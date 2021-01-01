Optical Properties of Phosphates and Pyrophosphates Compounds

Phytorestoration of Abandoned Mining and Oil Drilling Sites presents case studies and latest research for the most effective methods to address the large amounts of waste materials released due to mining and oil drilling activities. In particular, phytoremediation is described as a novel eco-friendly and cost effective method for extraction of toxic compounds by plants for restoration of mining and oil drilling contaminated sites. Plantings on these contaminated areas leads to removal of toxic substances such as heavy metals and hydrocarbons, improvement in the physicochemical and biological properties of the soil, long term forest ecosystem rehabilitation, restoration of ecosystem productivity, stability and biological diversity, and reduction of carbon dioxide.

Utilizing worldwide examples, Phytorestoration of Abandoned Mining and Oil Drilling Sites discusses the potential of phytoremediation as an ideal solution for sites contaminated by mining and oil drilling sites.