Optimization of Stochastic Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199023, 9781483224053

Optimization of Stochastic Systems

1st Edition

Topics in Discrete-Time Systems

Authors: Masanao Aoki
Editors: Richard Bellman
eBook ISBN: 9781483224053
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 372
About the Author

Masanao Aoki

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Engineering and Applied Science, University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.

About the Editor

Richard Bellman

Affiliations and Expertise

Departments of Mathematics, Electrical Engineering, and Medicine University of Southern California Los Angeles, California

