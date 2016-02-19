Optical Fiber Telecommunications
1st Edition
Description
Optical Fiber Telecommunications is organized so that it is understandable to a reader on the graduate level with no specialized knowledge of lightwave communication and yet provides a comprehensive treatment. The first two chapters give historical background, outline the detailed chapter organization, and lead the reader through the evolution of the new transmission medium. This book comprises 21 chapters, and begins with the evolution of optical communications. Succeeding chapters then discuss objectives of early fibers; guiding properties of fibers; dispersion properties of fibers; and nonlinear properties of optical fibers. Other chapters cover fiber design considerations; fiber preform preparation; fiber drawing and control; coatings and jackets; fiber characterization; optical cable design; fiber splicing; optical fiber connectors; and optical sources. This book will be of interest to students, scientists, and engineers in academic, industrial, and other institutions.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Chapter 1 Evolution of Optical Communications
1.1 Sources and Detectors
1.2 Evolution of the Transmission Medium-Fiber Lightguides
1.3 Optical Fiber Communications Systems
1.4 Other Aspects of the Innovation of Optical Communications Systems
References
Chapter 2 Objectives of Early Fibers: Evolution of Fiber Types
2.1 Purpose of the Chapter and Relation to the Rest of the Book
2.2 Guidance in Optical Fibers
2.3 Loss Mechanisms
2.4 Dispersion in Fibers
2.5 Fiber Types and Their Evolution
References
Chapter 3 Guiding Properties of Fibers
3.1 Mode Concept
3.2 Step-Index Fibers
3.3 Graded-Index Fibers
3.4 Cladding Effects and Leaky Waves
3.5 Losses Caused by Constant Fiber Curvature
3.6 Cross Talk between Fibers
3.7 Excitation of Fibers
3.8 Near and Far Field at the Fiber End
3.9 Loss in Splices
3.10 Coupled Mode Theory
3.11 Mode Mixing Effects
3.12 Radiation Loss Caused by Random Bends
References
Chapter 4 Dispersion Properties of Fibers
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Pulse Distortion in Single-Mode Fibers
4.3 Individual Modes in a Multimode Fiber
4.4 Pulse Distortion in Ideal Multimode Fibers
4.5 Influence of Excitation, Loss, and Mode Coupling
4.6 Frequency Domain Characterization of Fibers
References
Chapter 5 Nonlinear Properties of Optical Fibers
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Stimulated Raman Scattering (SRS)
5.3 Stimulated Brillouin Scattering (SBS)
5.4 Intensity-Dependent Refractive Index
5.5 Phase Matched Parametric Interactions
5.6 Damage
5.7 Future Directions
5.8 Conclusion
Appendix: Critical Powers (PC) For Stimulated Raman Scattering (SRS), Stimulated Brillouin Scattering (SBS), and Self-Phase Modulation (SPM)
References
Chapter 6 Fiber Design Considerations
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Fiber Diameter
6.3 Cladding Thickness
6.4 Composition Scattering and Index Difference
6.5 Injection Loss in LED Systems
6.6 Microbending Loss
6.7 Low-Bit-Rate Systems
6.8 High-Bit-Rate Systems
6.9 Wavelength of Operation
6.10 Tolerances on Fiber Parameters
References
Chapter 7 Materials, Properties, and Choices
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Materials Aspectsâ€”Basic Considerations
7.3 Materials Aspectsâ€”Characterization
References
Chapter 8 Fiber Preform Preparation
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Preparation of Multicomponent Glasses and Fibers
8.3 High Silica Bulk Glasses
8.4 High-Silica Fibers Produced by Vapor Deposition Methods
References
Chapter 9 Fiber Drawing and Control
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Glass Feed
9.3 Heat Sources
9.4 Drawing Mechanisms
9.5 Diameter Uniformity
9.6 Coating and Jacketing
9.7 Combined Apparatus
References
Chapter 10 Coatings and Jackets
10.1 The Roles of Coatings
10.2 Requirements on Coatings
10.3 Surface Treatment of Silica
10.4 Techniques of Coating Application
10.5 Polymer-Clad Fibers
References
Chapter 11 Fiber Characterization
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Transmission Loss
11.3 Refractive-Index Distribution
11.4 Dispersion and Bandwidth
References
Chapter 12 Fiber Characterization—Mechanical
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Elastic Properties
12.3 Fracture Strength
12.4 Time-Dependent Fracture
12.5 Engineering Design
References
Chapter 13 Optical Cable Design
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Design Objectives
13.3 Physical Protection
13.4 Unit Design
13.5 Cable Structures and Performance
References
Chapter 14 Fiber Splicing
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Fiber End Preparation
14.3 Single-Fiber Splices
14.4 Array Splices
14.5 Splice Loss Parameters
14.6 Measurement of Splicing Effects
References
Chapter 15 Optical Fiber Connectors
15.1 Introduction
15.2 The Role of Connectors
15.3 Optical Measurement Problems
15.4 Lateral, Longitudinal, and Angular Displacement
15.5 Connector Alignment Techniques
15.6 Index Matching
15.7 The Molded Cone Connector
15.8 A Channel-Centered Connector
References
Chapter 16 Optical Sources
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Semiconductor Materials
16.3 Light-Emitting Diodes
16.4 Injection Lasers
16.5 Neodymium Lasers
16.6 Other Lasers
References
Chapter 17 Modulation Techniques
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Direct Modulation of Electroluminescent Devicesâ€”Light-Emitting Diodes and Lasers
17.3 Bulk Modulators
17.4 Optical Waveguide Devices
17.5 Conclusions
References
Chapter 18 Photodetectors
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Performance Considerations
18.3 Principles of Solid-State Photodiodes
18.4 State of the Art of Photodiodesâ€”Materials, Structures, and Performance
18.5 Performance of Photodiodes in Repeaters
18.6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 19 Receiver Design
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Basic Principles of Receiver Design
19.3 Performance Calculations for Digital Systems
19.4 Performance Calculations for Analog Systems
19.5 Conclusions
References
Chapter 20 Transmission System Design
20.1 General Form of Transmission Configuration
20.2 Advantages of Fiberguide Transmission
20.3 System Design Choices
20.4 Digital Transmission Systems
20.5 Selection of System Components
20.6 Analog Fiberguide Transmission
20.7 More Sophisticated Systems
References
Chapter 21 Potential Applications
21.1 Introduction
21.2 On-Premises Applications
21.3 Power Company Communications
21.4 Interoffice Trunks
21.5 Subscriber Loops
21.6 Intercity
21.7 Undersea Systems
21.8 The Impact of Video
21.9 Economic Evaluations
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 728
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th October 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323141352