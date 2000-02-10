Optimal Management of Flow in Groundwater Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120448302, 9780080513232

Optimal Management of Flow in Groundwater Systems

1st Edition

An Introduction to Combining Simulation Models and Optimization Methods

Authors: David Ahlfeld Ann Mulligan
eBook ISBN: 9780080513232
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120448302
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th February 2000
Page Count: 185
Description

In the decades ahead population increases are expected to place increased stress on water resources. A substantial portion of the world's fresh water is derived from groundwater. Optimal Hydraulic Control of Groundwater Systems will provide a practical guide for implementing mathematical and computer-based tools to aid in the management of groundwater. Drawn from the operations research literature, this book combines methods for optimization techniques to numerical models for the simulation of groundwater flow. The resulting management model provides a valuable tool for optimizing performance of groundwater systems. This volume will fill a significant gap in the technical literature on groundwater modeling and management.

Key Features

  • Provides a thorough description of the mathematics underlying the method and a step-by-step introduction to practical application
  • Introduces key concepts using an example continued throughout the book
  • Contains MODOFC software package and associated documentation that implements many of the methods described in the book
  • Details advanced topics, including nonlinear and integer problem elements and interpretation of management model results
  • Each chapter ends with a summary of selected references and brief histories of the methodologies presented in the book

Readership

Technical professionals, students and researchers involved in groundwater modeling and water resource analysis. Specific professionals include civil engineers, environmental engineers, hydrologists and hydrogeologists.

Table of Contents

Preface. List of Variables. Groundwater Flow Management. Groundwater Simulation. Building the Management Formulation. Solving the Management Formulation. Using the Management Model. Advanced Linear Formulations. Formulations with Binary Variables. Formulations with Nonlinear Functions. Appendix. References. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
185
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080513232
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120448302

About the Author

David Ahlfeld

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Massachusetts, Amherst, U.S.A.

Ann Mulligan

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Massachusetts, Amherst, U.S.A.

Reviews

"Optimal Management is well written. Taken as a whole, the book gives a good summary of much of the state of the art of groundwater models that combine simulation and optimization. Through the example problems and references, it makes a valuable contribution to a very important emerging field of groundwater management." --William W.-G. Yeh, Dept. of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of California Los Angeles

