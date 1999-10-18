Kelly S. Potter is a Principal Member of the Technical Staff at Sandia National Laboratories in the Physical and Chemical Sciences Center. She received her Bachelors of Science in Physics from Florida State University in December of 1986, Cum Laude, and obtained her Masters of Science and Ph.D. from the Optical Sciences Center at the University of Arizona in 1990 and 1994 respectively. Her doctoral studies encompassed a broad range of topics including geometrical optics, radiometry, quantum optics and nonlinear optics. Her doctoral research focused on the study of nonlinear optical effects in waveguides, specifically the investigation of photosensitivity in fiber and planar waveguide systems. Professional experience prior to arriving at Sandia includes the study of fluoride glass properties at the Universite de Rennes, France, investigation of frictional properties of sol-gel glass coatings at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, examination of nonlinear viscosity in glass fibers at the Catholic University of America, development of an ellipsometric system for the analysis of glass thin films on glass substrates at the University of Florida, and tenure at the Naval Research Laboratory investigating electron paramagnetic resonance in photosensitive germanosilicate fibers and thin films. Dr. Potter joined Sandia in 1994. Research activities at Sandia have focused on the examination of single and multi-photon processes leading to both linear and non-linear response in optical materials as a result of exposure to either ionizing or non-ionizing radiation. Specifically relevant has been the investigation of the relationship between materials processing and defect formation and the correlation between defect structures and optical behavior. Particular emphasis has been placed on the impact of such relationships on waveguide device design and on optimization of optical device performance through manipulation of relevant defect processes.Dr. Potter is the autho