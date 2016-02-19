Optical Pulses - Lasers - Measuring Techniques
1st Edition
Description
High Speed Pulse Technology: Volume II: Optical Pulses - Lasers - Measuring Techniques focuses on the theoretical and engineering problems that result from the capacitor discharge technique.
This book is organized into three main topics: light flash production from a capacitive energy storage; signal transmission and ranging systems by capacitor discharges and lasers; and impulse measuring technique. This text specifically discusses the air spark under atmospheric conditions, industrial equipment for laser flashing, and claims for light transmitting system. The application of light impulse signal transmission, impulse measurements by means of spark gaps, and conversion factors of various energy units are also described.
This publication is recommended for eager electrical engineering and physics students interested in optical pulses, lasers, and measuring techniques.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Contents of Volume I
K. Light Flash Production from a Capacitive Energy Storage
1. Basic Considerations and Principles of Spark Light Photography
2. The Guided Spark (Sliding Spark)
3. Capillary Spark
4. The Air Spark Under Atmospheric Conditions
5. The Free Spark in High Pressure Atmosphere
6. Physics, Design, and Application of Spark Chambers
7. The Controlled High Frequency Capacitor Discharge for Light Flash Generation
8. The Production of High-Voltage, High-Frequency Sparks and their Application in the Field of Aerodynamics
9. The Indirect Light Flash Produced by Means of Capacitor Discharge with Laser
10. Industrial Equipment for Laser Flashing
11. Consideration of Laser and Spark Light Illumination and Signaling
L. Signal Transmission and Ranging Systems by Capacitor Discharges and Lasers
1. Claims for Light Transmitting System
2. Time and Spectral Characteristics of Light Pulses for Signaling Transmission
3. Calculation and Layout of Transmission Systems with Spark Light
4. Experimental Documents and Results
5. Application of Light Impulse Signal Transmission
6. Optical Ranging Systems Using Laser Transmitters
M. Impulse Measuring Technique
1. High Voltage Power Supplies
2. Impulse Oscilloscopy
3. Impulse Measurements by Means of Spark Gaps
4. The Measuring of Impulse Currents. The High-Current Shunt
5. Voltage Measuring with Voltage Dividers
6. The Measuring of Impulse Magnetic Fields by Means of Hall Probes
7. Measuring Technique for Light Impulses
8. Optical Measurements of High Speed Thermal Processes
9. Measuring and Counting of X-Ray Flashes
10. The Measuring of Sound Impulses and Shock Waves
11. Conversion Factors of Various Energy Units
Bibliography
Author Index
Manufacturers Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 494
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483274317