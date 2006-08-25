Optical Coherence Tomography gives a broad treatment of the subject which will include 1)the optics, science, and physics needed to understand the technology 2) a description of applications with a critical look at how the technology will successfully address actual clinical need, and 3) a discussion of delivery of OCT to the patient, FDA approval and comparisons with available competing technologies.

The required mathematical rigor will be present where needed but be presented in such a way that it will not prevent non-scientists and non-engineers from gaining a basic understanding of OCT and the applications as well as the issues of bringing the technology to the market.