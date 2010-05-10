Optimization of Outcomes for Children After Solid Organ Transplantation, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437718539

Optimization of Outcomes for Children After Solid Organ Transplantation, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics, Volume 57-2

1st Edition

Authors: Vicky Ng Sandy Feng
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718539
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th May 2010
Description

Optimization of Outcomes for Children After Solid Organ Transplantation is reviewed in this issue of Pediatric Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Vicky Lee Ng and Sandy Feng. Authorities in the field have come together to pen articles addressing Renal, Liver, Heart, Lung, and Small Bowel Transplantation in Children; Immunosuppression Armamentarium in 2010: Mechanistic and Clinical Considerations; Tolerance: Is it achievable in Pediatric Solid Organ Transplantation?; Optimizing Growth, Rehabilitation, and Neurodevelopmental Outcomes in Children after Solid Organ Transplantation; Prevention and Treatment of Infectious Issues after Solid Organ Transplantation in Children; Post-Transplantation Lymphoproliferative Disease; Non-Immune Complications Post-Transplantation ; Health-Related Quality of Life after Pediatric Transplantation; Adolescence and Adherence Issues of the Pediatric Solid Organ Recipient ; Transition of Care of the Pediatric Solid Organ Recipient to Adult Care Teams; And Most Commonly Asked Questions from Parents of Transplant Families.

About the Authors

Vicky Ng Author

Sandy Feng Author

