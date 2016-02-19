Optical Phase Conjugation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122577406, 9780323140119

Optical Phase Conjugation

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Fisher
eBook ISBN: 9780323140119
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122577406
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1983
Page Count: 636
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19800.00
16830.00
190.00
161.50
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
19800.00
16830.00
54.95
46.71
190.00
161.50
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book appears at a time of intense activity in optical phase conjugation. We chose not to await the maturation of the field, but instead to provide this material in time to be useful in its development. We have tried very hard to elucidate and interrelate the various nonlinear phenomena which can be used for optical phase conjugation.

Readership

Both active researchers and graduate students.

Table of Contents

Contributors. Preface. Introduction. Optical Phase Conjugation Using Three-Wave and Four-Wave Mixing via Elastic Photon Scattering in Transparent Media. Transient Response of Kerr-like Phase Conjugators. Improvements upon the Simple Theory of Degenerate Four-Wave Mixing. Phase Conjugation by Four-Wave Mixing in a Waveguide. Experimental Investigation of Wave-Front Reversal under Stimulated Scattering. Phase Conjugation by Stimulated Backscattering. Phase Conjugation and High-Resolution Spectroscopy by Resonant Degenerate Four-Wave Mixing. Phase Conjugation from Nonlinear Photon Echoes. Degenerate Four-Wave Mixing in Semiconductors. Optical Phase Conjugation in Photorefractive Materials. Wave-Front Reversal by Reflecting Surface. Optical Resonators Using Phase-Conjugate Mirrors. Applications of Nonlinear Optical Phase Conjugation. Bibliography. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
636
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323140119
Hardcover ISBN:
9780122577406

About the Author

Robert Fisher

Affiliations and Expertise

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.