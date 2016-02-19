Optical Fiber Telecommunications is organized so that it is understandable to a reader on the graduate level with no specialized knowledge of lightwave communication and yet provides a comprehensive treatment. The first two chapters give historical background, outline the detailed chapter organization, and lead the reader through the evolution of the new transmission medium. This book comprises 21 chapters, and begins with the evolution of optical communications. Succeeding chapters then discuss objectives of early fibers; guiding properties of fibers; dispersion properties of fibers; and nonlinear properties of optical fibers. Other chapters cover fiber design considerations; fiber preform preparation; fiber drawing and control; coatings and jackets; fiber characterization; optical cable design; fiber splicing; optical fiber connectors; and optical sources. This book will be of interest to students, scientists, and engineers in academic, industrial, and other institutions.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Chapter 1 Evolution of Optical Communications

1.1 Sources and Detectors

1.2 Evolution of the Transmission Medium-Fiber Lightguides

1.3 Optical Fiber Communications Systems

1.4 Other Aspects of the Innovation of Optical Communications Systems

References

Chapter 2 Objectives of Early Fibers: Evolution of Fiber Types

2.1 Purpose of the Chapter and Relation to the Rest of the Book

2.2 Guidance in Optical Fibers

2.3 Loss Mechanisms

2.4 Dispersion in Fibers

2.5 Fiber Types and Their Evolution

References

Chapter 3 Guiding Properties of Fibers

3.1 Mode Concept

3.2 Step-Index Fibers

3.3 Graded-Index Fibers

3.4 Cladding Effects and Leaky Waves

3.5 Losses Caused by Constant Fiber Curvature

3.6 Cross Talk between Fibers

3.7 Excitation of Fibers

3.8 Near and Far Field at the Fiber End

3.9 Loss in Splices

3.10 Coupled Mode Theory

3.11 Mode Mixing Effects

3.12 Radiation Loss Caused by Random Bends

References

Chapter 4 Dispersion Properties of Fibers

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Pulse Distortion in Single-Mode Fibers

4.3 Individual Modes in a Multimode Fiber

4.4 Pulse Distortion in Ideal Multimode Fibers

4.5 Influence of Excitation, Loss, and Mode Coupling

4.6 Frequency Domain Characterization of Fibers

References

Chapter 5 Nonlinear Properties of Optical Fibers

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Stimulated Raman Scattering (SRS)

5.3 Stimulated Brillouin Scattering (SBS)

5.4 Intensity-Dependent Refractive Index

5.5 Phase Matched Parametric Interactions

5.6 Damage

5.7 Future Directions

5.8 Conclusion

Appendix: Critical Powers (PC) For Stimulated Raman Scattering (SRS), Stimulated Brillouin Scattering (SBS), and Self-Phase Modulation (SPM)

References

Chapter 6 Fiber Design Considerations

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fiber Diameter

6.3 Cladding Thickness

6.4 Composition Scattering and Index Difference

6.5 Injection Loss in LED Systems

6.6 Microbending Loss

6.7 Low-Bit-Rate Systems

6.8 High-Bit-Rate Systems

6.9 Wavelength of Operation

6.10 Tolerances on Fiber Parameters

References

Chapter 7 Materials, Properties, and Choices

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Materials Aspectsâ€”Basic Considerations

7.3 Materials Aspectsâ€”Characterization

References

Chapter 8 Fiber Preform Preparation

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Preparation of Multicomponent Glasses and Fibers

8.3 High Silica Bulk Glasses

8.4 High-Silica Fibers Produced by Vapor Deposition Methods

References

Chapter 9 Fiber Drawing and Control

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Glass Feed

9.3 Heat Sources

9.4 Drawing Mechanisms

9.5 Diameter Uniformity

9.6 Coating and Jacketing

9.7 Combined Apparatus

References

Chapter 10 Coatings and Jackets

10.1 The Roles of Coatings

10.2 Requirements on Coatings

10.3 Surface Treatment of Silica

10.4 Techniques of Coating Application

10.5 Polymer-Clad Fibers

References

Chapter 11 Fiber Characterization

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Transmission Loss

11.3 Refractive-Index Distribution

11.4 Dispersion and Bandwidth

References

Chapter 12 Fiber Characterization—Mechanical

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Elastic Properties

12.3 Fracture Strength

12.4 Time-Dependent Fracture

12.5 Engineering Design

References

Chapter 13 Optical Cable Design

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Design Objectives

13.3 Physical Protection

13.4 Unit Design

13.5 Cable Structures and Performance

References

Chapter 14 Fiber Splicing

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Fiber End Preparation

14.3 Single-Fiber Splices

14.4 Array Splices

14.5 Splice Loss Parameters

14.6 Measurement of Splicing Effects

References

Chapter 15 Optical Fiber Connectors

15.1 Introduction

15.2 The Role of Connectors

15.3 Optical Measurement Problems

15.4 Lateral, Longitudinal, and Angular Displacement

15.5 Connector Alignment Techniques

15.6 Index Matching

15.7 The Molded Cone Connector

15.8 A Channel-Centered Connector

References

Chapter 16 Optical Sources

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Semiconductor Materials

16.3 Light-Emitting Diodes

16.4 Injection Lasers

16.5 Neodymium Lasers

16.6 Other Lasers

References

Chapter 17 Modulation Techniques

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Direct Modulation of Electroluminescent Devicesâ€”Light-Emitting Diodes and Lasers

17.3 Bulk Modulators

17.4 Optical Waveguide Devices

17.5 Conclusions

References

Chapter 18 Photodetectors

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Performance Considerations

18.3 Principles of Solid-State Photodiodes

18.4 State of the Art of Photodiodesâ€”Materials, Structures, and Performance

18.5 Performance of Photodiodes in Repeaters

18.6 Conclusions

References

Chapter 19 Receiver Design

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Basic Principles of Receiver Design

19.3 Performance Calculations for Digital Systems

19.4 Performance Calculations for Analog Systems

19.5 Conclusions

References

Chapter 20 Transmission System Design

20.1 General Form of Transmission Configuration

20.2 Advantages of Fiberguide Transmission

20.3 System Design Choices

20.4 Digital Transmission Systems

20.5 Selection of System Components

20.6 Analog Fiberguide Transmission

20.7 More Sophisticated Systems

References

Chapter 21 Potential Applications

21.1 Introduction

21.2 On-Premises Applications

21.3 Power Company Communications

21.4 Interoffice Trunks

21.5 Subscriber Loops

21.6 Intercity

21.7 Undersea Systems

21.8 The Impact of Video

21.9 Economic Evaluations

References

Index