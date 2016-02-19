Optics of Charged Particles describes how charged particles move in the main and fringing fields of magnetic or electrostatic dipoles, quadrupoles, and hexapoles using the same type of formulation and consistent nomenclature throughout.

This book not only describes the particle trajectories and beam shapes, but also provides guidelines for designing particle optical instruments. The topics discussed include Gaussian optics and transfer matrices, general relations for the motion of charged particles in electromagnetic fields, and quadrupole lenses. The sector field lenses, charged particle beams and phase space, and particle beams in periodic structures are also elaborated. This text likewise considers the fringing fields, image aberrations, and design of particle spectrometers and beam guide lines.

This publication is suitable for undergraduate students in physics and mathematics.