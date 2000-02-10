Optimal Management of Flow in Groundwater Systems
1st Edition
An Introduction to Combining Simulation Models and Optimization Methods
Description
In the decades ahead population increases are expected to place increased stress on water resources. A substantial portion of the world's fresh water is derived from groundwater. Optimal Hydraulic Control of Groundwater Systems will provide a practical guide for implementing mathematical and computer-based tools to aid in the management of groundwater. Drawn from the operations research literature, this book combines methods for optimization techniques to numerical models for the simulation of groundwater flow. The resulting management model provides a valuable tool for optimizing performance of groundwater systems. This volume will fill a significant gap in the technical literature on groundwater modeling and management.
Key Features
- Provides a thorough description of the mathematics underlying the method and a step-by-step introduction to practical application
- Introduces key concepts using an example continued throughout the book
- Contains MODOFC software package and associated documentation that implements many of the methods described in the book
- Details advanced topics, including nonlinear and integer problem elements and interpretation of management model results
- Each chapter ends with a summary of selected references and brief histories of the methodologies presented in the book
Readership
Technical professionals, students and researchers involved in groundwater modeling and water resource analysis. Specific professionals include civil engineers, environmental engineers, hydrologists and hydrogeologists.
Table of Contents
Preface. List of Variables. Groundwater Flow Management. Groundwater Simulation. Building the Management Formulation. Solving the Management Formulation. Using the Management Model. Advanced Linear Formulations. Formulations with Binary Variables. Formulations with Nonlinear Functions. Appendix. References. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 185
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 10th February 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080513232
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120448302
About the Author
David Ahlfeld
University of Massachusetts, Amherst, U.S.A.
Ann Mulligan
University of Massachusetts, Amherst, U.S.A.
"Optimal Management is well written. Taken as a whole, the book gives a good summary of much of the state of the art of groundwater models that combine simulation and optimization. Through the example problems and references, it makes a valuable contribution to a very important emerging field of groundwater management." --William W.-G. Yeh, Dept. of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of California Los Angeles