Optical Switches - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845695798, 9780857090416

Optical Switches

1st Edition

Materials and Design

Editors: S J Chua B Li
eBook ISBN: 9780857090416
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845695798
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 28th October 2010
Page Count: 336
Table of Contents

Electro-optical switches; Thermo-optical switches; Magneto-optical switches; MEMs-based optical switches; SOA-based optical switches; Switching based on optical nonlinear effects; Liquid crystal optical switches; Photonic crystal all-optical switches; Other optical switches; Closing remarks.

Description

Optical communication using optical fibres as the transmission medium is essential to handling the massive growth of both telecom and datacom traffic. To fully realize the potential bandwidth available on these optical fibres, other components of the optical network system have to be developed, ranging from detectors and multiplexers to buffers and switches. This book addresses the different technologies which can be applied to switching optical signals.

An optical switch functions by selectively switching an optical signal delivered through an optical fibre or in an integrated optical circuit to another. Several methods are available and each relies on a different physical mechanism for its operation. The various physical mechanisms used are discussed in the main chapters in the book which cover electro-optical, thermo-optical, micro-electro-mechanical (MEMS)-based and semiconductor optical amplifier (SOA)-based optical switches. The book also covers switching based on optical nonlinear effects, liquid and photonic crystal optical switches as well as fibre, holographic, quantum optical and other types of optical switches. Each chapter discusses the choice of materials, fabrication techniques and key issues in switch design.

With its distinguished editors and international team of contributors, Optical switches: materials and design is a standard reference for the telecommunications industry and those researching this important topic.

Key Features

  • Reviews this commercially significant area of research and addresses the different technologies which can be applied to switching optical signals
  • Provides a balanced look at the developments which can be defined as key trends in optical switches
  • Major optical switches including electro-optical, thermo optical and magneto-optical switches are discussed and the respective theory and principles of each explored

Readership

Telecommunications industry and those researching this important topic

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857090416
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845695798

About the Editors

S J Chua Editor

Soo Jin Chua is a Professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, and Director of the Centre for Optoelectronics, at the National University of Singapore. Soo Jin Chua is noted for their research on optical switches and other areas of optoelectronics.

Affiliations and Expertise

National University of Singapore, Singapore

B Li Editor

Professor Baojun Li works in the State Key Laboratory of Optoelectronic Materials and Technologies in the School of Physics and Engineering at the Sun Yat-Sen University, China. Professor Li is noted for their research on optical switches and other areas of optoelectronics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Sun Yat-Sen University, China

