Optical Fiber Telecommunications Volume VIB - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780123969606, 9780123972378

Optical Fiber Telecommunications Volume VIB

6th Edition

Systems and Networks

Editors: Ivan Kaminow Tingye Li Alan Willner
eBook ISBN: 9780123972378
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123969606
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th May 2013
Page Count: 1148
Table of Contents

Dedication

Dedication 2

Preface—Overview of OFT VI A & B

Six Editions

OFT VI Volume A: Components and Subsystems

OFT VI Volume B: Systems and Networks

Chapter 1. Fiber Nonlinearity and Capacity: Single-Mode and Multimode Fibers

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Network Traffic and Optical Systems Capacity

1.3 Information Theory

1.4 Single-Mode Fibers: Single Polarization

1.5 Single-Mode Fibers: Polarization-Division Multiplexing

1.6 Multicore and Multimode Fibers

1.7 Conclusion

References

Chapter 2. Commercial 100-Gbit/s Coherent Transmission Systems

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Optical Channel Designs

2.3 100G Channel—From Wish to Reality

2.4 Introduction of 100G Channels to Service Provider Networks

2.5 Impact of Commercial 100G System to Transport Network

2.6 Outlook Beyond Commercial 100G Systems

2.7 Summary

References

Chapter 3. Advances in Tb/s Superchannels

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Superchannel Principle

3.3 Modulation

3.4 Multiplexing

3.5 Detection

3.6 Superchannel Transmission

3.7 Networking Implications

3.8 Conclusion

References

Chapter 4. Optical Satellite Communications

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Lasercom Link Budgets

4.3 Laser Beam Propagation Through the Atmosphere

4.4 Optical Transceivers for Space Applications

4.5 Space Terminal

4.6 Ground Terminal

4.7 List of Acronyms

References

Chapter 5. Digital Signal Processing (DSP) and Its Application in Optical Communication Systems

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Digital Signal Processing and Its Functional Blocks

5.3 Application of DBP-Based DSP to Optical Fiber Transmission in the nonlinear regime

5.4 Summary and Future Questions

References

Chapter 6. Advanced Coding for Optical Communications

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Linear Block Codes

6.3 Codes on Graphs

6.4 Coded Modulation

6.5 Adaptive Nonbinary LDPC-Coded Modulation

6.6 LDPC-Coded Turbo Equalization

6.7 Information Capacity of Fiber-Optics Communication Systems

6.8 Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 7. Extremely Higher-Order Modulation Formats

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Spectral Efficiency of QAM Signal and Shannon Limit

7.3 Fundamental configuration and key components of QAM coherent optical transmission

7.4 Higher-Order QAM Transmission Experiments

7.5 Conclusion

References

Chapter 8. Multicarrier Optical Transmission

8.1 Historical perspective of optical multicarrier transmission

8.2 OFDM Basics

8.3 Optical Multicarrier Systems Based on Electronic FFT

8.4 Optical Multicarrier Systems Based on Optical Multiplexing

8.5 Nonlinearity in Optical Multicarrier Transmission

8.6 Applications of Optical Multicarrier Transmissions

8.7 Future Research Directions for Multicarrier Transmission

References

Chapter 9. Optical OFDM and Nyquist Multiplexing

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Orthogonal Shaping of Temporal or Spectral Functions for Efficient Multiplexing

9.3 Optical Fourier Transform Based Multiplexing

9.4 Encoding and Decoding of OFDM Signals

9.5 Conclusion

9.6 Mathematical Definitions and Relations

References

Chapter 10. Spatial Multiplexing Using Multiple-Input Multiple-Output Signal Processing

10.1 Optical Network Capacity Scaling Through Spatial Multiplexing

10.2 Coherent MIMO-SDM with Selective Mode Excitation

10.3 MIMO DSP

10.4 Mode Multiplexing Components

10.5 Optical Amplifiers for Coupled-Mode Transmission

10.6 Systems Experiments

10.7 Conclusion

References

Chapter 11. Mode Coupling and its Impact on Spatially Multiplexed Systems

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Modes and Mode Coupling in Optical Fibers

