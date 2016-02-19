Optimal Trajectories in Atmospheric Flight
Optimal Trajectories in Atmospheric Flight deals with the optimization of trajectories in atmospheric flight. The book begins with a simple treatment of functional optimization followed by a discussion of switching theory. It then presents the derivation of the general equations of motion along with the basic knowledge in aerodynamics and propulsion necessary for the analysis of atmospheric flight trajectories. It goes on to the study of optimal trajectories by providing the general properties of the optimal aerodynamic controls and the integrals of motion. This is followed by discussions of high subsonic and supersonic flight, and approximation techniques to reduce the order of the problem for a fast computation of the optimal trajectory. The final chapters present analyses of optimal reentry trajectories and orbital maneuvers.
This book is intended as a reference text for scientists and engineers wanting to get into the subject of optimal trajectories in atmospheric flight. If used for teaching purposes, the book is written in a self-contained way so that a selective use of the material is at the discretion of the lecturer. The first 11 chapters are sufficient for a one-semester course with emphasis on optimal maneuvers of high performance aircraft.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
Nomenclature
Introduction
0.1 Scope
0.2 Plan of the Study
References
Chapter 1. Optimization Theory
1.1 Necessary Conditions for Extrema
1.2 Solution Subject to Constraints
1.3 Calculus of Variations
1.3.1 Necessary conditions for optimality
1.3.2 Transversality conditions
1.3.3 Canonical equations
1.3.4 First integrals
1.4 Pontryagin Maximum Principle
1.5 Canonical Transformation
References
Chapter 2. Switching Theory
2.1 Contensou's Domain of Maneuverability
2.2 Optimal Switching
2.3 Junction With Singular Arc
2.4 Linearized Singular Control
References
Chapter 3. Equations of Motion
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Relative Angular Motion
3.3 Equations for Flight over a Rotating Spherical Earth
3.4 Equations for Flight over a Flat Earth
References
Chapter 4. Aerodynamic and Propulsive Forces
4.1 The Atmosphere
4.1.1 Temperature 64
4.1.2 Pressure
4.1.3 Density
4.1.4 Viscosity
4.2 Aerodynamic Forces
4.3 The Drag Polar
4.4 Propulsive Force
References
Chapter 5. General Properties of Optimal Trajectories
5.1 The Optimal Controls
5.2 Integrals of the Motion
5.3 Application to the Case of Flat Earth
5.4 Application to the Case of Spherical Earth
References
Chapter 6. Flight in a Horizontal Plane
6.1 Dimensionless Equations of Motion
6.2 Minimum Fuel Turn at Constant Altitude
6.2.1 Optimal controls
6.2.2 Optimal turn to a heading
6.2.3 Optimal turn to a line
6.2.4 Optimal turn to a point
6.3 Optimal Coasting Flight
6.3.1 Optimal lift control
6.3.2 Maximum ranges
6.3.3 The footprint
6.3.4 Some optimal maneuvers
References
Chapter 7. Optimal Coasting Flight
7.1 Dimensionless Equations of Motion
7.2 Optimal Aerodynamic Control
7.3 Optimal Skip Trajectory
7.3.1 Free final heading
7.3.2 Free final flight path angle
7.3.3 Maximum final altitude
7.3.4 Maximum final speed
7.3.5 Maximum final heading
7.3.6 Maneuvers at small angles
7.4 Optimal Maneuvers in the Vertical Plane
7.4.1 Optimal pull-up maneuver
7.4.2 Solution with bounded lift control
7.4.3 Optimal glide for maximum range
7.4.4 Linearized singular lift control for maximum range
References
Chapter 8. Supersonic Cruise
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Dimensionless Equations of Motion
8.3 Flight Envelope
8.4 General Analysis
8.5 Maximum Range
8.5.1 Exact analysis
8.5.2 Steady-state cruise
8.6 Maximum Endurance
8.7 Supersonic Cruise With Time Constraint
8.8 Optimality of the Solution
References
Chapter 9. Supersonic Turn
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Flight Envelope
9.3 Minimum Time Turn
9.3.1 Optimal controls
9.3.2 Turn to a heading
9.3.3 Turn to a point
9. 3.4 Turn to a line
9.4 Minimum Radius Turn
9.5 Minimum Fuel Turn
9.5.1 Optimal controls
9.5.2 Turn to a heading
9.5.3 Turn to a line
References
Chapter 10. Supersonic Maneuvers in a Vertical Plane
10.1 Dimensionless Equations of Motion
10.2 Glide with Maximum Range
10.3 Cruise by Periodic Control
10.4 Minimum-Time Loop Maneuvers
10.5 Other Maneuvers of Fighter Aircraft
10.6 Minimum-Time to Climb
References
Chapter 11. Energy State Approximation
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Energy-State Approximation
11.2.1 Minimum-time to climb
11.2.2 Minimum-fuel to climb
11.2.3 Maximum range glide
11.2.4 Minimum-fuel with fixed range
11.3 Loop, Immelman and Split-S
11.4 Three-Dimensional Turns
References
Chapter 12. Modified Chapmans Formulation for Optimal Reentry Trajectories
12.1 Dimensionless Equations of Motion
12.2 Variational Formulation
12.3 Reduction to the Flat Planet Case
12.4 The Vector Integral
12.5 Flight in the Vacuum
References
Chapter 13. Optimal Planar Reentry Trajectories
13.1 The Variational Equations
13.2 Optimal Pull Up Maneuver
13.3 Geometry of a Skip Trajectory
13.4 Skip Trajectory for Maximum Final Speed
13.5 Skip Trajectory for Maximum Apogee Altitude
13.6 Skip Trajectory for Maximum Apogee Altitude with Prescribed Apogee Speed
13.7 Skip Trajectory for Maximum Apogee Speed with Prescribed Apogee Altitude
13.8 Skip Trajectory for Maximum Range
13.9 Glide with Maximum Range
13.10 The Nonlinear Equation for the Lift Control
References
Chapter 14. Optimal Glide of Reentry Vehicles
14.1 Maximum Cross Range
14.2 Approximate Solutions for Maximum Cross Range
14.3 The Footprint of Reentry Vehicle
14.4 Some Related Optimal Glide Problems
14.4.1 Trajectory with maximum final speed
14.4.2 Reaching a latitude with maximum final speed
14.4.3 Closest approach to a prescribed position
References
Chapter 15. Orbital Aerodynamic Maneuvers
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Orbit Modifications
15.2.1 Aerodynamic capture
15.2.2 Change in the apogee
15.2.3 Change in the eccentricity
15.2.4 Change in the perigee
15.2.5 Change in the major axis
15.3 Rotation of Orbital Plane
15.3.1 Orbital maneuver
15.3.2 Aerodynamic maneuver
15.3.3 Combined maneuver
References
Author Index
Subject Index
