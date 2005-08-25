Optical Formulas Tutorial

Section I: Math Review

Signed Numbers

Calculators

Significance and Precision

Rounding

Conversions

Sine, Cosine, Tangent

Scientific Notation

Section II: Theory of Light

Properties of waves

Wave formula

Diffraction

Properties of Rays

Vergence

Illumination

Absorption, reflection, refraction

Law of reflection

Laws of refraction

Index of refraction

Snell's law

Critical angle

Apparent Depth

Apparent Thickness

Lateral Displacement

Dispersion and Abbé number

Section III: Lenses

Refraction through a lens

Focal length formula

Diopters

Lens surfaces

Lens types

Radius of curvature

Surface power formula

Nominal power formula

The lensmaker's equation

Cylinders, compound lenses

Lens Meridians

Optical cross

Flat transposition

Cross cylinder transposition

Hand neutralization

Prescription notation

Circle of least confusion

Refractive errors

Types of Ametropias

Regular Astigmatisms

With and Against the Rule Astigmatism

Power in oblique meridians

Vertex distance and effective power

Effective power

Compensated power

Back and Front Vertex Power

Section IV: Prisms

Prism definitions

Dispersion of Light by a Prism

Object Displacement by a Prism

Prism Power

Segment Styles

Section V: Surfacing and Finishing

Lens and frame measurements

Boxing System

Datum System

Frame Center Distance

Decentration

Effective Diameter

Segment Height and Drop

Segment Inset and Total Inset

Minimum blank size

Base curves

Toric Transposition

Refractive Power Formula

Sagittal depth and lens thickness

Prism thickness

Section VI: Advanced Lens Formulas

Martin's formula for lens tilt

Spectacle Magnification

Angular Magnification

Thompson's formula for obliquely crossed

cylinders

Fresnel's equation for reflection

Anti-reflective coatings

Transmission through absorptive lenses

Polarizing filters

Section VII: Image Formation

Image size and placement: mirrors

Image size and placement: thin lenses

Principal planes

Image size and placement: thick lenses

Nodal points

Diagram of the human eye

Appendices

1. Basic Glossary

2. ANSI Standards: Z80.1-1999

3. Optical Symbols and Formulas

4. Trigonometric Tables

5. Oblique Meridian (sine-squared method) table

6. References

7. Answer Key

