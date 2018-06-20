Optical Thin Films and Coatings
2nd Edition
From Materials to Applications
Table of Contents
Part 1: Design and manufacturing of optical thin films and coatings
1. Recent Developments in deposition techniques for optical thin films and coatings
2. Design of complex optical coatings
3. Optical Monitoring strategies for optical coating manufacturing
4. Production strategies for high-precision optical coatings
Part 2: Unconventional features of optical thin films and coatings
5. Complex materials with plasmonic effects for optical thin film applications
6. Scattering properties of random structures in thin films
7. Optical properties of thin film materials at short wavelengths
8. Controlling thermal radiation from surfaces
9. Color in Optical Coatings
Part 3: Novel materials for optical thin films and coatings
10. Organic Optical Coatings
11. Surface Multiplasmonics with periodically non-homogenous thin films
12. Optical Thin Films Containing quantum dots
Part 4: Applications of optical thin films and coatings
13. Optical Coatings on plastic for antireflection purposes
14. Protective coatings for optical surfaces
15. Optical Coatings for displays and lighting
16. Innovative Approaches in Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells
17. Optical Coatings for Security and Authentication Devices
18. Optical Coatings for high-intensity femtosecond lasers
19. Optical Coatings for large facilities
20. Optical coatings for automotive and building applications
21. Transparent conductive thin films
22. Optical coatings in the space environment
Description
Optical Thin Films and Coatings: From Materials to Applications, Second Edition, provides an overview of thin film materials and their properties, design and manufacture across a wide variety of application areas. Sections explore their design and manufacture and their unconventional features, including the scattering properties of random structures in thin films, optical properties at short wavelengths, thermal properties and color effects. Other chapters focus on novel materials, including organic optical coatings, surface multiplasmonics, optical thin films containing quantum dots, and optical coatings, including laser components, solar cells, displays and lighting, and architectural and automotive glass.
The book presents a technical resource for researchers and engineers working with optical thin films and coatings. It is also ideal for professionals in the security, automotive, space and other industries who need an understanding of the topic.
Key Features
- Provides thorough review of applications of optical coatings including laser components, solar cells, glazing, displays and lighting
- One-stop reference that addresses deposition techniques, properties, and applications of optical thin films and coatings
- Novel methods, suggestions for analysis, and applications makes this a valuable resource for experts in the field as well
Readership
Materials science academic, government, and industry researchers. Optical Engineers and physicists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 860
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 20th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081020999
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081020739
About the Editors
Angela Piegari Editor
Dr Angela Piegari is Head of the Optical Coatings Laboratory at ENEA (Italian National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development), Italy.
Affiliations and Expertise
ENEA – Italian National Agency for New Technologies Energy and Sustainable Economic Development, Italy
François Flory Editor
François Flory is Professor at Ecole Centrale Marseille and performs his research at the Institut Matériaux, Microelectronique et Nanosciences de Provence, France.
Affiliations and Expertise
IM2NP – Institute of Materials, Microelectronics and Nanosciences of Provence, France