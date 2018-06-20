Part 1: Design and manufacturing of optical thin films and coatings

1. Recent Developments in deposition techniques for optical thin films and coatings

2. Design of complex optical coatings

3. Optical Monitoring strategies for optical coating manufacturing

4. Production strategies for high-precision optical coatings

Part 2: Unconventional features of optical thin films and coatings

5. Complex materials with plasmonic effects for optical thin film applications

6. Scattering properties of random structures in thin films

7. Optical properties of thin film materials at short wavelengths

8. Controlling thermal radiation from surfaces

9. Color in Optical Coatings

Part 3: Novel materials for optical thin films and coatings

10. Organic Optical Coatings

11. Surface Multiplasmonics with periodically non-homogenous thin films

12. Optical Thin Films Containing quantum dots

Part 4: Applications of optical thin films and coatings

13. Optical Coatings on plastic for antireflection purposes

14. Protective coatings for optical surfaces

15. Optical Coatings for displays and lighting

16. Innovative Approaches in Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells

17. Optical Coatings for Security and Authentication Devices

18. Optical Coatings for high-intensity femtosecond lasers

19. Optical Coatings for large facilities

20. Optical coatings for automotive and building applications

21. Transparent conductive thin films

22. Optical coatings in the space environment