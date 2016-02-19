Optical Techniques in Biological Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125993227, 9780323150217

Optical Techniques in Biological Research

1st Edition

Editors: Denis Rousseau
eBook ISBN: 9780323150217
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th December 1984
Page Count: 442
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Optical Techniques in Biological Research discusses the fundamentals and applications of light scattering, Raman scattering, Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy, nanosecond fluorescence spectroscopy, and circular dichroism. Electron microscopy is also included owing to some of its classical similarity to optical microscopy optical structural and resonance techniques for biological research. The chapters are aimed at a level such that only a general understanding of chemistry and biology is required. The objective is to present material in a way that allows the research worker to assess quickly the applicability, utility, and significance of the specific technique to his or her problem or field of interest. Together with Structural and Resonance Techniques in Biological Research, this book marks the introduction of a new series of volumes, Physical Techniques in Biology and Medicine, which is intended to replace a previous treatise, Physical Techniques in Biological Research.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Series Introduction

Preface

1. Light Scattering

List of Symbols

I. Introduction

II. Elastic Light Scattering

III. Quasi-Elastic Light Scattering

IV. Laser Doppler Techniques

References

2. Raman Scattering

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical Background

III. Experimental Procedures

IV. Nonresonance Raman Scattering

V. Resonance Raman Scattering

VI. Intact Organelles

VII. New Techniques

VIII. Concluding Remarks

References

3. Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy

I. Infrared Spectroscopy

II. Biological Applications

III. Techniques of Measurement

IV. Instrumental Considerations

V. Computational Problems in Fourier Transform Spectroscopy

VI. Summary and Conclusion

References

General References

4. Nanosecond Fluorescence Spectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. Measurement of Nanosecond Emission

III. Analysis of Nanosecond Fluorescence Data

IV. Analysis of Nanosecond Fluorescence Anisotropy

V. Applications

References

5. Circular Dichroism

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Application to Biological Problems

IV. Scattering Particles

V. Protein Molecules

VI. Extensions of Circular Dichroism Techniques

VII. Theory

VIII. Instrumentation

IX. Summary

References

6. Electron Microscopy

I. Introduction

II. Formation of Electron Images

III. The Instrument

IV. Specimen Preparation

V. Special Applications

VI. Image Processing

VII. Other Short-Wavelength Microscopes

VIII. Epilogue

Appendix I: Theory of Imaging

References

Index




Details

No. of pages:
442
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323150217

About the Editor

Denis Rousseau

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.