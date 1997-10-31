Optimization Techniques, Volume 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Albertini and Pra, Recurrent Neural Networks: Identification and Other System Theoretic Properties. Anderson and Titterington, Boltzmann Machines: Statistical Associations and Algorithms for Training Anderson and Titterington. Campbell, Constructive Learning Techniques for Designing Neural Network Systems. Mehrotra and Mohan, Modular Neural Networks. Xu and Kwong, Associative Memories. Fry and Sova, A Logical Basis for Neural Network Design.Hoekstra, Duin, and Kraaijveld, Neural Networks Applied to Data Analysis. Zhang and Wang, Multi-Mode Single Neuron Arithmetics.
Description
Optimization Techniques is a unique reference source to a diverse array of methods for achieving optimization, and includes both systems structures and computational methods. The text devotes broad coverage toa unified view of optimal learning, orthogonal transformation techniques, sequential constructive techniques, fast back propagation algorithms, techniques for neural networks with nonstationary or dynamic outputs, applications to constraint satisfaction,optimization issues and techniques for unsupervised learning neural networks, optimum Cerebellar Model of Articulation Controller systems, a new statistical theory of optimum neural learning, and the role of the Radial Basis Function in nonlinear dynamical systems.This volume is useful for practitioners, researchers, and students in industrial, manufacturing, mechanical, electrical, and computer engineering.
Key Features
- Provides in-depth treatment of theoretical contributions to optimal learning for neural network systems
- Offers a comprehensive treatment of orthogonal transformation techniques for the optimization of neural network systems
- Includes illustrative examples and comprehensive treatment of sequential constructive techniques for optimization of neural network systems
- Presents a uniquely comprehensive treatment of the highly effective fast back propagation algorithms for the optimization of neural network systems
- Treats, in detail, optimization techniques for neural network systems with nonstationary or dynamic inputs
- Covers optimization techniques and applications of neural network systems in constraint satisfaction
Readership
Practitioners, research workers, academicians, and students in mechanical, electrical, industrial, manufacturing, and production engineering, as well as computer science and engineering.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 398
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 31st October 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080551357
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124438620
About the Authors
Cornelius Leondes Author
Cornelius T. Leondes received his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania and has held numerous positions in industrial and academic institutions. He is currently a Professor Emeritus at the University of California, Los Angeles. He has also served as the Boeing Professor at the University of Washington and as an adjunct professor at the University of California, San Diego. He is the author, editor, or co-author of more than 100 textbooks and handbooks and has published more than 200 technical papers. In addition, he has been a Guggenheim Fellow, Fulbright Research Scholar, IEEE Fellow, and a recipient of IEEE's Baker Prize Award and Barry Carlton Award.
University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.