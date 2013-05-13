Optical Fiber Telecommunications Volume VIB
6th Edition
Systems and Networks
Table of Contents
Dedication
Dedication 2
Preface—Overview of OFT VI A & B
Six Editions
OFT VI Volume A: Components and Subsystems
OFT VI Volume B: Systems and Networks
Chapter 1. Fiber Nonlinearity and Capacity: Single-Mode and Multimode Fibers
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Network Traffic and Optical Systems Capacity
1.3 Information Theory
1.4 Single-Mode Fibers: Single Polarization
1.5 Single-Mode Fibers: Polarization-Division Multiplexing
1.6 Multicore and Multimode Fibers
1.7 Conclusion
References
Chapter 2. Commercial 100-Gbit/s Coherent Transmission Systems
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Optical Channel Designs
2.3 100G Channel—From Wish to Reality
2.4 Introduction of 100G Channels to Service Provider Networks
2.5 Impact of Commercial 100G System to Transport Network
2.6 Outlook Beyond Commercial 100G Systems
2.7 Summary
References
Chapter 3. Advances in Tb/s Superchannels
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Superchannel Principle
3.3 Modulation
3.4 Multiplexing
3.5 Detection
3.6 Superchannel Transmission
3.7 Networking Implications
3.8 Conclusion
References
Chapter 4. Optical Satellite Communications
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Lasercom Link Budgets
4.3 Laser Beam Propagation Through the Atmosphere
4.4 Optical Transceivers for Space Applications
4.5 Space Terminal
4.6 Ground Terminal
4.7 List of Acronyms
References
Chapter 5. Digital Signal Processing (DSP) and Its Application in Optical Communication Systems
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Digital Signal Processing and Its Functional Blocks
5.3 Application of DBP-Based DSP to Optical Fiber Transmission in the nonlinear regime
5.4 Summary and Future Questions
References
Chapter 6. Advanced Coding for Optical Communications
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Linear Block Codes
6.3 Codes on Graphs
6.4 Coded Modulation
6.5 Adaptive Nonbinary LDPC-Coded Modulation
6.6 LDPC-Coded Turbo Equalization
6.7 Information Capacity of Fiber-Optics Communication Systems
6.8 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 7. Extremely Higher-Order Modulation Formats
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Spectral Efficiency of QAM Signal and Shannon Limit
7.3 Fundamental configuration and key components of QAM coherent optical transmission
7.4 Higher-Order QAM Transmission Experiments
7.5 Conclusion
References
Chapter 8. Multicarrier Optical Transmission
8.1 Historical perspective of optical multicarrier transmission
8.2 OFDM Basics
8.3 Optical Multicarrier Systems Based on Electronic FFT
8.4 Optical Multicarrier Systems Based on Optical Multiplexing
8.5 Nonlinearity in Optical Multicarrier Transmission
8.6 Applications of Optical Multicarrier Transmissions
8.7 Future Research Directions for Multicarrier Transmission
References
Chapter 9. Optical OFDM and Nyquist Multiplexing
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Orthogonal Shaping of Temporal or Spectral Functions for Efficient Multiplexing
9.3 Optical Fourier Transform Based Multiplexing
9.4 Encoding and Decoding of OFDM Signals
9.5 Conclusion
9.6 Mathematical Definitions and Relations
References
Chapter 10. Spatial Multiplexing Using Multiple-Input Multiple-Output Signal Processing
10.1 Optical Network Capacity Scaling Through Spatial Multiplexing
10.2 Coherent MIMO-SDM with Selective Mode Excitation
10.3 MIMO DSP
10.4 Mode Multiplexing Components
10.5 Optical Amplifiers for Coupled-Mode Transmission
10.6 Systems Experiments
10.7 Conclusion
References
Chapter 11. Mode Coupling and its Impact on Spatially Multiplexed Systems
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Modes and Mode Coupling in Optical Fibers
11.3 Modal Dispersion
11.4 Mode-Dependent Loss and Gain
11.5 Direct-Detection Mode-Division Multiplexing
11.6 Coherent Mode-Division Multiplexing
11.7 Conclusion
References
Chapter 12. Multimode Communications Using Orbital Angular Momentum
12.1 Perspective on Orbital Angular Momentum (OAM) Multiplexing in Communication Systems
12.2 Fundamentals of OAM
12.3 Techniques for OAM Generation, Multiplexing/Demultiplexing, and Detection
12.4 Free-Space Communication Links Using OAM Multiplexing
12.5 Fiber-Based Transmission Links
12.6 Optical Signal Processing Using OAM
12.7 Future Challenges of OAM Communications
References
Chapter 13. Transmission Systems Using Multicore Fibers
13.1 Expectations of Multicore Fibers
13.2 MCF Design
13.3 Methods of Coupling to MCFs
13.4 Transmission Experiments with Uncoupled Cores
13.5 Laguerre-Gaussian Mode Division Multiplexing Transmission in MCFs
References
Chapter 14. Elastic Optical Networking
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Enabling Technologies
14.3 The EON Vision and Some New Concepts
14.4 A Comparison of EON and Fixed DWDM
