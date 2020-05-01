Optics of the Moon - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128179727

Optics of the Moon

1st Edition

Paperback ISBN: 9780128179727
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st May 2020
Page Count: 400
Description

Optics of the Moon offers a modern approach to lunar remote sensing. It presents methods for interpreting optics of surfaces on the Moon with complicated structures. For example, the book illustrates how phase-ratio techniques can lead to detection of surface structure anamolies, describes polarimetric studies of the lunar surface and their use, and addresses many other questions related to the regolith-like surfaces of the Moon, such as why the Moon looks like a ball at a large phase angle and like a disk in full moon, why the lunar surface has slight color variations, and why at large phase angles its polarization degree closely correlates with albedo.

Key Features

  • Includes case studies, maps, and color figures to illustrate concepts clearly with specific application to the moon
  • Presents theories alongside experimental and observational data to support and describe modern techniques
  • Communicates new approaches and methods related to the optics of surfaces on the Moon with complicated structures

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in Earth and Planetary Science and Remote Sensing

Table of Contents

1. Historical Outline
2. Definitions
3. Photometry
4. Modeling Light Scatter from Lunar-Like Surfaces
5. Polarimetry
6. Conclusion
7. Appendix 1: Gourmet Photometric Function
8. Appendix 2: Shadow Effect on Random Surfaces

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
1st May 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128179727

