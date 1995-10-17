Optical Spectra and Lattice Dynamics of Molecular Crystals, Volume 21
1st Edition
The current volume is a single topic volume on the optical spectra and lattice dynamics of molecular crystals. The book is divided into two parts. Part I covers both the theoretical and experimental investigations of organic crystals. Part II deals with the investigation of the structure, phase transitions and reorientational motion of molecules in organic crystals.
In addition appendices are given which provide the parameters for the calculation of the lattice dynamics of molecular crystals, procedures for the calculation of frequency eigenvectors of utilizing computers, and the frequencies and eigenvectors of lattice modes for several organic crystals. Quite a large amount of Russian literature is cited, some of which has previously not been available to scientists in the West.
- 446
- English
- © Elsevier Science 1995
- 17th October 1995
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080544786
G.N. Zhizhin Editor
E.I. Mukhtarov Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Russian Academy of Sciences, Troitzk, Russia