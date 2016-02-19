Optical Orientation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444867414, 9780444599919

Optical Orientation

1st Edition

Editors: F. Meier B.P. Zakharchenya
eBook ISBN: 9780444599919
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st November 1984
Table of Contents

Preface. 1. Major physical phenomena in the optical orientation and alignment in semiconductors (V.I. Perel and B.P. Zakharchenya). 2. Theory of optical spin orientation of electrons and nuclei in semiconductors (M.I. Dyakonov and V.I. Perel). 3. Spin relaxation under optical orientation in semiconductors (G.E. Pikus and A.N. Titkov). 4. Optical alignment of electron momenta in GaAs-type semiconductors (D.N. Mirlin). 5. Optical orientation of the coupled electron-nuclear spin system of a semiconductor (V.G. Fleisher and I.A. Merkulov). 6. Applications of polarized electron sources utilizing optical orientation in solids (D.T. Pierce and R.J. Celotta). 7. Spin polarized photoemission by optical orientation (F. Meier and D. Pescia). 8. Optical orientation of excitons (R. Planel and C. Benoit à la Guillaume). 9. Optical investigation of the hyperfine coupling between electronic and nuclear spins (D. Paget and V.L. Berkovits). 10. Spin-polarized photoelectrons and crystal symmetry (M. Wöhlecke and G. Borstel). 11. Optical detection of conduction electron spin resonance in semi-conductors and its application to k.p perturbation theory (C. Hermann and C. Weisbuch). Author index. Subject index.

Description

This book comprises the first systematic exposition of various physical aspects of the orientation of electron and nuclear spins in semiconductors by optical means.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1984
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780444599919

@qu:... a comprehensive survey of recent studies of orientation of electron and nuclear spins in semiconductors by optical means. @source: Applied Spectroscopy

F. Meier Editor

B.P. Zakharchenya Editor

A.F. Ioffe Physico-Technical Institute, St. Petersburg, Russia

