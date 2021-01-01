Optical Properties of Phosphates and Pyrophosphates Compounds
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Phosphate Phosphors
2. Synthesis techniques
3. Rare earth ion doped Mx(PO4) / MXY (PO4) phosphate phosphors
4. Rare earth ion doped AMPOx and XYZ(PO4)x phosphate phosphors
5. Effect of Lanthanide (Eu, Dy, Ce, Mn) doping on the properties MCaP2O7 (M= Sr, Ca) pyrophosphate
6. RE Doped XZnP2O7 (X= Sr, Ba, Ca & RE=Eu, Dy and Ce) pyrophosphate
7. Optical Properties of Sr2P2O7:RE (RE = Eu, Dy, Ce, Tb and Gd) pyrophosphate
8. Luminescence in RE (Eu, Dy, Ce) activated M2P2O7 (M = Zn and Ca) pyrophosphate phosphors
9. Scope and Future Prospects of Pyrophosphate Based Phosphors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 375
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128230442
About the Authors
Ritesh Kohale
Dr. Ritesh L. Kohale is an Assistant Professor AT SGM College, Nag., India. Dr Kohale completed his Postgraduate degree in Physics and Ph.D. from R.T.M.Nagpur University. He has 10 years of teaching experience in science and engineering. His research area focuses on the synthesis and characterization of pyrophosphate-based phosphors for solid state lighting. Now he is actively working on the development of nanostructured materials for display technology. He is an active menber of the Luminescence Society of India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, SGM College, Nag., India
Vijay Pawade
Dr. Vijay B. Pawade is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Applied Physics at the Laximarayan Institute of Technology, R.T.M. Nagpur University, Nagpur, India. His research focuses on rare earth-doped oxide materials and their applications in LEDs and solar cell devices. He has published numerous research papers in peer-reviewed international journals and acts as a reviewer for journals published by Elsevier, Springer, Wiley, Taylor & Francis, RSC, and ACS. He has contributed chapters on different themes such as nonmaterial synthesis, characterization and their applications in energy conversion and storage devices. He is also co-editor of the books ‘Spectroscopy of Lanthanide Doped Oxide Materials” and “Optical Properties of Phosphates and Pyrophosphates Compounds” published by Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Applied Physics, Laximarayan Institute of Technology, R.T.M. Nagpur University, Nagpur, India
Sanjay J. Dhoble
Prof. Sanjay J. Dhoble is presently working as a professor in the Department of Physics at R.T.M. Nagpur University, Nagpur, India. During his research career, he has worked on the synthesis and characterization of solid-state lighting materials, as well as the development of radiation dosimetry phosphors using thermoluminescence techniques and utilization of fly ash. Dr. Dhoble has filed 16 patents and more than 552 research papers. He also authored numerous books such as “Principles and applications of organic light emitting diode”, “Nanomaterials for Green Energy”, “Spectroscopy of Lanthanide Doped Oxide Materials “Phosphate phosphors for solid state lighting”; “Phosphors for energy saving and conversion technology”; and“Phosphors: Synthesis and Applications”. Dr. Dhoble is an Editor of the journal Luminescence.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Physics, R.T.M. Nagpur University, Nagpur, India
Abdul Deshmukh
Dr. Abdul Hakeem Deshmukh is currently working as Assistant Professor at the Institute of Physics, Polish Academy of Sciences, Warsaw, Poland. He obtained his PhD in Engineering from Department of Nano and Advanced Material Engineering at Sejong University, Seoul, South Korea. His expertise is in the field of Materials Science; Synthesis and characterization of the inorganic luminescent materials for white light emitting diode applications. He has published 32 SCI articles in the well-known international journals and presented number of posters in international conferences. His current research interests include development of the novel nano/micro sized inorganic luminescent materials (including garnets, aluminates, silicates etc.) using different chemical processes. In particular, synthesis of inorganic nano/micro sized luminescent materials and study its structural and photoluminescence properties using the conventional characterization techniques, which are very important for the Solid-State Lighting industry to develop efficient luminescent materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Institute of Physics, Polish Academy of Sciences, Warsaw, Poland
