Optical Computing Hardware - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123799951, 9781483218441

Optical Computing Hardware

1st Edition

Optical Computing

Authors: Jürgen Jahns Sing H. Lee
Editors: Sing H. Lee
eBook ISBN: 9781483218441
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th October 1993
Page Count: 344
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Optical Computing Hardware provides information pertinent to the advances in the development of optical computing hardware. This book discusses the two application areas, namely, high-performance computing and high-throughput photonic switching. Organized into 11 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the requirements on hardware from s system perspective. This text then presents the self-electro-optic-effect devices (SPEED), the vertical-cavity-surface- emitting microlasers (VCSEL), and the vertical-to-surface transmission electrophotonic device (VSTEP). Other chapters consider the fundamental principles of the devices and their operation either as logic devices or for optical interconnection applications. This book discusses as well the planar optical microlens as an example of a refractive microlens of the gradient-index type and explains the diffractive optical elements. The final chapter describes a method for writing and reading optically in parallel from a three-dimensional matrix by means of two-photon interaction in photochromic organic materials. This book is a valuable resource for engineers, scientists, and researchers.

Table of Contents


﻿Contributors

Preface

Chapter I: Architectural Considerations for Optical Computing and Photonic Switching

1. High-Performance Processing Systems of the Future

2. A Model for System-Level Packaging

3. Fundamentals of Free-Space Digital Optics

4. A System Example

5. Conclusion

References

Chapter 2: Self-Electro-Optic Effect Devices for Optical Information Processing

1. Introduction to Electroabsorption and SEEDs

2. Surface Normal Quantum Well Modulators

3. Self-Electro-Optic Effect Devices

4. Smart Pixels

5. Conclusion

References

Chapter 3: Vertical-to-Surface Transmission Electrophotonic Devices

1. Introduction

2. VSTEP Concept and Motivations

3. LED-Mode p-n-p-n VSTEP

4. Laser-Mode Vertical Cavity VSTEP

5. Ultimate Performance Possibility

6. VSTEP Applications

7. Developing Applications Technologies

8. Conclusion

References

Chapter 4: Microlaser Devices for Optical Computing

1. Introduction

2. Optical Interconnects

3. Optical Logic Devices

4. Ultrasmail Microlasers

5. Conclusion

References

Chapter 5: Physics of Planar Microlenses

1. Introduction

2. Planar Microlenses

3. Characterization of Planar Microlenses

4. Planar Microlenses with Swelled Structures

5. Conclusion

References

Chapter 6: Diffractive Optical Elements for Optical Computers

1. Introduction

2. Fabrication of Diffractive Optical Elements

3. Theory of Diffractive Optical Elements

4. Applications of Diffractive Micro-Optics

5. Conclusion

References

Chapter 7: Diffractive Microlenses Fabricated by Electron-Beam Lithography

1. Introduction

2. Basic Theory of Diffractive Microlenses

3. Fabrication by Electron-Beam Lithography

4. Optical Measurements

5. Conclusion

References

Chapter 8: Parallel Optical Interconnections

1. Optical Considerations in Free-Space Parallel Interconnects

2. Interconnects

3. Architectural Considerations

4. Designing with Imperfect Arrays

References

Chapter 9: Multiple Beamsplitters

1. Introduction

2. Applications

3. Panopticon

4. Performance Parameters

5. Image Plane Beamsplitters

6. Fresnel Plan Beamsplitters

7. Fourier Plane Beamsplitters

8. Beam Shaping

9. Noise

10. Chromatic Errors

11. Irregular Geometries

12. Conclusion

References

Chapter 10: Photorefractive Optical Interconnects

1. Introduction

2. Classification of Optical Interconnections

3. Photorefractive Effect

4. Interconnections Based on Passive Holographic Storage in Photorefractive Media

5. Interconnections Based on Photorefractive Energy Coupling

6. Interconnections Based on Photorefractive Phase Conjugation

7. Conclusion

References

Chapter 11 : Three-Dimensional Optical Storage Memory by Means of Two-Photon Interaction

1. Introduction

2. Persistent Hole Burning

3. Two-Photon Processes

4. Writing and Reading of Information in 3-D Space

5. 3-D Memory Materials

6. Sample Preparation and Spectra

7. Stability of Written Form

8. Stabilization of the Written Form

9. Fatigue

10. Dependence of Stability on Polymer Host

11. Conclusion

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483218441

About the Author

Jürgen Jahns

Sing H. Lee

About the Editor

Sing H. Lee

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.