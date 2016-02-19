Optical Techniques in Biological Research
1st Edition
Description
Optical Techniques in Biological Research discusses the fundamentals and applications of light scattering, Raman scattering, Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy, nanosecond fluorescence spectroscopy, and circular dichroism. Electron microscopy is also included owing to some of its classical similarity to optical microscopy optical structural and resonance techniques for biological research. The chapters are aimed at a level such that only a general understanding of chemistry and biology is required. The objective is to present material in a way that allows the research worker to assess quickly the applicability, utility, and significance of the specific technique to his or her problem or field of interest. Together with Structural and Resonance Techniques in Biological Research, this book marks the introduction of a new series of volumes, Physical Techniques in Biology and Medicine, which is intended to replace a previous treatise, Physical Techniques in Biological Research.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Series Introduction
Preface
1. Light Scattering
List of Symbols
I. Introduction
II. Elastic Light Scattering
III. Quasi-Elastic Light Scattering
IV. Laser Doppler Techniques
References
2. Raman Scattering
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Background
III. Experimental Procedures
IV. Nonresonance Raman Scattering
V. Resonance Raman Scattering
VI. Intact Organelles
VII. New Techniques
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
3. Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy
I. Infrared Spectroscopy
II. Biological Applications
III. Techniques of Measurement
IV. Instrumental Considerations
V. Computational Problems in Fourier Transform Spectroscopy
VI. Summary and Conclusion
References
General References
4. Nanosecond Fluorescence Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Measurement of Nanosecond Emission
III. Analysis of Nanosecond Fluorescence Data
IV. Analysis of Nanosecond Fluorescence Anisotropy
V. Applications
References
5. Circular Dichroism
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Application to Biological Problems
IV. Scattering Particles
V. Protein Molecules
VI. Extensions of Circular Dichroism Techniques
VII. Theory
VIII. Instrumentation
IX. Summary
References
6. Electron Microscopy
I. Introduction
II. Formation of Electron Images
III. The Instrument
IV. Specimen Preparation
V. Special Applications
VI. Image Processing
VII. Other Short-Wavelength Microscopes
VIII. Epilogue
Appendix I: Theory of Imaging
References
Index
