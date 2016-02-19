Optical Nonlinearities and Instabilities in Semiconductors
Optical Nonlinearities and Instabilities in Semiconductors deals with various aspects of nonlinear optical phenomena and related optical instabilities in semiconductors. Measurements and explanations of the optical nonlinearities of various semiconductor materials and structures are presented, along with optical bistability and diode laser thresholds; self-oscillations; and chaos. This text consists of 17 chapters and begins with an introductory chapter to the historical background of investigations of the resonance-enhanced nonlinear optical properties of semiconductors and their manifestations in optical instabilities. The discussion then turns to the experimentally observed optical nonlinearities in homogeneous semiconductors and the microscopic theory of the optical band edge nonlinearities. This book considers the studies of the spectral region close to the band gap meant to exploit the resonance enhancement of the nonlinear optical behavior. The remaining chapters focus on nonlinear optical properties of semiconductor quantum wells; dense nonequilibrium excitations in gallium arsenide; optical decay and spatial relaxation; and optical bistability in semiconductor laser amplifiers. A chapter that describes instabilities in semiconductor lasers concludes the book. This book is intended for research students and active research workers who are interested in the basic physics or in the device applications of optical nonlinearities and instabilities in semiconductors.
1. Introduction
2. Survey of Experimentally Observed Optical Nonlinearities in Homogeneous Semiconductors
3. Microscopic Theory of the Optical Band Edge Nonlinearities
4. Nonlinear Optical Properties of Semiconductor Quantum Wells
5. Dense Nonequilibrium Excitations: Band Edge Absorption Spectra of Highly Excited Gallium Arsenide
6. Theory of Dense Nonequilibrium Exciton Systems
7. Optical Decay and Spatial Relaxation
8. Optical Nonlinearities Due to Bi Excitons
9. Optical Phase Conjugation in Semiconductors
10. Nonlinear Refraction for CW Optical Bistability
11. Optical Instabilities in Semiconductors: Theory
12. Semiconductor Optical Nonlinearities and Applications to Optical Devices and Bistability
13. Electric Field Dependence of Optical Properties of Semiconductor Quantum Wells: Physics and Applications
14. Optical and Optoelectronic Nonlinearity in Bistable Si and InP Devices
15. Optical Bistability in Semiconductor Laser Amplifiers
16. Bistability in Semiconductor Laser Diodes
17. Instabilities in Semiconductor Lasers
- 452
- English
- © Academic Press 1988
- 28th May 1988
- Academic Press
- 9780323140942