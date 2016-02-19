Optical Phase Conjugation
1st Edition
Description
This book appears at a time of intense activity in optical phase conjugation. We chose not to await the maturation of the field, but instead to provide this material in time to be useful in its development. We have tried very hard to elucidate and interrelate the various nonlinear phenomena which can be used for optical phase conjugation.
Readership
Both active researchers and graduate students.
Table of Contents
Contributors. Preface. Introduction. Optical Phase Conjugation Using Three-Wave and Four-Wave Mixing via Elastic Photon Scattering in Transparent Media. Transient Response of Kerr-like Phase Conjugators. Improvements upon the Simple Theory of Degenerate Four-Wave Mixing. Phase Conjugation by Four-Wave Mixing in a Waveguide. Experimental Investigation of Wave-Front Reversal under Stimulated Scattering. Phase Conjugation by Stimulated Backscattering. Phase Conjugation and High-Resolution Spectroscopy by Resonant Degenerate Four-Wave Mixing. Phase Conjugation from Nonlinear Photon Echoes. Degenerate Four-Wave Mixing in Semiconductors. Optical Phase Conjugation in Photorefractive Materials. Wave-Front Reversal by Reflecting Surface. Optical Resonators Using Phase-Conjugate Mirrors. Applications of Nonlinear Optical Phase Conjugation. Bibliography. Index.
Details
- 636
- English
- © Academic Press 1983
- 28th June 1983
- Academic Press
- 9780323140119
- 9780122577406
About the Author
Robert Fisher
Affiliations and Expertise
Los Alamos National Laboratory