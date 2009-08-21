Optical Networks, Third Edition continues to be the authoritative source for information on optical networking technologies and techniques. Componentry and transmission are discussed in detail with emphasis on practical networking issues that affect organizations as they evaluate, deploy, or develop optical networks. New updates in this rapidly changing technology are introduced. These updates include sections on pluggable optical transceivers, ROADM (reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexer), and electronic dispersion compensation. Current standards updates such as G.709 OTN, as well as, those for GPON, EPON, and BPON are featured. Expanded discussions on multimode fiber with additional sections on photonic crystal and plastic fibers, as well as expanded coverage of Ethernet and Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS).

This book clearly explains all the hard-to-find information on architecture, control and management. It serves as your guide at every step of optical networking-- from planning to implementation through ongoing maintenance. This book is your key to thoroughly understanding practical optical networks.