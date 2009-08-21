Optical Networks
3rd Edition
A Practical Perspective
Description
Optical Networks, Third Edition continues to be the authoritative source for information on optical networking technologies and techniques. Componentry and transmission are discussed in detail with emphasis on practical networking issues that affect organizations as they evaluate, deploy, or develop optical networks. New updates in this rapidly changing technology are introduced. These updates include sections on pluggable optical transceivers, ROADM (reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexer), and electronic dispersion compensation. Current standards updates such as G.709 OTN, as well as, those for GPON, EPON, and BPON are featured. Expanded discussions on multimode fiber with additional sections on photonic crystal and plastic fibers, as well as expanded coverage of Ethernet and Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS).
This book clearly explains all the hard-to-find information on architecture, control and management. It serves as your guide at every step of optical networking-- from planning to implementation through ongoing maintenance. This book is your key to thoroughly understanding practical optical networks.
Key Features
- In-depth coverage of optimization, design, and management of the components and transmission of optical networks
- Filled with examples, figures, and problem sets to aid in development of dependable, speedy networks
- Focuses on practical, networking-specific issues: everything you need to know to implement currently available optical solutions
Readership
Network engineers, designers, planners, architects, and managers, optical network and product developers, and graduate level computer science or electrical engineering students, and industry researchers in optics, communications engineering, and networking
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Optical Networks
PART I: TECHNOLOGY
2. Propagation of Signals in Optical Fiber
3. Components
4. Modulation and Demodulation
5. Transmission System Engineering
PART II: NETWORKS
6. Client Layers of the Optical Layer
7. WDM Network Elements
8. WDM Network Design
9. Control and Management
10. Network Survivability
11. Access Networks
12. Photonic Packet Switching
13. Deployment Considerations
Appendix
A. Acronyms
B. Symbols and Parameters
C. Standards
D. Wave Equations
E. Pulse Propagation in Optical Fiber
F. Nonlinear Polarization
G. Multilayer Thin-Film Filters
H. Random Variables and Processes
I. Receiver Noise Statistics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 928
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2010
- Published:
- 21st August 2009
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080920726
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123740922
About the Author
Rajiv Ramaswami
Rajiv Ramaswami worked on optical networks for fifteen years from research to commercial deployment and is currently a vice president at Cisco. He is an IEEE Fellow, a Distinguished Alumnus of IIT Madras, and received a PhD from the University of California, Berkeley.
Affiliations and Expertise
Nortel Networks
Kumar Sivarajan
Kumar N. Sivarajan worked on optical, wireless and telecommunication networks for ten years in academia and research labs before cofounding the optical networking company, Tejas Networks, Bangalore, in 2000. He has a B.Tech. degree from IIT Madras and a Ph.D. from Caltech, Pasadena.
Affiliations and Expertise
Tejas Networks
Galen Sasaki
Galen Sasaki worked on optical networks for sixteen years in academia and is an Associate Professor at the University of Hawaii. He has a BS degree from the University of Hawaii and MS and Ph.D degrees from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair, EE Department, University of Hawaii
Reviews
"The authors’ grasp of what is truly workable and worthwhile in optical networks is fundamental, and they have effectively packaged this knowledge in an easy-to-comprehend text that will be valued to both veterans and those new to optical networking." --Scott Grout, President and CEO, Chorum Technologies