11.3 Modal Dispersion

11.4 Mode-Dependent Loss and Gain

11.5 Direct-Detection Mode-Division Multiplexing

11.6 Coherent Mode-Division Multiplexing

11.7 Conclusion

References

Chapter 12. Multimode Communications Using Orbital Angular Momentum

12.1 Perspective on Orbital Angular Momentum (OAM) Multiplexing in Communication Systems

12.2 Fundamentals of OAM

12.3 Techniques for OAM Generation, Multiplexing/Demultiplexing, and Detection

12.4 Free-Space Communication Links Using OAM Multiplexing

12.5 Fiber-Based Transmission Links

12.6 Optical Signal Processing Using OAM

12.7 Future Challenges of OAM Communications

References

Chapter 13. Transmission Systems Using Multicore Fibers

13.1 Expectations of Multicore Fibers

13.2 MCF Design

13.3 Methods of Coupling to MCFs

13.4 Transmission Experiments with Uncoupled Cores

13.5 Laguerre-Gaussian Mode Division Multiplexing Transmission in MCFs

References

Chapter 14. Elastic Optical Networking

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Enabling Technologies

14.3 The EON Vision and Some New Concepts

14.4 A Comparison of EON and Fixed DWDM

14.5 Standards Progress

14.6 Summary

References

Chapter 15. ROADM-Node Architectures for Reconfigurable Photonic Networks

Summary

15.1 Introduction

15.2 The ROADM Node

15.3 Network Applications: Studies and Demonstrations

15.4 Two Compatible Visions of the Future

15.5 Conclusions

References

Chapter 16. Convergence of IP and Optical Networking

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Motivation

16.3 Background

16.4 Standards

16.5 Next-Generation Control and Management

References

Chapter 17. Energy-Efficient Telecommunications

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Energy Use in Commercial Optical Communication Systems

17.3 Energy in Optical Communication Systems

17.4 Transmission and Switching Energy Models

17.5 Network Energy Models

17.6 Conclusion

References

Chapter 18. Advancements in Metro Regional and Core Transport Network Architectures for the Next-Generation Internet

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Network Architecture Evolution

18.3 Transport Technology Innovations

18.4 The Network Value of Photonics Technology Innovation

18.5 The Network Value of Optical Transport Innovation

18.6 Outlook

18.7 Summary

References

Chapter 19. Novel Architectures for Streaming/Routing in Optical Networks

19.1 Introduction and Historical Perspectives on Connection and Connectionless Oriented Optical Transports

19.2 Essence of the Major Types of Optical Transports: Optical Packet Switching (OPS), Optical Burst Switching (OBS), and Optical Flow Switching (OFS)

19.3 Network Architecture Description and Layering

19.4 Definition of Network “Capacity” and Evaluation of Achievable Network Capacity Regions of Different Types of Optical Transports

19.5 Physical Topology of Fiber Plant and Optical Switching Functions at Nodes and the Effects of Transmission Impairments and Session Dynamics on Network Architecture

19.6 Network Management and Control Functions and Scalable Architectures

19.7 Media Access Control (MAC) Protocol and Implications on Routing Protocol Efficiency and Scalability

19.8 Transport Layer Protocol for New Optical Transports

19.9 Cost, Power Consumption Throughput, and Delay Performance

19.10 Summary

References

Chapter 20. Recent Advances in High-Frequency (>10GHz) Microwave Photonic Links

20.1 Introduction

20.2 Photonic Links for Receive-Only Applications

20.3 Photonic Links for Transmit and Receive Applications

References

Chapter 21. Advances in 1-100GHz Microwave Photonics: All-Band Optical Wireless Access Networks Using Radio Over Fiber Technologies

