Optical Thin Films and Coatings - 2nd Edition

Optical Thin Films and Coatings

2nd Edition

From Materials to Applications

Editors: Angela Piegari François Flory
eBook ISBN: 9780081020999
Paperback ISBN: 9780081020739
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 20th June 2018
Page Count: 860
Table of Contents

Part 1: Design and manufacturing of optical thin films and coatings
1. Recent Developments in deposition techniques for optical thin films and coatings
2. Design of complex optical coatings
3. Optical Monitoring strategies for optical coating manufacturing
4. Production strategies for high-precision optical coatings

Part 2: Unconventional features of optical thin films and coatings
5. Complex materials with plasmonic effects for optical thin film applications
6. Scattering properties of random structures in thin films
7. Optical properties of thin film materials at short wavelengths
8. Controlling thermal radiation from surfaces
9. Color in Optical Coatings

Part 3: Novel materials for optical thin films and coatings
10. Organic Optical Coatings
11. Surface Multiplasmonics with periodically non-homogenous thin films
12. Optical Thin Films Containing quantum dots

Part 4: Applications of optical thin films and coatings
13. Optical Coatings on plastic for antireflection purposes
14. Protective coatings for optical surfaces
15. Optical Coatings for displays and lighting
16. Innovative Approaches in Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells
17. Optical Coatings for Security and Authentication Devices
18. Optical Coatings for high-intensity femtosecond lasers
19. Optical Coatings for large facilities
20. Optical coatings for automotive and building applications
21. Transparent conductive thin films
22. Optical coatings in the space environment

Description

Optical Thin Films and Coatings: From Materials to Applications, Second Edition, provides an overview of thin film materials and their properties, design and manufacture across a wide variety of application areas. Sections explore their design and manufacture and their unconventional features, including the scattering properties of random structures in thin films, optical properties at short wavelengths, thermal properties and color effects. Other chapters focus on novel materials, including organic optical coatings, surface multiplasmonics, optical thin films containing quantum dots, and optical coatings, including laser components, solar cells, displays and lighting, and architectural and automotive glass.

The book presents a technical resource for researchers and engineers working with optical thin films and coatings. It is also ideal for professionals in the security, automotive, space and other industries who need an understanding of the topic.

Key Features

  • Provides thorough review of applications of optical coatings including laser components, solar cells, glazing, displays and lighting
  • One-stop reference that addresses deposition techniques, properties, and applications of optical thin films and coatings
  • Novel methods, suggestions for analysis, and applications makes this a valuable resource for experts in the field as well

Readership

Materials science academic, government, and industry researchers. Optical Engineers and physicists

About the Editors

Angela Piegari Editor

Dr Angela Piegari is Head of the Optical Coatings Laboratory at ENEA (Italian National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development), Italy.

Affiliations and Expertise

ENEA – Italian National Agency for New Technologies Energy and Sustainable Economic Development, Italy

François Flory Editor

François Flory is Professor at Ecole Centrale Marseille and performs his research at the Institut Matériaux, Microelectronique et Nanosciences de Provence, France.

Affiliations and Expertise

IM2NP – Institute of Materials, Microelectronics and Nanosciences of Provence, France

