Optical Techniques in Biological Research discusses the fundamentals and applications of light scattering, Raman scattering, Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy, nanosecond fluorescence spectroscopy, and circular dichroism. Electron microscopy is also included owing to some of its classical similarity to optical microscopy optical structural and resonance techniques for biological research. The chapters are aimed at a level such that only a general understanding of chemistry and biology is required. The objective is to present material in a way that allows the research worker to assess quickly the applicability, utility, and significance of the specific technique to his or her problem or field of interest. Together with Structural and Resonance Techniques in Biological Research, this book marks the introduction of a new series of volumes, Physical Techniques in Biology and Medicine, which is intended to replace a previous treatise, Physical Techniques in Biological Research.