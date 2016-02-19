Optical Computing Hardware
1st Edition
Optical Computing
Description
Optical Computing Hardware provides information pertinent to the advances in the development of optical computing hardware. This book discusses the two application areas, namely, high-performance computing and high-throughput photonic switching. Organized into 11 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the requirements on hardware from s system perspective. This text then presents the self-electro-optic-effect devices (SPEED), the vertical-cavity-surface- emitting microlasers (VCSEL), and the vertical-to-surface transmission electrophotonic device (VSTEP). Other chapters consider the fundamental principles of the devices and their operation either as logic devices or for optical interconnection applications. This book discusses as well the planar optical microlens as an example of a refractive microlens of the gradient-index type and explains the diffractive optical elements. The final chapter describes a method for writing and reading optically in parallel from a three-dimensional matrix by means of two-photon interaction in photochromic organic materials. This book is a valuable resource for engineers, scientists, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Chapter I: Architectural Considerations for Optical Computing and Photonic Switching
1. High-Performance Processing Systems of the Future
2. A Model for System-Level Packaging
3. Fundamentals of Free-Space Digital Optics
4. A System Example
5. Conclusion
References
Chapter 2: Self-Electro-Optic Effect Devices for Optical Information Processing
1. Introduction to Electroabsorption and SEEDs
2. Surface Normal Quantum Well Modulators
3. Self-Electro-Optic Effect Devices
4. Smart Pixels
5. Conclusion
References
Chapter 3: Vertical-to-Surface Transmission Electrophotonic Devices
1. Introduction
2. VSTEP Concept and Motivations
3. LED-Mode p-n-p-n VSTEP
4. Laser-Mode Vertical Cavity VSTEP
5. Ultimate Performance Possibility
6. VSTEP Applications
7. Developing Applications Technologies
8. Conclusion
References
Chapter 4: Microlaser Devices for Optical Computing
1. Introduction
2. Optical Interconnects
3. Optical Logic Devices
4. Ultrasmail Microlasers
5. Conclusion
References
Chapter 5: Physics of Planar Microlenses
1. Introduction
2. Planar Microlenses
3. Characterization of Planar Microlenses
4. Planar Microlenses with Swelled Structures
5. Conclusion
References
Chapter 6: Diffractive Optical Elements for Optical Computers
1. Introduction
2. Fabrication of Diffractive Optical Elements
3. Theory of Diffractive Optical Elements
4. Applications of Diffractive Micro-Optics
5. Conclusion
References
Chapter 7: Diffractive Microlenses Fabricated by Electron-Beam Lithography
1. Introduction
2. Basic Theory of Diffractive Microlenses
3. Fabrication by Electron-Beam Lithography
4. Optical Measurements
5. Conclusion
References
Chapter 8: Parallel Optical Interconnections
1. Optical Considerations in Free-Space Parallel Interconnects
2. Interconnects
3. Architectural Considerations
4. Designing with Imperfect Arrays
References
Chapter 9: Multiple Beamsplitters
1. Introduction
2. Applications
3. Panopticon
4. Performance Parameters
5. Image Plane Beamsplitters
6. Fresnel Plan Beamsplitters
7. Fourier Plane Beamsplitters
8. Beam Shaping
9. Noise
10. Chromatic Errors
11. Irregular Geometries
12. Conclusion
References
Chapter 10: Photorefractive Optical Interconnects
1. Introduction
2. Classification of Optical Interconnections
3. Photorefractive Effect
4. Interconnections Based on Passive Holographic Storage in Photorefractive Media
5. Interconnections Based on Photorefractive Energy Coupling
6. Interconnections Based on Photorefractive Phase Conjugation
7. Conclusion
References
Chapter 11 : Three-Dimensional Optical Storage Memory by Means of Two-Photon Interaction
1. Introduction
2. Persistent Hole Burning
3. Two-Photon Processes
4. Writing and Reading of Information in 3-D Space
5. 3-D Memory Materials
6. Sample Preparation and Spectra
7. Stability of Written Form
8. Stabilization of the Written Form
9. Fatigue
10. Dependence of Stability on Polymer Host
11. Conclusion
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 8th October 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483218441