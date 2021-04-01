Optical Fiber Biosensors
1st Edition
Device Platforms, Biorecognition, Applications
Description
Optical Fiber Biosensors: Device Platforms, Biorecognition, Applications provides a comprehensive overview of the field of fiber optic sensors using an interdisciplinary approach that covers the fabrication of sensing devices and optical hardware, the functionalization to perform selective biorecognition, and the main applications of biosensors, with a present and a future outlook. Chapters discuss the principles of light propagation and the sensing devices suitable to perform biosensing with optical fibers, the process to functionalize the previous devices to selective biosensing, and applications in cells, small molecules, biomarkers and protein sensing, with a birds eye view on the most important results.
This book provides a coherent picture of fiber optic biosensors, from the start (the device) to the end (the application), explaining in simple terms what is the whole process for development of a biosensor. The book also contains practical material (e.g. commercial instruments, fabrication instructions, medical standards for biocompatibility) that cannot be easily found elsewhere, and this is very useful for researchers to plan their development and build their labs.
Key Features
- Covers the technologies and operating principles of optical fiber devices used in biosensing
- Contains chapters on the chemistry and operational strategy to functionalize a fiber device to become an effective biosensor
- Addresses the main applications of fiber optic biosensors and their specialization
Readership
Researchers and Graduate Students in the fields of biosensors and optical sensors, plus medical device specialists; Biomedical optics specialists, Fiber-optic specialists, biology specialists, Technology transfer officers
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Principles of fiber optic sensors
3. Grating-based sensors
4. Tapers and micro-fibers Tapers
5. Surface plasmon resonance SPR (surface plasmon resonance)
6. Interferometers Interferometric sensors
7. Low-cost sensing technologies
8. Fiber surface modifications for biosensing
9. Bioreceptors on fiber surface
10. Evaluation of sensors
11. Medical devices and standards
12. Analyte and sample detection
13. Towards in vivo applications
14. Emerging technologies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128194676
About the Authors
Daniele Tosi
D. Tosi is Associate Professor at Nazarbayev University, School of Engineering, and Head of Biosensors and Bioinstruments Laboratory at National Laboratory Astana. He received the B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees in telecommunication engineering and the Ph.D. degree in electronics and communications engineering from the Politecnico di Torino, Italy, in 2004, 2006, and 2010, respectively. From 2012 to 2014, he was a Marie Curie Intra-European Fellow at the University of Limerick, Ireland. He is a Fulbright (US) and Endeavour (Australia) Fellow and received MIT Technology Review TR35-Italy prize. His research interests are in fiber optic sensors and biosensors, biomedical optical sensors, distributed sensors, and sensor interrogation. He is an Associate Editor for IEEE Sensors Journal since 2016, and is currently guest-editing 2 special issues on Sensors journal (“Fiber Optic Sensors for Biomedical Applications” and “Bragg Grating Sensors”). In 2018 he received the IEEE Sensors Council Technical Achievement Award in the Area of Sensors (Early Career). His work has been featured on international media such as Laser Focus World, Rai TV, and IET.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, School of Engineering, and Head of Biosensors and Bioinstruments Laboratory, National Laboratory Astana, Nazarbayev University
Marzhan Sypabekova
M. Sypabekova is a researcher at National Laboratory Astana, Nazarbayev University, Kazakhstan. She has been working on the development of biosensors since 2011. Particularly she has experience in bio-recognition molecule selection against protein target, electrochemical biosensors, SPR-based biosensors, quartz crystal microbalance based biosensors and optical fiber based biosensors. She is interested in surface chemistry functionalization on the biosensor platform for the specific and selective measurement of the analyte, biosensor miniaturization and application in clinical sample analysis. She obtained the Bachelor in Biotechnology (Hons) at University of Glasgow (UK) in 2011, and the Master in Bionanophotonics for Telecommunications and Biology at Ecole Normale Superieure de Cachan (France) in 2014; she is graduating in the PhD in Biomedical Engineering at Nazarbayev University (Kazakhstan), expected in 2019.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, National Laboratory Astana, Nazarbayev University, Kazakhstan
Aliya Bekmurzayeva
A. Bekmurzayeva is a PhD Candidate at School of Engineering at Nazarbayev University, Kazakhstan and a researcher at National Laboratory Astana, Kazakhstan. Aliya received her Bachelors degree in Ecology Al Farabi Kazakh National University (Kazakhstan), and Master degree in Biotechnolgy from McGill University (Canada). She was awarded a Newton Al Farabi Researchers links travel grant and worked at Queen Mary University of London (UK) on functionalization of metal used in biomedicine. Her PhD thesis is focused on developing a platform functionalized with aptamers for the detection of cancer cells. She has been working on the development of biosensors since 2011. Particularly she has been working on aptamer selection against proteins and cells and their application in diagnostics, optical fiber biosensors. Interested in functionalization of biomaterials for various biomedical applications
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Engineering at Nazarbayev University, Kazakhstan
Carlo Molardi
C. Molardi is currently a post-doc scholar at Nazarbayev university, School of Engineering. From May 2016 t0 August 2017 he covered a post-doctoral position in the Information Engineering Department of University of Parma. In March 2016, he received his Ph.D. in Information Technologies from the same university. During his PhD he worked with the Group of Applied Electro-Magnetics (GAEM), under the supervision of Prof. Stefano Selleri. Part of his Ph.D period was spent in Singapore, from January 2013 to December 2015, as a research assistant in collaboration with SIMTech (Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology) – A∗STAR, under ARAP scholarship. In March 2011, he received a master degree in Telecommunication Engineering from University of Parma, working on numerical methods for optics and electromagnetism. His research interests include, fiber sensors, micro-structured fiber design, fiber lasers, Near- and Mid-IR optics, numerical methods for optics and electromagnetism.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Engineering, Nazarbayev University
Kanat Dukenbayev
K. Dukenbayev is Postdoctoral Scholar at Nazarbayev University, School of Engineering. He received the Engineer Diploma from Kazakh National Pedagogical University and Ph.D. in Science degree from Swiss Federal Institute of technology (EPFL), Lausanne, Switzerland, in 2004 and 2011, respectively. From 2011 to 2018, he was worked as Postdoctoral Fellow at the Nazarbayev University (Astana, Kazakhstan) and University of Cambridge (Cambridge, UK) funded under Nazarbayev University “Talap” International Postdoctoral Fellowship and PricewaterhouseCoopers Company (UK). He is a recipient of International Swiss Excellency Fellowship Program (Switzerland) and International Presidential Fellowship of Republic of Kazakhstan “Bolashak”. His research interests are in High-Resolution Near-field Optics and Atomic-Force Microscopy imaging; Surface characterization of various materials applied for Solar Cells, Ceramics and biological matter. He is invited reviewer for IEEE Sensors Journal since 2018, and is currently a member of following societies: IEEE society, SPIE society and Biophysics society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Nazarbayev University, School of Engineering
