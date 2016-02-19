Optics of Charged Particles
1st Edition
Description
Optics of Charged Particles describes how charged particles move in the main and fringing fields of magnetic or electrostatic dipoles, quadrupoles, and hexapoles using the same type of formulation and consistent nomenclature throughout.
This book not only describes the particle trajectories and beam shapes, but also provides guidelines for designing particle optical instruments. The topics discussed include Gaussian optics and transfer matrices, general relations for the motion of charged particles in electromagnetic fields, and quadrupole lenses. The sector field lenses, charged particle beams and phase space, and particle beams in periodic structures are also elaborated. This text likewise considers the fringing fields, image aberrations, and design of particle spectrometers and beam guide lines.
This publication is suitable for undergraduate students in physics and mathematics.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Gaussian Optics and Transfer Matrices
1.1 Method of Transfer Matrices
1.2 Transport through an Optical System of One Thin Lens
1.3 Transport through a General Optical System
1.4 Examples for the Use of Transfer Matrices
References
2 General Relations for the Motion of Charged Particles in Electromagnetic Fields
2.1 Energy, Velocity, and Mass of Accelerated Particles
2.2 Forces on Charged Particles in Magnetic and Electrostatic Fields
2.3 Description of a Chromatic Particle Bundle
2.4 Refractive Index of the Electromagnetic Field
2.5 Euler-Lagrange Equations
Appendix
References
3 Quadrupole Lenses
3.1 Particle Trajectories in Quadrupole Lenses
3.2 Design of Quadrupole Multiplets
3.3 Properties of Thin-Lens Quadrupole Multiplets
3.4 How to Calculate Quadrupole Multiplets Numerically
Appendix: Potential Distribution Between Hyperbolic Electrodes
References
4 Sector Field Lenses
4.1 Homogeneous Magnetic Sector Fields
4.2 Inhomogeneous Magnetic Sector Fields Formed by Inclined Planar Pole Faces (Wedge Magnets)
4.3 Radially Inhomogeneous Sector Fields Formed by Conical Pole Faces or Toroidal Electrodes
4.4 Particle Flight Times in Radially Inhomogeneous Sector Fields, Quadrupoles, and Field-Free Regions
Appendix
References
5 Charged Particle Beams and Phase Space
5.1 Liouville's Theorem and First-Order Transfer Matrices
5.2 Phase-Space Areas of Particle Beams Passing through Optical Systems
5.3 Beam Envelopes
5.4 Positions and Sizes of Envelope Minima
5.5 A Minimal Size Beam Envelope at a Postulated Location
5.6 Liouville's Theorem and Its Application to Wide-Angle Beams
5.7 Beams with Space Charge
References
6 Particle Beams in Periodic Structures
6.1 Single-Particle Trajectories and Beam Envelopes
6.2 Rings of Unit Cells
References
7 Fringing Fields
7.1 Particle Trajectories in Fringing Fields of Dipole Magnets
7.2 Particle Trajectories in Fringing Fields of Electrostatic Deflectors
7.3 Particle Trajectories in Fringing Fields of Quadrupole Lenses
References
8 Image Aberrations
8.1 Systematics of Image Aberrations
8.2 Origin of Image Aberrations
8.3 Relations Between Coefficients of Equation (8.2) Due to the Condition of Symplecticity
8.4 Image Aberations of nth Order
Appendix: Coefficients of Image Aberrations of nth Order
References
9 Design of Particle Spectrometers and Beam Guide Lines
9.1 Dispersion and Resolving Power of Multifield Particle Spectrometers
9.2 An Optical Qx Value for Particle Spectrometers
9.3 A Q1 Value for Time-of-Flight Particle Spectrometers
9.4 Correction of Image Aberrations
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1987
- Published:
- 18th March 1987
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323156783