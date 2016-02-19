Optimization - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444872845, 9780444536945

Optimization, Volume 1

1st Edition

Authors: George Nemhauser
eBook ISBN: 9780444536945
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444872845
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 4th August 1989
Page Count: 709
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.99
42.49
310.00
263.50
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Collected together in this book are ten state-of-the-art expository articles on the most important topics in optimization, written by leading experts in the field. The book therefore provides a primary reference for those performing research in some area of optimization or for those who have some basic knowledge of optimization techniques but wish to learn the most up-to-date and efficient algorithms for particular classes of problems. The first sections of each chapter are expository and therefore accessible to master's level graduate students. However, the chapters also contain advanced material on current topics of interest to researchers. For instance there are chapters which describe the polynomial-time linear programming algorithms of Khachian and Karmarkar and the techniques used to solve combinatorial and integer programming problems, an order of magnitude larger than was possible just a few years ago. Overall a comprehensive yet lively and up-to-date discussion of the state-of-the-art in optimization is presented in this book.

Details

No. of pages:
709
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444536945
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444872845

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

George Nemhauser Author

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Industrial & Systems Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.