21.1 Introduction

21.2 Optical RF Wave Generation

21.3 Converged ROF Transmission System

21.4 Conclusions

References

Chapter 22. PONs: State of the Art and Standardized

22.1 Introduction to PON

22.2 TDM PONs: Basic Design and Issues

22.3 Video Overlay

22.4 WDM PONs: Common Elements

22.5 FDM-PONs: Motivation

22.6 Hybrid TWDM-PON

22.7 Summary and Outlook

References

Chapter 23. Wavelength-Division-Multiplexed Passive Optical Networks (WDM PONs)

23.1 Introduction

23.2 Light Sources for WDM PON

23.3 WDM PON Architectures

23.4 Long-Reach WDM PONs

23.5 Next-Generation High-Speed WDM PON

23.6 Fault Monitoring, Localization and Protection Techniques

23.7 Summary

Appendix: Acronyms

References

Chapter 24. FTTX Worldwide Deployment

24.1 Introduction

24.2 Background of Fiber Architectures

24.3 Technology Variants

24.4 Status and FTTX Deployments Around the World

24.5 What’s Next?

24.6 Summary

References

Chapter 25. Modern Undersea Transmission Technology

25.1 Introduction

25.2 Coherent Transmission Technology in Undersea Systems

25.3 Increasing Spectral Efficiency by Bandwidth Constraint

25.4 Nyquist Carrier Spacing

25.5 Increasing Spectral Efficiency by Increasing the Constellation Size

25.6 Future Trends

25.7 Summary

List of Acronyms

References

Index

Description

Optical Fiber Telecommunications VI (A&B) is the sixth in a series that has chronicled the progress in the R&D of lightwave communications since the early 1970s. Written by active authorities from academia and industry, this edition brings a fresh look to many essential topics, including devices, subsystems, systems and networks. A central theme is the enabling of high-bandwidth communications in a cost-effective manner for the development of customer applications. These volumes are an ideal reference for R&D engineers and managers, optical systems implementers, university researchers and students, network operators, and investors.

Volume A is devoted to components and subsystems, including photonic integrated circuits, multicore and few-mode fibers, photonic crystals, silicon photonics, signal processing, and optical interconnections.

Volume B is devoted to systems and networks, including advanced modulation formats, coherent detection, Tb/s channels, space-division multiplexing, reconfigurable networks, broadband access, undersea cable, satellite communications, and microwave photonics.

Key Features

  • All the latest technologies and techniques for developing future components and systems
  • Edited by two winners of the highly prestigious OSA/IEEE John Tyndal award and a President of IEEE's Lasers & Electro-Optics Society (7,000 members)
  • Written by leading experts in the field, it is the most authoritative and comprehensive reference on optical engineering on the market

Readership

R&D engineers working on developing next generation optical components; fiber optic systems and network engineers; graduates and academic researchers.

Details

No. of pages:
1148
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123972378
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123969606

"It consists of two impressive volumes… It covers quite a few advances and novelties in the field, such as streaming, routing, and switching in optical networks; higher-order modulation; and space division multiplexing…It requires a reasonably knowledgeable reader…searching for a particular topic of interest to study in more detail." --Computing Reviews, May 20, 2014

"Optical fiber communications researchers and engineers, most at corporations but some in academic and public laboratories, update the compendium of current knowledge from the 2008 fifth edition. This second of two volumes concentrates on systems and networks." --Reference and Research Book News, October 2013

"For more than three decades, the OFT series has served as the comprehensive primary resource covering progress in the science and technology of optical fiber telecoms. It has been essential for the bookshelves of researchers and engineers active in the field. OFT VI provides updates on considerable progress in established disciplines, as well as introductions to important new topics. [OFT VI] … generates a value that is even higher than that of the sum of its chapters." --Herwig Kogelnik, Vice President Adjunct, Bell Labs, Alcatel-Lucent

