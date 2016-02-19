Optimal Design with Advanced Materials

Topology Optimization Topology design using a material with self-optimizing microstructure (C.S. Jog et al.). Simulation of natural adaptation of bone material and application in optimum composite design (T.J. Reiter, F.G. Rammerstorfer). Design Based on Non-Linear Analysis.Optimal design of anisotropic structural elements (N.V. Banichuk). Optimal design based on power-law non-linear elasticity (P. Pedersen, J.E. Taylor). Optimal design with highly deformable materials (M. Zyczkowski, K. Szuwalski). Modelling & Identification. Stereological quantification of the microstructure morphology for composite materials (R. Pyrz). Tensile properties of whisker reinforced metals: variations with grain size (V. Tvergaard, A. Needleman). Parameter identification for nonlinear constitutive models: finite element simulation - optimization - nontrivial experiments (V.V. Toropov, E. van der Giessen). Design of Experiments. Natural vibrations of free thick plates and identification of transverse shear moduli (P. Frederiksen). Elaboration of optimal design models for objects from data of experiments (R. Rikards). Fundamental aspects of selecting materials based on NDI for delamination (K. Sekiguchi et al.). Laminate and Sandwich Design. Convex and fuzzy modelling of uncertainties in the optimal design of composite structures (S. Adali). Topology optimization of bi-material structures (N. Olhoff et al.). Design of crack-insensitive composite laminates (J. Wang, B.L. Karihaloo). Design with Respect to Dynamics. Optimum design of laminated plates with respect to eigenvalues (G. Cheng, J. Tang). Optimal design with damping materials for vibration reduction (H.A. Eschenauer, H.-W. Wodtke). Topology and shape optimization methods for structural dynamic problems (Z.-D. Ma et al.). Design of Structural Components and Plates. Heuristic optimisation of composite structural components (S.K. Morton, J.P.H. Webber). Composite structures preliminary design: the satisfaction of mechanical requirements (S. Quilici, O. Debordes). Optimal design of composite and fibre-reinforced plates (G.I.N. Rozvany et al.). Optimal Orientation and Shape. Layup optimization of composite material structures (J.L. Grenestedt, P. Gudmundson). A model for layout optimization of plate structures (C.A. Soto, A.R. Díaz). Optimal design of advanced materials (D.A. Tortelli et al.). Optimal Shells and Reinforcement. On optimal end closures made from woven CFRP (J. Blachut). Discrete and continuous reinforcement of materials and structures (Z. Mróz, K. Dems). Optimization of composite topology for doubly-curved laminated shells under buckling constraints (A. Muc). Mathematical Aspects of Optimization. Direct relaxation of optimal layout problems for plates (K.A. Lurie). Necessary Weierstrass conditions in problems of an optimal structural design (L.V. Petukhov). On implementation of partial relaxation for optimal structural compliance problems (R. Lipton). Design of Ceramics. Effects in the optimization using brittle and ductile materials (H.A. Eschenauer, T. Vietor). Optimal distribution of fibers in reinforced ceramics (F. Hild, F.A. Leckie). Author index. Subject index.