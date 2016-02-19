Optical Remote Sensing of Air Pollution - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444423436, 9781483289885

Optical Remote Sensing of Air Pollution

1st Edition

Lectures of a Course Held at the Joint Research Centre, Ispra (Italy), 12-15 April 1983

Editors: P. Camagni S. Sandroni
eBook ISBN: 9781483289885
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Description

Table of Contents


Chapter 1. Scattering, Absorption, Emission and Radiative Transfer in the Atmosphere

Chapter 2. Principles of Remote Sensing Techniques

Chapter 3. Absorption Correlation Spectrometry

Chapter 4. Effects of Atmospheric Interactions in Correlation Spectrometry

Chapter 5. Some Applications Op Optical Remote Sensing to Meteorology

Chapter 6. The Principles of Lidar

Chapter 7. Differential Lidar and Its Applications

Chapter 8. Raman Lidar and Its Applications

Chapter 9. Lidar Applications to Aerosols and Particles

Chapter 10. Lidar Applications: Plume Tracking and Modeling

Chapter 11. Monitoring of Distributed Emissions by Correlation Spectrometry

Chapter 12. Long Path Measurement of Atmospheric Trace Gases by Infrared Absorption Techniques

Chapter 13. Vertical Mass Loading of Aerosol Particles by Sun-Photometric Measurements

Chapter 14. Laser-Fluorescence Techniques

Chapter 15. Long-Path Monitoring of Tropospheric Oh by UV-Laser Absorption

Chapter 16. Optimization of Monitoring Networks by Remote Sensing Techniques

Chapter 17. Meteorological Effects in Remote-Sensing Operations

Subject Index


Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9781483289885

About the Editor

P. Camagni

S. Sandroni

Reviews

@qu:This book provides a competent review of optical remote sensing of air pollution... of most interest to those who wish to keep informed on state-of-the-art instrumentation and air monitoring techniques. @source: Clear Air

Ratings and Reviews