"Optical fiber telecommunications is the Internet's "silver bullet". Without [its] innovations, we would not be enjoying today's abundance of bandwidth and the Internet's many unforeseen applications. [This field’s] amazing pace of innovation has been long sustained due partially to this historic book series now extended by OFT VI…  This series has long served to help organize, communicate, and set the agenda for innovations, thereby accelerating them. [For example, 100Mbps Ethernet] … was carried on optical fibers in the 1970s. Today, we have standardized 100Gbps Ethernet.  Who knows where OFT VI will lead, but surely to Terabit Ethernet, and soon." --Bob Metcalfe, Ethernet inventor and Professor, University of Texas at Austin

"This sixth edition … is not a simple update of this technical field, but it is extending its coverage to include new materials, devices, systems, and applications. It is the next step forward to cover the entire photonics networking technology field that supports our information-based society. I strongly recommend this must-have book to both academic and industrial readers." --Hideo Kuwahara, Fellow, Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd.

"This field … continues its amazing rate of technological progress as it transforms the world’s economic infrastructure. … In order [for new businesses and services] to benefit from these advances, it is essential to understand the new technologies and their potential to transform the world. In these volumes, the authors continue the outstanding task of bringing together … many of the world’s leading technologists in a manner that offers lucid descriptions of the most important recent innovations.  This excellent and unique book belongs in the library of all those involved in optical communications and their applications." --Henry Kressel, Managing Director, Warburg Pincus

About the Editors

Ivan Kaminow Editor

Ivan Kaminow retired from Bell Labs in 1996 after a 42-year career. He conducted seminal studies on electrooptic modulators and materials, Raman scattering in ferroelectrics, integrated optics, semiconductor lasers (DBR, ridge-waveguide InGaAsP and multi-frequency), birefringent optical fibers, and WDM networks. Later, he led research on WDM components (EDFAs, AWGs and fiber Fabry-Perot Filters), and on WDM local and wide area networks. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and a recipient of the IEEE Edison Medal, OSA Ives Medal, and IEEE Photonics Award. Since 2004, he has been Adjunct Professor of Electrical Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley.

Ivan Kaminow retired from Bell Labs in 1996 after a 42-year career. He conducted seminal studies on electrooptic modulators and materials, Raman scattering in ferroelectrics, integrated optics, semiconductor lasers (DBR , ridge-waveguide InGaAsP and multi-frequency), birefringent optical fibers, and WDM networks. Later, he led research on WDM components (EDFAs, AWGs and fiber Fabry-Perot Filters), and on WDM local and wide area networks. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and a recipient of the IEEE/OSA John Tyndall, OSA Charles Townes and IEEE/LEOS Quantum Electronics Awards. Since 2004, he has been Adjunct Professor of Electrical Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley.

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly AT&T Bell Laboratories, Inc., now at University of California, Berkeley, USA

Tingye Li Editor

Tingye Li retired from AT&T in 1998 after a 41-year career at Bell Labs and AT&T Labs. His seminal work on laser resonator modes is considered a classic. Since the late 1960s, he and his groups have conducted pioneering studies on lightwave technologies and systems. He led the work on amplified WDM transmission systems and championed their deployment for upgrading network capacity. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and a foreign member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering. He is a recipient of the IEEE David Sarnoff Award, IEEE/OSA John Tyndall Award, OSA Ives Medal/Quinn Endowment, AT&T Science and Technology Medal, and IEEE Photonics Award.

Affiliations and Expertise

AT&T Labs (retired)

Alan Willner Editor

Alan Willner has worked at AT&T Bell Labs and Bellcore, and he is Professor of Electrical Engineering at the University of Southern California. He received the NSF Presidential Faculty Fellows Award from the White House, Packard Foundation Fellowship, NSF National Young Investigator Award, Fulbright Foundation Senior Scholar, IEEE LEOS Distinguished Lecturer, and USC University-Wide Award for Excellence in Teaching. He is a Fellow of IEEE and OSA, and he has been President of the IEEE LEOS, Editor-in-Chief of the IEEE/OSA J. of Lightwave Technology, Editor-in-Chief of Optics Letters, Co-Chair of the OSA Science & Engineering Council, and General Co-Chair of the Conference on Lasers and Electro-Optics.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Southern California, USA

