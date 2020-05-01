Optics of the Moon
1st Edition
Description
Optics of the Moon offers a modern approach to lunar remote sensing. It presents methods for interpreting optics of surfaces on the Moon with complicated structures. For example, the book illustrates how phase-ratio techniques can lead to detection of surface structure anamolies, describes polarimetric studies of the lunar surface and their use, and addresses many other questions related to the regolith-like surfaces of the Moon, such as why the Moon looks like a ball at a large phase angle and like a disk in full moon, why the lunar surface has slight color variations, and why at large phase angles its polarization degree closely correlates with albedo.
Key Features
- Includes case studies, maps, and color figures to illustrate concepts clearly with specific application to the moon
- Presents theories alongside experimental and observational data to support and describe modern techniques
- Communicates new approaches and methods related to the optics of surfaces on the Moon with complicated structures
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in Earth and Planetary Science and Remote Sensing
Table of Contents
1. Historical Outline
2. Definitions
3. Photometry
4. Modeling Light Scatter from Lunar-Like Surfaces
5. Polarimetry
6. Conclusion
7. Appendix 1: Gourmet Photometric Function
8. Appendix 2: Shadow Effect on Random Surfaces
