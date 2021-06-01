Optical Technologies for 5G
1st Edition
Description
Optical Technologies for 5G provides an up-to-date overview of the emerging optical communication technologies for 5G next-generation wireless networks. It outlines the emerging applications of optical networks in future wireless networks, state-of-the-art optical communication technologies, and explores new R&D opportunities in the field of converged fixed-mobile networks.
Optical Technologies for 5G is an ideal reference for university researchers, graduate students, and industry R&D engineers in optical communications, photonics, and mobile and wireless communications who need an understanding of modern optical communication technologies that are fundamental to the 5th-generation (5G) wireless network.
Key Features
- Describes 5G wireless trends and technologies such as cloud radio access networks (C-RAN), massive multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO), and coordinated multipoint (CoMP)
- Gives an insight into recent advances on the common public radio interface (CPRI), the Ethernet-based CPRI (eCPRI), and the next-generation fronthaul interface (NGFI)
- Presents X-haul technologies and how transport technologies can satisfy the mobile network needs
- Identifies promising applications of optical communication technologies in future 5G wireless networks
- Describes key optical communication technologies such as 100+Gb/s coherent transmission, low-cost direct-detection systems, and associated digital signal processing (DSP) techniques for high-throughput and low-latency wireless fronthaul and backhaul networks
- Gives various network architectures and designs of optical transport and access systems for better converged fiber/wireless networks
- Discusses emerging optical technologies such as optical sensing, optical ranging, optical face recognition, and optical signal processing
Readership
Optical engineers, optical communications engineers, mobile and wireless
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. 5G Wireless Trends and Technologies
3. The Optical Interfaces for 5G
4. Optical Modulation and Detection Technologies for 5G
5. Optical Transceiver Technologies for 5G
6. Optical Link Layer Technologies for 5G
7. Advanced Wavelength-Division Multiplexing
8. Passive Optical Networking (PON) for 5G
9. Mobile-Optimized Optical Transport Networking (M-OTN) for 5G
10. Other Emerging Optical Technologies for 5G
11. Concluding Remarks
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128216279
About the Author
Xiang Liu
Dr. Xiang Liu is the Senior Director of Optical Access Network Research at Futurewei Technologies, USA. He has more than 20 years of experience in the optical communication industry. Before joining Futurewei, Dr. Liu worked at Bell Labs for 14 years on high-speed optical transmission technologies. He obtained his Ph.D. degree in applied physics from Cornell University. Dr. Liu has authored over 340 publications and holds over 90 U.S. patents. He has served as General Co-Chair of OFC 2018, and is currently serving as a Deputy Editor of Optics Express, and Co-Editor of IEEE Communications Magazine's Optical Communications Series. Dr. Liu is a fellow of the OSA and IEEE. Dr. Liu has recently been invited to present emerging optical technologies for the 5th-generation (5G) wireless networks in public events hosted by The Optical Society of America (OSA) and The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Director of Optical Access Network Research, Futurewei Technologies, USA

