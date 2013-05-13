Optical Fiber Telecommunications Volume VIB

"It consists of two impressive volumes… It covers quite a few advances and novelties in the field, such as streaming, routing, and switching in optical networks; higher-order modulation; and space division multiplexing…It requires a reasonably knowledgeable reader…searching for a particular topic of interest to study in more detail." --Computing Reviews, May 20, 2014

"Optical fiber communications researchers and engineers, most at corporations but some in academic and public laboratories, update the compendium of current knowledge from the 2008 fifth edition. This second of two volumes concentrates on systems and networks." --Reference and Research Book News, October 2013

"For more than three decades, the OFT series has served as the comprehensive primary resource covering progress in the science and technology of optical fiber telecoms. It has been essential for the bookshelves of researchers and engineers active in the field. OFT VI provides updates on considerable progress in established disciplines, as well as introductions to important new topics. [OFT VI] … generates a value that is even higher than that of the sum of its chapters." --Herwig Kogelnik, Vice President Adjunct, Bell Labs, Alcatel-Lucent

"Optical fiber telecommunications is the Internet's "silver bullet". Without [its] innovations, we would not be enjoying today's abundance of bandwidth and the Internet's many unforeseen applications. [This field’s] amazing pace of innovation has been long sustained due partially to this historic book series now extended by OFT VI… This series has long served to help organize, communicate, and set the agenda for innovations, thereby accelerating them. [For example, 100Mbps Ethernet] … was carried on optical fibers in the 1970s. Today, we have standardized 100Gbps Ethernet. Who knows where OFT VI will lead, but surely to Terabit Ethernet, and soon." --Bob Metcalfe, Ethernet inventor and Professor, University of Texas at Austin

"This sixth edition … is not a simple update of this technical field, but it is extending its coverage to include new materials, devices, systems, and applications. It is the next step forward to cover the entire photonics networking technology field that supports our information-based society. I strongly recommend this must-have book to both academic and industrial readers." --Hideo Kuwahara, Fellow, Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd.

"This field … continues its amazing rate of technological progress as it transforms the world’s economic infrastructure. … In order [for new businesses and services] to benefit from these advances, it is essential to understand the new technologies and their potential to transform the world. In these volumes, the authors continue the outstanding task of bringing together … many of the world’s leading technologists in a manner that offers lucid descriptions of the most important recent innovations. This excellent and unique book belongs in the library of all those involved in optical communications and their applications." --Henry Kressel, Managing Director, Warburg Pincus