14.5 Standards Progress
14.6 Summary
References
Chapter 15. ROADM-Node Architectures for Reconfigurable Photonic Networks
Summary
15.1 Introduction
15.2 The ROADM Node
15.3 Network Applications: Studies and Demonstrations
15.4 Two Compatible Visions of the Future
15.5 Conclusions
References
Chapter 16. Convergence of IP and Optical Networking
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Motivation
16.3 Background
16.4 Standards
16.5 Next-Generation Control and Management
References
Chapter 17. Energy-Efficient Telecommunications
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Energy Use in Commercial Optical Communication Systems
17.3 Energy in Optical Communication Systems
17.4 Transmission and Switching Energy Models
17.5 Network Energy Models
17.6 Conclusion
References
Chapter 18. Advancements in Metro Regional and Core Transport Network Architectures for the Next-Generation Internet
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Network Architecture Evolution
18.3 Transport Technology Innovations
18.4 The Network Value of Photonics Technology Innovation
18.5 The Network Value of Optical Transport Innovation
18.6 Outlook
18.7 Summary
References
Chapter 19. Novel Architectures for Streaming/Routing in Optical Networks
19.1 Introduction and Historical Perspectives on Connection and Connectionless Oriented Optical Transports
19.2 Essence of the Major Types of Optical Transports: Optical Packet Switching (OPS), Optical Burst Switching (OBS), and Optical Flow Switching (OFS)
19.3 Network Architecture Description and Layering
19.4 Definition of Network “Capacity” and Evaluation of Achievable Network Capacity Regions of Different Types of Optical Transports
19.5 Physical Topology of Fiber Plant and Optical Switching Functions at Nodes and the Effects of Transmission Impairments and Session Dynamics on Network Architecture
19.6 Network Management and Control Functions and Scalable Architectures
19.7 Media Access Control (MAC) Protocol and Implications on Routing Protocol Efficiency and Scalability
19.8 Transport Layer Protocol for New Optical Transports
19.9 Cost, Power Consumption Throughput, and Delay Performance
19.10 Summary
References
Chapter 20. Recent Advances in High-Frequency (>10GHz) Microwave Photonic Links
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Photonic Links for Receive-Only Applications
20.3 Photonic Links for Transmit and Receive Applications
References
Chapter 21. Advances in 1-100GHz Microwave Photonics: All-Band Optical Wireless Access Networks Using Radio Over Fiber Technologies
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Optical RF Wave Generation
21.3 Converged ROF Transmission System
21.4 Conclusions
References
Chapter 22. PONs: State of the Art and Standardized
22.1 Introduction to PON
22.2 TDM PONs: Basic Design and Issues
22.3 Video Overlay
22.4 WDM PONs: Common Elements
22.5 FDM-PONs: Motivation
22.6 Hybrid TWDM-PON
22.7 Summary and Outlook
References
Chapter 23. Wavelength-Division-Multiplexed Passive Optical Networks (WDM PONs)
23.1 Introduction
23.2 Light Sources for WDM PON
23.3 WDM PON Architectures
23.4 Long-Reach WDM PONs
23.5 Next-Generation High-Speed WDM PON
23.6 Fault Monitoring, Localization and Protection Techniques
23.7 Summary
Appendix: Acronyms
References
Chapter 24. FTTX Worldwide Deployment
24.1 Introduction
24.2 Background of Fiber Architectures
24.3 Technology Variants
24.4 Status and FTTX Deployments Around the World
24.5 What’s Next?
24.6 Summary
References
Chapter 25. Modern Undersea Transmission Technology
25.1 Introduction
25.2 Coherent Transmission Technology in Undersea Systems
25.3 Increasing Spectral Efficiency by Bandwidth Constraint
25.4 Nyquist Carrier Spacing
25.5 Increasing Spectral Efficiency by Increasing the Constellation Size
25.6 Future Trends
25.7 Summary
List of Acronyms
References
Index
Description
Optical Fiber Telecommunications VI (A&B) is the sixth in a series that has chronicled the progress in the R&D of lightwave communications since the early 1970s. Written by active authorities from academia and industry, this edition brings a fresh look to many essential topics, including devices, subsystems, systems and networks. A central theme is the enabling of high-bandwidth communications in a cost-effective manner for the development of customer applications. These volumes are an ideal reference for R&D engineers and managers, optical systems implementers, university researchers and students, network operators, and investors.
Volume A is devoted to components and subsystems, including photonic integrated circuits, multicore and few-mode fibers, photonic crystals, silicon photonics, signal processing, and optical interconnections.
Volume B is devoted to systems and networks, including advanced modulation formats, coherent detection, Tb/s channels, space-division multiplexing, reconfigurable networks, broadband access, undersea cable, satellite communications, and microwave photonics.
