High Speed Pulse Technology: Volume II: Optical Pulses - Lasers - Measuring Techniques focuses on the theoretical and engineering problems that result from the capacitor discharge technique.

This book is organized into three main topics: light flash production from a capacitive energy storage; signal transmission and ranging systems by capacitor discharges and lasers; and impulse measuring technique. This text specifically discusses the air spark under atmospheric conditions, industrial equipment for laser flashing, and claims for light transmitting system. The application of light impulse signal transmission, impulse measurements by means of spark gaps, and conversion factors of various energy units are also described.

This publication is recommended for eager electrical engineering and physics students interested in optical pulses, lasers, and measuring techniques.