Optical Techniques
1st Edition
Description
Physical Techniques in Biological Research, Volume I: Optical Techniques focuses on improvements in physical techniques used in biological research on cells and tissues.
The selection first discusses photochemistry and luminescence and light scattering, including applications of luminescence, theory of light scattering and its applications, and light scattering apparatus. The text then examines absorption spectroscopy, ultraviolet absorption spectrophotometry, and infrared spectrophotometry. Discussions focus on factors involved in data gathering, empirical correlation between molecular structure and absorption spectra, buffers for ultraviolet absorption spectrophotometry, instrumentation and techniques, and interpretation of data.
The text ponders on the light microscope and phase and interference microscopy, as well as the optical and mechanical systems of microscopes; wave nature of light and its consequences; purposes of phase and interference microscopy; and principles of phase microscopy. The publication also reviews birefringence and dichroism and electron microscopy.
The selection is highly recommended for students and readers interested in the physical techniques used in biological research.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
Contributors to Volume I
1. Photochemistry and Luminescence
I. Principles of Photochemistry
II. Some Applications of Luminescence
III. Special Experimental Techniques
References
2. Light Scattering
I. Introduction
II. Theory of Light Scattering and Its Applications
III. Light Scattering Apparatus
IV. Experimental Procedures
References
3. Absorption Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Factors Involved in Taking Data
III. Applications
References
4. Ultraviolet Absorption Spectrophotometry
I. Introduction
II. Theory
III. Empirical Correlation between Molecular Structure and Absorption Spectra
IV. Instrumentation
V. Solvents
VI. Buffers for Ultraviolet Absorption Spectrophotometry
VII. Calibration of the Ultraviolet Spectrophotometer
VIII. Literature
References
5. Infrared Spectrophotometry
I. Introduction
II. Instrumentation and Techniques
III. Interpretation of Data
IV. Applications
References
6. The Light Microscope
I. The Principle of Lenses and Optical Systems
II. The Eyes and Vision
III. The Wave Nature of Light and Its Consequences
IV. The Optical and Mechanical Systems of Microscopes
V. Practical Manipulations
VI. The Interpretation of the Image
References
7. Phase and Interference Microscopy
I. Purposes of Phase and Interference Microscopy
II. Principles of Phase Microscopy
III. Useful Quantitative Relations
IV. Particles with Inclusions
V. Use of the Phase Microscope
VI. Systems for Variable Phase Microscopy
VII. Measurement of Small Opaque Particles
VIII. The Phase Vertical Illumination Microscope
IX. Phase Color Contrast
X. Interference Microscopy
References
8. Birefringence and Dichroism
I. Nature of Polarized Light
II. Production of Polarized Light
III. Origin of Birefringence and of Dichroism
IV. Experimental Techniques
References
9. Electron Microscopy
I. The Limits of Optical Observation
II. Basic Principles of Electron Microscopy
III. Practical Differences between Optical and Electron Microscopy
IV. Elements of Electron Lenses
V. The Illuminating System
VI. The Imaging System
VII. Recording the Image
VIII. Requirements for High Performance
IX. Specimen Technique: Mounting and Shadowcasting
X. Specimen Technique for Biological Material
XI. Replica Techniques for Biological Material
XII. Artifacts
XIII. Other Electronic Methods of Microscopy
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 578
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1955
- Published:
- 1st January 1955
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483282077