Optical Remote Sensing of Air Pollution
1st Edition
Lectures of a Course Held at the Joint Research Centre, Ispra (Italy), 12-15 April 1983
Editors: P. Camagni S. Sandroni
eBook ISBN: 9781483289885
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Description
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Scattering, Absorption, Emission and Radiative Transfer in the Atmosphere
Chapter 2. Principles of Remote Sensing Techniques
Chapter 3. Absorption Correlation Spectrometry
Chapter 4. Effects of Atmospheric Interactions in Correlation Spectrometry
Chapter 5. Some Applications Op Optical Remote Sensing to Meteorology
Chapter 6. The Principles of Lidar
Chapter 7. Differential Lidar and Its Applications
Chapter 8. Raman Lidar and Its Applications
Chapter 9. Lidar Applications to Aerosols and Particles
Chapter 10. Lidar Applications: Plume Tracking and Modeling
Chapter 11. Monitoring of Distributed Emissions by Correlation Spectrometry
Chapter 12. Long Path Measurement of Atmospheric Trace Gases by Infrared Absorption Techniques
Chapter 13. Vertical Mass Loading of Aerosol Particles by Sun-Photometric Measurements
Chapter 14. Laser-Fluorescence Techniques
Chapter 15. Long-Path Monitoring of Tropospheric Oh by UV-Laser Absorption
Chapter 16. Optimization of Monitoring Networks by Remote Sensing Techniques
Chapter 17. Meteorological Effects in Remote-Sensing Operations
Subject Index
Reviews
@qu:This book provides a competent review of optical remote sensing of air pollution... of most interest to those who wish to keep informed on state-of-the-art instrumentation and air monitoring techniques. @source: Clear Air
