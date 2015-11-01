Optimization Tools for Logistics
1st Edition
Authors: Jean-Michel Réveillac
eBook ISBN: 9780081004821
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785480492
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2015
Page Count: 466
Description
Optimization Tools for Logistics covers the theory and practice of the main principles of operational research and the ways it can be applied to logistics and decision support with regards to common software.
The book is supported by worked problems and examples from industrial case studies, providing a comprehensive tool for readers from a variety of industries.
Key Features
- Covers simple explanations of the mathematical theories related to logistics
- Contains many problems and examples from industrial case studies
- Includes coverage of the use of readily available software; spreadsheets, project managers, flows simulators
Readership
Students, logistics professionals involved in decision support and operational research, teachers, project managers
Table of Contents
- Foreword
- About This Book
- Introduction
- I.1 What is logistics?
- I.2 A history
- I.3 New tools and new technologies
- 1: Operational Research
- Abstract
- 1.1 A history
- 1.2 Fields of application, principles and concepts
- 1.3 Basic models
- 1.4 The future of OR
- 2: Elements of Graph Theory
- Abstract
- 2.1 Graphs and representations
- 2.2 Undirected graph
- 2.3 Directed graph or digraph
- 2.4 Graphs for logistics
- 3: Optimal Paths
- Abstract
- 3.1 Basic concepts
- 3.2 Dijkstra's algorithm
- 3.3 Flyod–Warshall's algorithm
- 3.4 Bellman–Ford's algorithm
- 3.5 Bellman–Ford's algorithm with a negative circuit
- 3.6 Exercises
- 4: Dynamic Programming
- Abstract
- 4.1 The principles of dynamic programming
- 4.2 Formulating the problem
- 4.3 Stochastic process
- 4.4 Markov chains
- 4.5 Exercises
- 5: Scheduling with PERT and MPM
- Abstract
- 5.1 The main concepts
- 5.2 Critical path method
- 5.3 Precedence diagram
- 5.4 Planning a project with PERT/CPM
- 5.5 Example of determining at critical path with PERT
- 5.6 Slacks
- 5.7 Example of calculating slacks
- 5.8 Determining the critical path with a double-entry table
- 5.9 Methodology for planning with MPM
- 5.10 Example of determining a critical path with MPM
- 5.11 Probabilistic PERT/CPM/MPM
- 5.12 Gantt chart
- 5.13 PERT-MPM costs
- 5.14 Exercises
- 6: Maximum Flow in a Network
- Abstract
- 6.1 Maximum flow
- 6.2 Ford–Fulkerson algorithm
- 6.3 Minimum cut theorem
- 6.4 Dinic algorithm
- 6.5 Exercises
- 7: Trees, Tours and Transport
- Abstract
- 7.1 Fundamental concepts
- 7.2 Kruskal's algorithm
- 7.3 Prim's algorithm
- 7.4 Sollin's algorithm
- 7.5 Little's algorithm for solving the TSP
- 7.6 Exercises
- 8: Linear Programming
- Abstract
- 8.1 Fundamental concepts
- 8.2 Graphic solution method
- 8.3 Simplex method
- 8.4 Duality
- 8.5 Exercises
- 9: Software
- Abstract
- 9.1 Software for OR and logistics
- 9.2 Spreadsheets
- 9.3 Project managers
- 9.4 Flow simulators
- 10: Operational Research Using a Spreadsheet
- Abstract
- 10.1 Note
- 10.2 Dynamic programming
- 10.3 Scheduling
- 10.4 Maximal flows
- 10.5 Transport model
- 10.6 Linear programming
- 11: Dashboards, Spreadsheets and Pivot Tables
- Abstract
- 11.1 The spreadsheet: a versatile tool
- 11.2 The database: example
- 11.3 Multiple databases
- 11.4 Limits to and constraints on calculated fields
- 11.5 Conclusion
- 12: Scheduling and Planning with a Project Manager
- Abstract
- 12.1 Reminders and information
- 12.2 An example: designing and making a machine-tool
- 12.3 Monitoring the project
- 12.4 To conclude
- 13: Computerized Flow Simulation
- Abstract
- 13.1 To begin
- 13.2 The example we will use
- 13.3 Entering the project in the ExtendSim 9 software
- 13.4 To conclude
- Conclusion
- Appendix 1: Installing the Solver
- A1.1 Introduction
- A1.2 Microsoft Excel 1997, 2002 and 2003 for Windows
- A1.3 Microsoft Excel 2007–2010 for Windows
- A1.4 Microsoft Excel 2013 for Windows
- A1.5 Microsoft Excel for Mac 2008–2011
- Appendix 2: Standard Normal Distribution Table
- A2.1 Use
- Glossary
- Bibliography
- Index
About the Author
Jean-Michel Réveillac
