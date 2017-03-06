Optimization in Renewable Energy Systems
1st Edition
Recent Perspectives
Description
Optimization in Renewable Energy Systems: Recent Perspectives covers all major areas where optimization techniques have been applied to reduce uncertainty or improve results in renewable energy systems (RES).
Production of power with RES is highly variable and unpredictable, leading to the need for optimization-based planning and operation in order to maximize economies while sustaining performance.
This self-contained book begins with an introduction to optimization, then covers a wide range of applications in both large and small scale operations, including optimum operation of electric power systems with large penetration of RES, power forecasting, transmission system planning, and DG sizing and siting for distribution and end-user premises.
This book is an excellent choice for energy engineers, researchers, system operators, system regulators, and graduate students.
Key Features
- Provides chapters written by experts in the field
- Goes beyond forecasting to apply optimization techniques to a wide variety of renewable energy system issues, from large scale to relatively small scale systems
- Provides accompanying computer code for related chapters
Readership
Researchers in energy engineering, distribution/transmission system operators, grad students in renewable energy system design
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction to Renewable Energy Systems
- Abstract
- 1.1 An Overview of Renewable Energy Systems
- 1.2 Types of Renewable Energy Systems
- 1.3 Economic Aspects of Renewable Energy Systems
- 1.4 Opportunities and Challenges of Renewable Energy Systems Integration
- 1.5 The Need for Optimization Tools to Solve Problems Related to Renewable Energy Systems
- 1.6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
Chapter 2. Introduction to Optimization
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Formulation of Optimization Problem
- 2.3 Solution Techniques for Unconstrained Optimization
- 2.4 Solution Techniques for Constrained Optimization and Relevant Applications to Renewable Energy Systems
- 2.5 Conclusion and Discussion
- References
Chapter 3. Optimal Procurement of Contingency and Load Following Reserves by Demand Side Resources Under Wind-Power Generation Uncertainty
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Mathematical Model
- 3.3 Case Studies
- 3.4 Conclusions
- Appendix A : 24-Bus System Test System Data
- Nomenclature
- References
Chapter 4. Optimum Bidding of Renewable Energy System Owners in Electricity Markets
- Abstract
- 4.1 Renewable Energy System Owners in Electricity Markets
- 4.2 Price-Taker Models—MultiStage Stochastic Programming Approach
- 4.3 Price-Maker Models—MPEC Approach
- 4.4 Summary and Conclusion
- 4.5 Appendix: IEEE Reliability Test System
- References
Chapter 5. Impacts of Accurate Renewable Power Forecasting on Optimum Operation of Power System
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Fundamentals of Renewable Power Forecasting Techniques
- 5.3 State-of-the-Art in Renewable Power Forecasting
- 5.4 The Literature on the Contribution of High-Accuracy Renewable Power Forecasts in Optimum Power System Operation
- 5.5 Discussion and Conclusion
- References
Chapter 6. Optimum Transmission System Expansion Offshore Considering Renewable Energy Sources
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Classification of TEP Formulations
- 6.3 Transmission Expansion Planning in Europe
- 6.4 Review of TEP Formulations
- 6.5 Algorithms and Models for Solving TEP
- 6.6 Numerical Simulation
- 6.7 Conclusions and Future Research
- References
Chapter 7. Optimum Sizing and Siting of Renewable-Energy-based DG Units in Distribution Systems
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Renewable-Energy-Based DG Models
- 7.3 Effects of DGs on Distribution Networks
- 7.4 Optimal Placement
- 7.5 Case Study
- 7.6 Conclusions
- References
Chapter 8. Optimum Design of Small-Scale Stand-Alone Hybrid Renewable Energy Systems
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Hybrid Energy Systems Modeling
- 8.3 Hybrid Energy Systems Sizing and Optimization
- 8.4 Rural Electrification in a Remote Community
- 8.5 Conclusions
- List of Symbols
- Acknowledgments
- References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 326
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
- Published:
- 6th March 2017
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081012093
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081010419
About the Author
Ozan Erdinc
Ozan Erdinç is an Associate Professor at Department of Electrical Engineering, Yildiz Technical University, Turkey. He has worked in various positions in the private sector. He is a senior member of IEEE and the Chair of IEEE Power & Energy Society (PES), Turkey Chapter. He is also an editorial board member of several international journals, including IEEE Transactions on Sustainable Energy and IET Renewable Power Generation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, Yildiz Technical University, Turkey.