraries. Special consideration is given to e-books, iBooks, e-journals, and digital textbooks. This title describes how academic libraries can remain current, nimbly addressing user needs. An introduction gives an overview of technology in academic libraries, including the foundations of copyright law and user behavior in relation to digital content. Three parts then cover: digital rights management (DRM); practical approaches to e-content for librarians; and emerging pedagogy and technology. Finally, the book concludes by telling libraries how to remain agile and adaptable as they navigate the digital milieu.

Key Features

  • Presents a contemporary view on DRM and fair use for librarians in the context of contemporary technology
  • Addresses file standards in relation to devices in libraries
  • Demonstrates ways that librarians can support and engage students using emerging digital technologies

Readership

Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science

Details

No. of pages:
196
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780633985
Paperback ISBN:
9781843347323

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Brendan Ryan Author

Brendan Ryan is a Digital Initiatives Librarian at Rhode Island College (RIC). Previously he worked in the Reference department at RIC and in an access services capacity at Providence College. At Providence, Brendan developed a mobile site for the library and presented and published on the topic. The reference position at RIC allowed him to assist students in performing research using digital content in the academy. Presently, his work centers around digitizing and creating ebooks from archival content These practical experiences inform his work, and this book. Brendan holds an MLIS from the University of Rhode Island, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Rhode Island College, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.