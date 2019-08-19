Optical Fiber Telecommunications VII
1st Edition
Description
Optical Fiber Telecommunications, Volume Eleven, covers the latest in optical fiber communications and their potential to penetrate and complement other forms of communication, such as wireless access, on-premises networks, interconnects and satellites. This updated edition of this classic, first published in 1979, examines opportunities for future optical fiber technology by presenting the latest advances on key topics, such as 5G wireless access, inter and intra data center communications,
THz technologies, secure communications, and free space digital optical links.
Topics of note include sections on foundries for widespread user access, designing photonic integrated circuits (PICs), monolithic and hybrid integration technologies, nanophotonics, and advanced and non-conventional data modulation formats. The traditional emphasis of achieving higher data rates and longer transmission distances are also addressed through chapters on space-division-multiplexing using multimode and multicore fibers, undersea cable systems, and reconfigurable networking.
This book is an indispensable reference on the latest advances in key technologies for future fiber optic communications. It is suitable for university and industry researchers, graduate students, optical systems implementers, network operators, managers and investors.
Key Features
- Updated edition presents the latest advances in optical fiber components, systems, subsystems and networks
- Written by leading authorities from academia and industry
- Gives a self-contained overview of specific technologies, covering both the state-of-the-art and future research challenges
Readership
Academic and industry researchers in optical communications and communications engineering, graduate students, optical systems implementers, network operators, managers, and investors
Table of Contents
Devices/Subsystems Technologies
1. Advances in Low-Loss, Large-Area, and Multicore Fibers
Ming-Jun Li and Tetsuya Hayashi
2. Chip-Based Frequency Combs for WDM App
Tobias Kippenberg and Christian Koos
3. Nanophotonic Devices for Power-Efficient Communications
Michal Lipson and You-chia Chang
4. Standardized Processes and Foundry Capabilities for PICs
Michael Liehr
5. Software Tools for Integrated Photonics
Gilles Lamant and James Pond
6. Advances in VCSEL Integration for Comm
Connie Chang-Hasnain
7. Processing of Phase-Sensitive Data Signals: Regeneration & Manipulation
Leif Oxenlowe
8. Multicore and Multimode Optical Amplifiers for Space-Division-Multiplexing
David Richardson, Siddharth Ramachandran and Yongmin Jung
System and Network Technologies
9. Space-Division-Muxed Transmission Systems
Peter Winzer
10. Higher-Order Modulation Formats, Constellation Design, and DSP for High-Speed Transmission
Polina Bayvel
11. Advances in ICs for High-Performance Optical Transmission Systems
Y.K. Chen
12. High-Capacity Direct-Detection Systems
William Shieh, Antonio Mecozzi, Xi Chen, Cristian Antonelli and Di Che
13. Visible Light Communications (VLC) and Light Fidelity (LiFi)
Harald Haas, Elham Sarbazi, Hanaa Marshoud and John Fakidis
14. R&D Advances for Quantum Communication Systems
C. Marquardt, Gerd Leuchs and Dmitry Strekalov
15. Ultra-Long-Distance Undersea Transmission Systems
Jin-xing Cai and Georg Mohs
16. Intra-Data Center Interconnects, Networking and Architectures
Katharine Schmidtke, Saurabh Kumar, Chongjin Xie and George Papen
17. Inter-Data Center Comm, Networking and Architectures
Loukas Paraschis
18. Networking and Routing in SDM Systems
Daniel Marom, David Neilson and Roland Ryf
19. Optical Communication Technologies for 5G Wireless Systems
Xiang Liu and Ning Deng
20. Optical Interconnection Networks for High Performance Systems
Keren Bergman, Madeleine Glick, Qixiang Cheng and Sebastien Rumley
21. Software Defined Networking and Network Management
Tad Hofmeister, Ali Taslimi and Tom Tofigh
22. Evolution of Fiber Access Networks
Cedric Lam and Shuang Yin
23. Information Capacity of Optical Channels
Marco Secondini
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1100
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 19th August 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128165027
About the Author
Alan Willner
Alan Willner received the Ph.D. (1988) in Electrical Engineering from Columbia University, as well as a B.A. (1982) in Physics and an Honorary Degree (Honoris Causa, 2012) from Yeshiva University. Prof. Willner was a Postdoctoral Member of the Technical Staff at AT&T Bell Laboratories and a Member of Technical Staff at Bellcore (later Telcordia). He is currently the Steven and Kathryn Sample Chaired Professor in Engineering in the Ming Hsieh Dept. of Electrical Engineering of the Viterbi School of Engineering at the Univ. of Southern California. Prof. Willner has been a Visiting Professor at Columbia University, the Univ. College London, and the Weizmann Institute of Science. He was a Member of the Defense Sciences Research Council (a 16-member body that provided reports to the DARPA Director and Office Directors), has served on many scientific advisory boards for small companies, and has advised several venture capital firms. Additionally, Prof. Willner was Founder and CTO of Phaethon Communications, a company whose technology was acquired by Teraxion, that created the ClearSpectrum® dispersion compensator product line which is presently deployed in many commercial 40-Gbit/s systems worldwide.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ming Hsieh Department of Electrical Engineering, Viterbi School of Engineering, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA, USA