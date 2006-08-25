Optical Coherence Tomography
1st Edition
Principles and Applications
Description
Optical Coherence Tomography gives a broad treatment of the subject which will include 1)the optics, science, and physics needed to understand the technology 2) a description of applications with a critical look at how the technology will successfully address actual clinical need, and 3) a discussion of delivery of OCT to the patient, FDA approval and comparisons with available competing technologies.
The required mathematical rigor will be present where needed but be presented in such a way that it will not prevent non-scientists and non-engineers from gaining a basic understanding of OCT and the applications as well as the issues of bringing the technology to the market.
Key Features
- Optical Coherence Tomography is a new medical high-resolution imaging technology which offers distinct advantages over current medical imaging technologies and is attracting a large number of researchers.
- Provides non-scientists and non-engineers basic understanding of Optical Coherence Tomography applications and issues.
Readership
optical engineers; biomedical and clinical scientists; clinicians; medical doctors; researchers; manufacturers of OCT devices.
Table of Contents
Foreword; Section I:The Basics (math, waves, etc.) for the Nonphysical Scientist; Light and Electromagnetic Waves; Light in Matter; Interference, Coherence, Diffraction, and Transfer Functions; Section II: Optical Coherence Tomography: Theory; Optoelectronics And Optical Components; Noise and System Performance with TD-OCT and SD-OCT; Polarization and Polarization Sensitive OCT (PS-OCT); Adjuvant Techniques: Absorption Spectroscopy, Contrast Probes, Phase Contrast, Elastography, and Entangled Photons; Doppler Optical Coherence Tomography; Digital Image Processing Techniques for Speckle Reduction, Enhancement and Segmentation of Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Images; Section III: Application of OCT to Clinical Imaging: Introduction; Other Technologies; Introduction to Clinical Research Design and Analysis; OCT in Cardiovascular Medicine; OCT in Musculoskeletal Disease; OCT in Oncology; Other Applications and Conclusions; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 25th August 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080464947
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121335700
About the Author
Mark E. Brezinski
Affiliations and Expertise
Brigham & Women’s Hospital, Boston, MA; Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, MA, USA
