Optimizing Academic Library Services in the Digital Milieu
1st Edition
Digital Devices and their Emerging Trends
Table of Contents
List of abbreviations
Acknowledgments
Preface
About the author
Part 1: Rights
Introduction
Chapter 1: Copyright basics
Abstract:
Public domain
Fair use
What is copyrightable?
Chapter 2: Digital rights management and the Digital Millennium Copyright Act
Abstract:
Digital Millennium Copyright Act
TPMs and fair use
Encryption and tethering
Soft-use measures
Chapter 3: Types of digital content
Abstract:
Internet
Databases
eBooks
Chapter 4: Best practices regarding copyrights and digital content
Abstract:
General best practices
Chapter 5: Challenges to fair use
Abstract:
Preservation
Compromises and fair use
Binary nature of code
P2P
Platform limiting
Possibilities
Part 2: Formats
Introduction
Chapter 6: Three components of eBooks
Abstract:
Container
ePub
Content
Context
What is the cloud?
eBooks v. the browser stack
Chapter 7: Creating eBooks
Abstract:
The browser stack
XML
HTML5
Maturation of the browser stack
Popular tools
Chapter 8: Touchscreen devices and apps
Abstract:
Introduction
iOS
Windows 8
Apps
Conclusion
Part 3: Vibrancy
Introduction
Chapter 9: Publishing support
Abstract:
Economic landscape
Aggregation
DIY publishing support
Chapter 10: Academic support with digital content
Abstract:
Patron desires and use of eContent
Evolution of scholarship
Chapter 11: Conclusion
Glossary
Bibliography
Index
Description
The digital is the new milieu in which academic libraries must serve their patrons; but how best to utilize the slew of digital devices and their surrounding trends? Optimizing Academic Library Services in the Digital Milieu identifies best practices and strategies for using digital devices (such as tablets, e-readers, and smartphones) and copyrighted materials in academic libraries. Special consideration is given to e-books, iBooks, e-journals, and digital textbooks. This title describes how academic libraries can remain current, nimbly addressing user needs. An introduction gives an overview of technology in academic libraries, including the foundations of copyright law and user behavior in relation to digital content. Three parts then cover: digital rights management (DRM); practical approaches to e-content for librarians; and emerging pedagogy and technology. Finally, the book concludes by telling libraries how to remain agile and adaptable as they navigate the digital milieu.
Key Features
- Presents a contemporary view on DRM and fair use for librarians in the context of contemporary technology
- Addresses file standards in relation to devices in libraries
- Demonstrates ways that librarians can support and engage students using emerging digital technologies
Readership
Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 196
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 30th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780633985
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843347323
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Brendan Ryan Author
Brendan Ryan is a Digital Initiatives Librarian at Rhode Island College (RIC). Previously he worked in the Reference department at RIC and in an access services capacity at Providence College. At Providence, Brendan developed a mobile site for the library and presented and published on the topic. The reference position at RIC allowed him to assist students in performing research using digital content in the academy. Presently, his work centers around digitizing and creating ebooks from archival content These practical experiences inform his work, and this book. Brendan holds an MLIS from the University of Rhode Island, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Rhode Island College, USA