Key Features
- All the latest technologies and techniques for developing future components and systems
- Edited by two winners of the highly prestigious OSA/IEEE John Tyndal award and a President of IEEE's Lasers & Electro-Optics Society (7,000 members)
- Written by leading experts in the field, it is the most authoritative and comprehensive reference on optical engineering on the market
Readership
R&D engineers working on developing next generation optical components; fiber optic systems and network engineers; graduates and academic researchers.
Reviews
"It consists of two impressive volumes… It covers quite a few advances and novelties in the field, such as streaming, routing, and switching in optical networks; higher-order modulation; and space division multiplexing…It requires a reasonably knowledgeable reader…searching for a particular topic of interest to study in more detail." --Computing Reviews, May 20, 2014
"Optical fiber communications researchers and engineers, most at corporations but some in academic and public laboratories, update the compendium of current knowledge from the 2008 fifth edition. This second of two volumes concentrates on systems and networks." --Reference and Research Book News, October 2013
"For more than three decades, the OFT series has served as the comprehensive primary resource covering progress in the science and technology of optical fiber telecoms. It has been essential for the bookshelves of researchers and engineers active in the field. OFT VI provides updates on considerable progress in established disciplines, as well as introductions to important new topics. [OFT VI] … generates a value that is even higher than that of the sum of its chapters." --Herwig Kogelnik, Vice President Adjunct, Bell Labs, Alcatel-Lucent
"Optical fiber telecommunications is the Internet's "silver bullet". Without [its] innovations, we would not be enjoying today's abundance of bandwidth and the Internet's many unforeseen applications. [This field’s] amazing pace of innovation has been long sustained due partially to this historic book series now extended by OFT VI… This series has long served to help organize, communicate, and set the agenda for innovations, thereby accelerating them. [For example, 100Mbps Ethernet] … was carried on optical fibers in the 1970s. Today, we have standardized 100Gbps Ethernet. Who knows where OFT VI will lead, but surely to Terabit Ethernet, and soon." --Bob Metcalfe, Ethernet inventor and Professor, University of Texas at Austin
"This sixth edition … is not a simple update of this technical field, but it is extending its coverage to include new materials, devices, systems, and applications. It is the next step forward to cover the entire photonics networking technology field that supports our information-based society. I strongly recommend this must-have book to both academic and industrial readers." --Hideo Kuwahara, Fellow, Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd.
"This field … continues its amazing rate of technological progress as it transforms the world’s economic infrastructure. … In order [for new businesses and services] to benefit from these advances, it is essential to understand the new technologies and their potential to transform the world. In these volumes, the authors continue the outstanding task of bringing together … many of the world’s leading technologists in a manner that offers lucid descriptions of the most important recent innovations. This excellent and unique book belongs in the library of all those involved in optical communications and their applications." --Henry Kressel, Managing Director, Warburg Pincus
About the Editors
Ivan Kaminow Editor
Ivan Kaminow retired from Bell Labs in 1996 after a 42-year career. He conducted seminal studies on electrooptic modulators and materials, Raman scattering in ferroelectrics, integrated optics, semiconductor lasers (DBR, ridge-waveguide InGaAsP and multi-frequency), birefringent optical fibers, and WDM networks. Later, he led research on WDM components (EDFAs, AWGs and fiber Fabry-Perot Filters), and on WDM local and wide area networks. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and a recipient of the IEEE Edison Medal, OSA Ives Medal, and IEEE Photonics Award. Since 2004, he has been Adjunct Professor of Electrical Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley.
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly AT&T Bell Laboratories, Inc., now at University of California, Berkeley, USA
Tingye Li Editor
Tingye Li retired from AT&T in 1998 after a 41-year career at Bell Labs and AT&T Labs. His seminal work on laser resonator modes is considered a classic. Since the late 1960s, he and his groups have conducted pioneering studies on lightwave technologies and systems. He led the work on amplified WDM transmission systems and championed their deployment for upgrading network capacity. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and a foreign member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering. He is a recipient of the IEEE David Sarnoff Award, IEEE/OSA John Tyndall Award, OSA Ives Medal/Quinn Endowment, AT&T Science and Technology Medal, and IEEE Photonics Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
AT&T Labs (retired)
Alan Willner Editor
Alan Willner has worked at AT&T Bell Labs and Bellcore, and he is Professor of Electrical Engineering at the University of Southern California. He received the NSF Presidential Faculty Fellows Award from the White House, Packard Foundation Fellowship, NSF National Young Investigator Award, Fulbright Foundation Senior Scholar, IEEE LEOS Distinguished Lecturer, and USC University-Wide Award for Excellence in Teaching. He is a Fellow of IEEE and OSA, and he has been President of the IEEE LEOS, Editor-in-Chief of the IEEE/OSA J. of Lightwave Technology, Editor-in-Chief of Optics Letters, Co-Chair of the OSA Science & Engineering Council, and General Co-Chair of the Conference on Lasers and Electro-Optics.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Southern California, USA